Hampton Park 2026 Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $164. Two vouchers for The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth, valid for regular evening or matinee performances from June to September 2026
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Gift card to Blaze Gourmet Burgers.
Starting bid
Valued at $450. Tickets for 10 people to Delta Force Paintball. Some conditions apply see 2nd image for details.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. Gift card to Float 30.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. Includes 1 x Dad Beer 4PK, 2 x Cards for a 'free flight' at brewery, 2 x decks of cards, 1 x beer glass, 1 x tote bag, 1 x pair of Foamers' sunglasses.
Starting bid
Valued at $40. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.
Starting bid
Valued at $20. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.
Starting bid
Valued at $20. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.
Starting bid
Valued at $20. For Fresh Slice Pizza - Coquitlam Center.
Starting bid
Valued at over $450. This basked was kindly donated by Kearney Funeral Service – Vancouver Chapel and includes 3 Boxes of David Chocolates, Dry Cider- Salt Springs Wild, Burrowing Owl Red Wine, 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, Soft Blue Plush Blanket and $150 Gift Card to Castus Club. Please note basket pictures is not the exact basket.
Starting bid
Valued at $40. GIft Card to Golden Boot Restaurant.
Starting bid
Valued at $350. Indigo Birthday Package - for 8 kids for 2 hours at Glowplay Indoor Playground.
Starting bid
Valued at $260. 8 tickets to any of the House of Comedy performances.
Starting bid
Valued at $189. One adult ticket on Devil's Gorge Run for season 2026, 4 hours of rafting on the Thompson River
Starting bid
Valued at $90. Two full experiences at our Longevity Lounge. With a huge sauna, cold, plunge tubs, and red light therapy, kombucha on tap and green tea. It is an amazing 90 minute experience.
Starting bid
Valued at $125. Estate Tour & Tasting Voucher. Each voucher is valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people.1 hour wine tour with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
Starting bid
Valued at $125. Estate Tour & Tasting Voucher. Each voucher is valued at $125.00 and is for up to 4 people.1 hour wine tour with an extended wine tasting paired with a charcuterie selection.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. Gift card for Mint Hair Lounge in Port Moody.
Starting bid
Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.
Starting bid
Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.
Starting bid
Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.
Starting bid
Valued at $45. Momentum Movement Academy 2 x day passes.
Starting bid
Valued at $150. One month training membership at Pacific Rim Taekwon-do.
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Gift card to Pasta Polo.
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Gift card to Pasta Polo.
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Gift card to Old Spaghetti Factory.
Starting bid
Valued at $280. Origins Parkour Port Moody 1 x Gift Card for Gold membership for 1 month.
Starting bid
Valued at $150. 3 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $100. 2 x One day of Rainforest Summer Camp for Summer 2026. Each of these can be used for one day of summer camp from 9-4 pm.
Starting bid
Valued at $200. Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 Adult Lift Tickets for Winter 2025-2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $200. Revelstoke Mountain Resort 2 Adult Lift Tickets for Winter 2025-2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Gift card for Rocky Point Ice Cream.
Starting bid
Valued at $30. Shades Beauty Lounge Spa Manicure.
Starting bid
Valued at $25. Tiffany Nail Bar gift card.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. Gift card to Tinker Nails.
Starting bid
Valued at $160. 4 x tickets for Vancouver Canadians 2026 season.
Starting bid
Valued at $2500. 3 night stay in a Fairmont Room. The Gift Certificate will be valid for the one year. Blackout dates of December 15 2026 to January 5, 2027 apply.
Starting bid
Valued at $175. Yoga Gen 1 Month Membership Card.
Starting bid
Valued at $65. Sleeve of Nespresso Vertuo. Set of 2 barista glasses. Recipe Kit - Reusable Straws and Jigger.
Starting bid
Valued at $50. Includes everything pictured.
Starting bid
Valued at $60. Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 players. Ticket Theme: Explorer. Ticket Type: Single Hunt Pass. See 2nd image for details.
Starting bid
Valued at $30. Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt for up 2 people. Ticket Theme: Explorer. Ticket Type: Date Upgrade. See 2nd image for details.
Starting bid
1 Month Parking Pass for June 2026.
Starting bid
1 Month Parking Pass for June 2026.
Starting bid
1 Month Parking Pass for June 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!