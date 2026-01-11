Maison des Jeunes l'Escalier

Hosted by

Maison des Jeunes l'Escalier

About this event

<p>Happening jeunesse 4th ed., prevention differently - Living together</p>

560 5e Avenue

Lachine, QC H8S 2V9, Canada

Intergenerational Panel 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Free

Crossed looks on racial realities in Quebec and Lachine
Conference, testimonials and strategies to counter racism.


🎤 Moderator: Valérie Fillion, President of the Board of Directors of MDJ L'Escalier and committed entrepreneur.

Introduction to African Dance 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Free

Animated by Rootine Africa dance - participatory workshop celebrating body expression and African culture.


No prerequisites

VIP Admission - Full 3@7 Happening
Free

Reserved seats.

🗣️ 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM | Intergenerational Panel

Crossed looks on racial realities in Quebec and Lachine
Conference, testimonials and strategies to counter racism.
🎤 Moderator: Valérie Fillion, President of the Board of Directors of MDJ L'Escalier and committed entrepreneur.
3:45 PM - 4:00 PM | Celebration of youth

Highlighting the involvement of young people in the fight against discrimination.

💃🏾 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Introduction to African Dance

Animated by Rootine Africa dance - participatory workshop celebrating body expression and African culture.

🌎🍴 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM | "Exotic Madness" Dinner

Tasting world bites to celebrate culinary diversity.

🎶 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM | Black Music Celebration

With DJ Vocalteknix - musical journey from disco to contemporary rhythms.
👗🕺 Come dressed according to your favorite musical era!


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