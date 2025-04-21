Harness the Hope PEI - Silent Auction

58 Kensington Road, Charlottetown
Starting bid
Four quarter chicken dinners. Valued at $82
Starting bid
Four quarter chicken dinners. Valued at $82
Starting bid
Donated by Berni Wood. Valued at $200
Starting bid
Donated by the Dunes. Valued at $138
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Never Bin Cleaner - Valued at $110.00
Starting bid
Donated by Cover-all Asphalt Sealing & Lines. Valued at $500.00
Starting bid
Pedicure Service - Donated by Pure Spa
Starting bid
Donated by Pure Spa
Starting bid
Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
Faux tulips and vase with the $150 gift card - donated by Plank & Pine.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Maple Kangaroo Mosaics. Valued $80.00
Starting bid
Donated by For Real Dough - Valued at $85.00
Starting bid
Donated by Cornwall Esso
Starting bid
Donated by Cornwall Esso
Starting bid
FOX PASS 2025 Golf Season - Includes: green fees (2), 1/2 cart seats (2) and 2 buckets of range balls. Valued at $150
Starting bid
One box of golf balls. Donated by RBC Wealth Management - Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
One box of golf balls. Donated by RBC Wealth Management. Valued at $75
Starting bid
One night stay at the Holman Grand Hotel and a $50 dining card to the Redwater Grille. Valued at $350.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Farmer's Talk, Oyster Hour & Fireworks Feast for 2 guests. Valid Sunday to Wednesday from September to October 2025 or May 2026. Valued at $600.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ladies Medium Tank Top and 3 Rebound Classes with boots.
Starting bid
Donated by Tanya MacGregor. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Donated by Tricia MacGregor, Remax Realtor. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Essentials Program - Includes: 2 fertilizations (spring &fall) and 3 weed control applications (spring, early summer and fall). Good for properties up to 7500 sq ft.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Pet barrier for the car - donated by Charlene Cypher. Valued at $70
Starting bid
Donated by Charlene Cypher. Valued at $74
Starting bid
Donated by Phillips Ag.
Starting bid
Donated by Phillips Ag.
Starting bid
Donated by Phillip's Ag.
Starting bid
Hair products and accessories donated by Sherwood Styling Salon.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
James has donated these drives while he is home for Old Home Week 2025, so these drives must be used at that time.
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 free meal with beverage at the Charlottetown location and another free meal with beverage at the Summerside location.
Starting bid
Donated by Don Reid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by The Atlantic Superstore - Valued at $89.00
Starting bid
Large PC cooler on wheels - Donated by the Atlantic Superstore. Valued at $149.99
Starting bid
Donated by Rise Pottery - valued at $45
Starting bid
Uncommon James - Valued at $25.00
Starting bid
Stall Guard, Large Tshirt, socks and bag - doanted by Mad Barn
Starting bid
Donated by Mad Barn - valued at $65
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Allstar Cresting. Valued at $160.00
Starting bid
Donated by Clarence Farm Services. Values at $39.99
Starting bid
USB Rechargeable Indoor/Outdoor Lantern - donated by Maud Home. Valued at $79.99.
Starting bid
Donated by Brett LeBlanc - Valued at $125
Starting bid
Donated by McAskill Woodworking. Valued at $55
Starting bid
Includes:
10 gallons of wall paint
5 gallons of ceiling paint
5 gallons of trim paint
The highest bidder will choose their preferred paint color.
Donated by Three Pointers Painting and Drywall Services. Valued at $700
Starting bid
Donated by Kent Building Supplies. Valued at $55.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Jennifer Vriends
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!