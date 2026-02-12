Hosted by

Hampton Park 2026 Auction

Pick-up location

1760 Paddock Dr, Coquitlam, BC V3E 3N8, Canada

2 Vouchers for Bard on the Beach
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $164. Two vouchers for The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth, valid for regular evening or matinee performances from June to September 2026

Blaze Gourmet Burgers $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Gift card to Blaze Gourmet Burgers.

Delta Force Paintball Tickets for 10 item
Delta Force Paintball Tickets for 10
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $450. Tickets for 10 people to Delta Force Paintball. Some conditions apply see 2nd image for details.

Float 30 - $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $50. Gift card to Float 30.

Foamers' Folly Brewing Gift Bag
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. Includes 1 x Dad Beer 4PK, 2 x Cards for a 'free flight' at brewery, 2 x decks of cards, 1 x beer glass, 1 x tote bag, 1 x pair of Foamers' sunglasses.

Fresh Slice Pizza 2 x $20 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $40. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.

Fresh Slice Pizza 1 x$20 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $20. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.

Fresh Slice Pizza 1x $20 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $20. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.

Fresh Slice Pizza 1 x$20 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $20. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.

Wine Gift Basket with $150 Cactus Gift Card item
Wine Gift Basket with $150 Cactus Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Valued at over $450. This basked was kindly donated by Kearney Funeral Service – Vancouver Chapel and includes 3 Boxes of David Chocolates, Dry Cider- Salt Springs Wild, Burrowing Owl Red Wine, 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, Soft Blue Plush Blanket and $150 Gift Card to Castus Club. Please note basket pictures is not the exact basket.

Gold Boot $40 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $40. GIft Card to Golden Boot Restaurant.

Glowplay Indoor Playground Indigo Birthday Package
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $350. Indigo Birthday Package - for 8 kids for 2 hours at Glowplay Indoor Playground.

House of Comedy 8 Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $260. 8 tickets to any of the House of Comedy performances.

Kumsheen Rafting - 1 Adult Rafting Trip
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $189. One adult ticket on Devil's Gorge Run for season 2026, 4 hours of rafting on the Thompson River

LIFT Fitness & Physio - Longevity Lounge for 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $90. Two full experiences at our Longevity Lounge. With a huge sauna, cold, plunge tubs, and red light therapy, kombucha on tap and green tea. It is an amazing 90 minute experience.

Lulu Island Winery Tour & Tasting
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $125. Estate Tour & Tasting Voucher. Each voucher is valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people.1 hour wine tour with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.

Lulu Island Winery Tour & Tasting
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $125. Estate Tour & Tasting Voucher. Each voucher is valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people.1 hour wine tour with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.

Mint Hair Lounge $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $50. Gift card for Mint Hair Lounge in Port Moody.

Momentum Movement Academy 2 x Day Pass
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.

Momentum Movement Academy 2 x Day Pass
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.

Momentum Movement Academy 2 x Day Pass
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.

Momentum Movement Academy 2 x Day Pass
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.

Pacific Rim Taekwon-do 1 Month Membership
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $150. One month training membership at Pacific Rim Taekwon-do.

Pasta Polo $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Gift card to Pasta Polo.

Pasta Polo $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Gift card to Pasta Polo.

Old Spaghetti Factory $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Gift card to Old Spaghetti Factory.

Origins Parkour Port Moody 1 Month Membership
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $280. Origins Parkour Port Moody 1 x Gift Card for Gold membership for 1 month.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 3
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $150. 3 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Rainforest Camps - Day Camp Passes x 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 x Lift Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $200. Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 Adult Lift Tickets for Winter 2025-2026.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 x Lift Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $200. Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 Adult Lift Tickets for Winter 2025-2026.

Rocky Point Ice Cream Port Moody $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Gift card for Rocky Point Ice Cream.

Shades Beauty Lounge Spa Manicure
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $30. Shades Beauty Lounge Spa Manicure.

Tiffany Nail Bar $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25. Tiffany Nail Bar gift card.

Tinker Nails $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $50. Gift card to Tinker Nails.

Vancouver Canadians Tickets x4
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $160. 4 x tickets for Vancouver Canadians 2026 season.

Whistler Fairmont Chateau 3 Night Stay
$900

Starting bid

Valued at $2500. 3 night stay in a Fairmont Room. The Gift Certificate will be valid for the one year. Blackout dates of December 15 2026 to January 5, 2027 apply.

Yoga Gen 1 Month Membership
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $175. Yoga Gen 1 Month Membership Card.

Nespresso Coffee & Accessories item
Nespresso Coffee & Accessories
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $65. Sleeve of Nespresso Vertuo. Set of 2 barista glasses. Recipe Kit - Reusable Straws and Jigger.

Relax Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $50. Includes everything pictured.

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 10 item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 10
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $60. Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 players. Ticket Theme: Explorer. Ticket Type: Single Hunt Pass. See 2nd image for details.

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 2 People item
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for 2 People
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $30. Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for up 2 people. Ticket Theme: Explorer. Ticket Type: Date Upgrade. See 2nd image for details.

Hampton Park June Parking Pass #1
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Parking Pass for June 2026.

Hampton Park June Parking Pass #2
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Parking Pass for June 2026.

Hampton Park June Parking Pass #3
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Parking Pass for June 2026.

