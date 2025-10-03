Harness the Hope

Hosted by

Harness the Hope

About this event

Sales closed

Catalogue #1 - Harness the Hope Silent Auction 2025

$50 Ingersoll Automotive Gift Card item
$50 Ingersoll Automotive Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Ingersoll Automotive


$50 Gift Certificate

Handcrafted Pottery Bowl item
Handcrafted Pottery Bowl
$40

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Allyson MacDonald


Stunning handcrafted pottery serving bowl


Value $80

1000 Piece Ice Cream Puzzle item
1000 Piece Ice Cream Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Patina's Gift of Art and Craft Ingersoll


1000 piece Cobble Hills Ice Cream Puzzle


Value: $30

Malachite Sterling Silver necklace item
Malachite Sterling Silver necklace
$30

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Susan Brenner


Beautiful hand crafted Green Malachite sterling silver necklace


Value: $80

Harness the Hope Gift Basket item
Harness the Hope Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Glenna Dustin


Beautiful basket containing a fleece throw blanket, a 20th anniversary T-Shirt, knitted socks, ball cap and a pink gnome


Value $95

Gas Fire Bowl item
Gas Fire Bowl
$50

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Anonymous


Fire bowl to sit atop your table where the umbrella hole is. (Propane tank not included)


Value: $100

Ladies Gift Basket item
Ladies Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Orchard Clothing Company - Strathroy


Basket includes a sun hat, hair clip, black purse, necklace and a compact mirror.


Value: $100

Chocolate Barr's Gift Package item
Chocolate Barr's Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Chocolate Barrs Candies


Beautiful mug with an assortment of chocolates


Value $40

Lap Top Bag item
Lap Top Bag
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Karen Hodgson


Beautiful laptop bag to fit all your necessary items


Value: $30

Waples Preserves item
Waples Preserves
$70

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Liz Waples


Wicker basket full of delicious preserves


Value: $150

Waples Preserves (Small) item
Waples Preserves (Small)
$45

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Liz Waples


Small wicker basket full of delicious preserves


Value: $95

Kintore Coffee item
Kintore Coffee
$30

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Kintore Coffee - Embro


4 bags of different aroma coffee


Value: $60

McCormicks Gift Basket item
McCormicks Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: McCormicks of London


Basket full of McCormicks products


Value: $250

Jakeman's Maple Syrup Basket item
Jakeman's Maple Syrup Basket
$35

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Jakeman's Family Maple Products


Basket full of a variety of maple syrup products


Value: $75

Oxford Honey (#1) item
Oxford Honey (#1)
$20

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Oxford Honey


3 jars of local Raw Honey


Value: $45

Origami Owl Purse item
Origami Owl Purse
$40

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Glenna Dustin


Origami Owl pink purse with matching wallet


Value: $90

Maple City Tire Package item
Maple City Tire Package
$50

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Maple City Tire


Package includes a $50 gas card, T-Shirt, hat and a Car Care Kit


Value: 100

Squeeky Clean Kit item
Squeeky Clean Kit
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Greenhawk Equestrian - London


Kit includes Sweat scraper, jelly scraper, sponge and a microfibre wash mitten


Value: $35

U-Line Cooler bag and Yeti mug item
U-Line Cooler bag and Yeti mug
$50

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Pete Sheriff at Bullseye North


Camou insulated cooler and a navy Yeti travel mug


Value: $100

Collapsable Lanterns/Flashlights item
Collapsable Lanterns/Flashlights
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Pete Sheriff at Bullseye North


Set of 2 lanterns that collapse into a flashlight


Value: $35

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker item
Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Pete Sheriff at Bullseye North


Keypack wireless bluetooth speaker with carrying case.


Value: $50

Gold-Tone Bangles item
Gold-Tone Bangles
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Jennifer Graham


Set of 2 gold toned bangles


Value: $30

Custom Horseshoe Picture Frame item
Custom Horseshoe Picture Frame
$30

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Glenna Dustin


Beautiful picture frame made from horseshoes


Value:$65

Magic Bullet item
Magic Bullet
$30

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Pete Sheriff from Bullseye North


Magic Bullet system.


