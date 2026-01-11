<p>Happening jeunesse 4th ed., prevention differently - Living together</p>

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About this event
Crossed looks on racial realities in Quebec and Lachine
Conference, testimonials and strategies to counter racism.
🎤 Moderator: Valérie Fillion, President of the Board of Directors of MDJ L'Escalier and committed entrepreneur.
Animated by Rootine Africa dance - participatory workshop celebrating body expression and African culture.
No prerequisites
Reserved seats.
🗣️ 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM | Intergenerational Panel
Crossed looks on racial realities in Quebec and Lachine
Conference, testimonials and strategies to counter racism.
🎤 Moderator: Valérie Fillion, President of the Board of Directors of MDJ L'Escalier and committed entrepreneur.
✊ 3:45 PM - 4:00 PM | Celebration of youth
Highlighting the involvement of young people in the fight against discrimination.
💃🏾 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Introduction to African Dance
Animated by Rootine Africa dance - participatory workshop celebrating body expression and African culture.
🌎🍴 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM | "Exotic Madness" Dinner
Tasting world bites to celebrate culinary diversity.
🎶 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM | Black Music Celebration
With DJ Vocalteknix - musical journey from disco to contemporary rhythms.
👗🕺 Come dressed according to your favorite musical era!
$
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