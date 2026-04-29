AlgomaTrad

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AlgomaTrad

About this event

Hannah & Nathan CD release Concert

1249 F & G Line Rd

Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0, Canada

General admission
$28.25

Ticket Price includes HST

$25 plus 3.25

Senior 65+
$25

Ticket price includes HST

$22.12 plus 2.88 HST

Student
$20

Ticket Price includes HST

$17.70 plus $2.30 HST

Child age 12&Under
Free

Please choose this option if you are bringing a child 12 & Under, so that we can keep track of attendees, thanks!

Pay what you can at the door
Free

This is a subsidized ticket price to make our concerts accessible and inclusive. You can make a contribution at the door the evening of the concerts. We just need to know that you are coming in order to keep track of numbers. We’ve put “0.00” as the price because we know that what is paid will be variable for each individual who chooses this option.

Add a donation for AlgomaTrad

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