Value: $65

Swarovski Crystal Bracelet item
Swarovski Crystal Bracelet
$75

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Jennifer Graham


Stunning adjustable bracelet with pink and white Swarovski Crystals


Value: $150

Swarovski Crystal Ornament item
Swarovski Crystal Ornament
$40

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Jennifer Graham


Stunning Swarovski Crystal snowflake ornament


Value: $80

$30 Chuck's Roadhouse Gift Card item
$30 Chuck's Roadhouse Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By:Doug and Marion Smith


$30 gift card for Chuck's Roadhouse


Value: $30

$50 Grocery Gift Card item
$50 Grocery Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Strathroy Food Basics


Gift card for Metro or Food basics


Value: $50

$25 Swiss Chalet Gift Card item
$25 Swiss Chalet Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Swiss Chalet of Strathroy


Gift Card for Swiss Chalet


Value: $25

$50 Westgate Honda Gift Card item
$50 Westgate Honda Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated By: Westgate Honda of London


Gift card to be used for services


Value $50

$50 Ungers Market Gift Card item
$50 Ungers Market Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: Ungers Market - London


Value: $50

$100 Clock Tower Gift Certificate item
$100 Clock Tower Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by: KYIS Embroidery


Gift certificate to be used at the Clock Tower Bistro & Inn, in Strathroy


Value: $100



$25 Ultimate Dining Gift Card item
$25 Ultimate Dining Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by: Harveys Strathroy


Harveys Ultimate dining gift card


Value: $25

$50 Heemans Gift Card item
$50 Heemans Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: Heemans Greenhouses


$50 Gift Certificate


Value: $50

$30 The Cookie Bar Gift Card item
$30 The Cookie Bar Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: KYIS Embroidery


$30 Gift Certificate


Value: $30

$100 Violets of Strathroy Gift Certificate item
$100 Violets of Strathroy Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: Violet and Brad Kaiman


$100 Gift certificate to be used in store


Value: $100

$50 Roy's Family Restaurant Gift Card item
$50 Roy's Family Restaurant Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generally donated by: Roy's Family Restaurant


$50 Gift certificate


Value: $50

Cuddle Buddy with Embroidery item
Cuddle Buddy with Embroidery
$35

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: KYIS Embroidery


Includes your choice of cuddle buddy with optional custom embroidery.


Value: $65


Krown Rust Protection Services item
Krown Rust Protection Services
$80

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: Michael Bevkeboom at Krown Rust Protection - London


Complete rust protection application


Value: $150

East Park Golf Package item
East Park Golf Package
$35

Starting bid

Generously donated by: East Park London


Enjoy 18 rounds of golf for 2


Value: $70

The Clubhouse Experience item
The Clubhouse Experience
$100

Starting bid

Generously donated by: The Clubhouse at Kelloggs Factory


Enjoy 2 hours of simulation time and 4 rounds of mini golf


Value: $200

Ecobee Smart Thermostat item
Ecobee Smart Thermostat
$120

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: Hometown Heating - Ingersoll


Ecobee Pro Smart Thermostat


Value: $350

$50 Slamz Pizza Gift Card item
$50 Slamz Pizza Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Generously donated by: Slamz Pizza - Strathroy


Gift Certificate to be used in Store


Value: $50

Date Night package item
Date Night package
$70

Starting bid

Generously Donated by: Cruise Girls


$100 gift card for the LCBO and $50 Ultimate Dining gift card


Value: $150

$100 Arden Park Hotel Gift Card item
$100 Arden Park Hotel Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by: Greg Hayter


Gift card to to be used at the Best Western Plus - Arden Park hotel in Stratford


Value: $100

Four Points Sheraton One Night Saty item
Four Points Sheraton One Night Saty
$120

Starting bid

Generously donated by: Greg Hayter


Enjoy one night stay at the Four Points by Sheraton London, ON


Value: $240

$50 Turners Farmers Market Gift Card - #1 item
$50 Turners Farmers Market Gift Card - #1
$25

Starting bid

Generously donated by: Craig and Sherri Turner


Gift Card for Turners Market


Value: $50

$50 Turners Farmers Market Gift Card - #2 item
$50 Turners Farmers Market Gift Card - #2
$25

Starting bid

Generously donated by: Craig and Sherri Turner


Gift Card for Turners Market


Value: $50

Custom Cowboy/Festival Hat item
Custom Cowboy/Festival Hat
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: The Hat Effect

(Photo is Sample Only)


One custom etched and decorated Cowboy/Festival hat of your choice. Etched Design and crown trimmings included.


Value of $120

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!