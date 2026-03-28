Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

Hosted by

Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

About this event

Hampers for Heroes 2026

Hamper Hero item
Hamper Hero item
Hamper Hero item
Hamper Hero
$250

Meant to cover both major holiday meals through December and January.


Main Proteins:

  • Small turkey (6-8 lbs, serves 6)
  • Ham (3-4 lbs, serves 6)
  • Breakfast Sausage
  • Bacon

Cheese & Charcuterie Platter Items:

  • Sausage/salami for cheese platters
  • Cheese selection
  • Premium crackers (Ritz, Triscuits)
  • Oysters (canned)
  • Olives (jar/container)
  • Pickles

Holiday Meal Essentials:

  • 10 pounds of potatoes
  • Box of mashed potatoes
  • 2 pounds of carrots
  • Small bag of onions
  • Bag of celery
  • Two cans of mixed vegetables
  • Pound of butter
  • Stuffing mix
  • Gravy mix
  • Bisquick mix
  • Muffin mix
  • Sugar
  • Eggs

Holiday Treats & Snacks:

  • Pastries/desserts
  • Chocolates
  • Mixed nuts (holiday tin)
  • Holiday cookies/shortbread
  • Candy canes
  • Christmas oranges
  • Holiday tea or hot chocolate
Hamper Champion item
Hamper Champion
$150

Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.

Hamper Builder item
Hamper Builder
$100

Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.

Hamper Helper item
Hamper Helper
$50

Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.

Hamper Friend item
Hamper Friend
$25

Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.

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