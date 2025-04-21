Sales closed

Harness the Hope PEI - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

58 Kensington Road, Charlottetown

Swiss Chalet (#1) item
$10

Four quarter chicken dinners. Valued at $82

Swiss Chalet (#2) item
$10

Four quarter chicken dinners. Valued at $82

Family Portrait Session item
$10

Donated by Berni Wood. Valued at $200

Salad Bowl and Tongs item
$10

Donated by the Dunes. Valued at $138

$100 Gift Card to The Gahan House item
$10

$50 Gift Card to Grand Senses item
$10

$50 Gift Card to the Kent Street Market item
$10

$50 Gift Card to Kitchens Unlimited item
$10

$50 Gift Card to Lone Oak item
$10

$100 Gift Card for Cocoon Wellness Spa item
$20

Garbage Bin Cleaning Service item
$20

Never Bin Cleaner - Valued at $110.00

Driveway Sealing item
$20

Donated by Cover-all Asphalt Sealing & Lines. Valued at $500.00

Pedicure item
$10

Pedicure Service - Donated by Pure Spa

One Month of Yoga Classes item
$20

Donated by Pure Spa

Facial from Fresh Face by Amber item
$20

Valued at $150.00

$150 Gift Card to Tosh & Co home store item
$20

Faux tulips and vase with the $150 gift card - donated by Plank & Pine.

$50 Gift Card to Goodhaus item
$10

Mosaic Light House Artwork item
$10

Donated by Maple Kangaroo Mosaics. Valued $80.00

Signature Cake item
$10

Donated by For Real Dough - Valued at $85.00

$100 Esso Gift Card (#1) item
$20

Donated by Cornwall Esso

$100 Esso Gift Card (#2) item
$20

Donated by Cornwall Esso

Fox Meadow Golf Course item
$20

FOX PASS 2025 Golf Season - Includes: green fees (2), 1/2 cart seats (2) and 2 buckets of range balls. Valued at $150

Titleist Golf Balls (1) item
$10

One box of golf balls. Donated by RBC Wealth Management - Valued at $75.00

Titleist Golf Balls (#2) item
$10

One box of golf balls. Donated by RBC Wealth Management. Valued at $75

Holman Grand Hotel item
$20

One night stay at the Holman Grand Hotel and a $50 dining card to the Redwater Grille. Valued at $350.

$50 Gift Card to Papa Joe's Restaurant item
$10

$50 Gift Card to Pap Joe's Restaurant (#2) item
$10

The Inn at Bay Fortune item
$20

Farmer's Talk, Oyster Hour & Fireworks Feast for 2 guests. Valid Sunday to Wednesday from September to October 2025 or May 2026. Valued at $600.

$50 Gift Card to Mr. Seafoods item
$10

$25 item
$10

Soul Fit PEI item
$10

Ladies Medium Tank Top and 3 Rebound Classes with boots.

Island Girl Hats item
$10

Donated by Tanya MacGregor. Valued at $100.

Island Girl Hats item
$10

Donated by Tricia MacGregor, Remax Realtor. Valued at $100.

Weed Man - PEI only item
$20

Essentials Program - Includes: 2 fertilizations (spring &fall) and 3 weed control applications (spring, early summer and fall). Good for properties up to 7500 sq ft.

Atlantic Post Calls Subscription item
$10

$50 Gift Card to the Co-op Country Store item
$10

Pet Barrier item
$10

Pet barrier for the car - donated by Charlene Cypher. Valued at $70

Leash, Poncho and Collar item
$10

Donated by Charlene Cypher. Valued at $74

Ladies Large black 1/4 zip pullover item
$5

Donated by Phillips Ag.

Ladies Medium 1/4 Zip Pullover item
$5

Donated by Phillips Ag.

Men's Large Navy 1/4 Zip Pullover item
$5

Donated by Phillip's Ag.

Gift Basket item
$20

Hair products and accessories donated by Sherwood Styling Salon.

5 Free Drives Donated by Adam Merner item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

5 Free Drives Donated by Brodie MacPhee item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

5 Free Drives Donated by Corey MacPherson item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

5 Free Drives Donated by Jason Hughes item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

3 Free Drives Donated by James MacDonald item
$20

James has donated these drives while he is home for Old Home Week 2025, so these drives must be used at that time.

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

5 Free Drives Donated by Mark Bradley item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

5 Free Drives Donated by Mike McGuigan item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

5 Free Drives donated by Ryan DesRoche item
$20

Please note: This donation is not applicable for stake races.

Free Shoeing donated by Brian MacPhee item
$20

1 Free shoeing donated by Brian MacPhee (#2) item
$20

Free Shoeing donated by Bobby MacDougall item
$20

Free Shoeing donated by Dean Richards item
$20

Free Shoeing donated by Ryan Neill item
$20

Free shoeing donated by Bobby Drake item
$20

Missy's Out to Lunch item
$10

1 free meal with beverage at the Charlottetown location and another free meal with beverage at the Summerside location.

Auto Rock Radio PEI - $250 Voucher item
$10

Donated by Don Reid

$50 Gift Card to ADL item
$10

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven item
$10

Donated by The Atlantic Superstore - Valued at $89.00

PC Cooler item
$20

Large PC cooler on wheels - Donated by the Atlantic Superstore. Valued at $149.99

Pottery Mug item
$10

Donated by Rise Pottery - valued at $45

Copper colored canisters item
$5

Uncommon James - Valued at $25.00

Mad Barn Swag item
$5

Stall Guard, Large Tshirt, socks and bag - doanted by Mad Barn

5L Mad Barn Fatty Acid Supplement item
$5

Donated by Mad Barn - valued at $65

$50 Gift Card to Brits Fish & Chips item
$10

Nike Hoodie, Under Armour T shirt and ball hat item
$10

Donated by Allstar Cresting. Valued at $160.00

Metal Fork item
$5

Donated by Clarence Farm Services. Values at $39.99

LED Lantern item
$5

USB Rechargeable Indoor/Outdoor Lantern - donated by Maud Home. Valued at $79.99.

Free Heat Pump Cleaning item
$20

Donated by Brett LeBlanc - Valued at $125

Oyster shucking board and knife item
$10

Donated by McAskill Woodworking. Valued at $55

Interior BeautiTone Paint by Home Hardware item
$20

Includes:

10 gallons of wall paint

5 gallons of ceiling paint

5 gallons of trim paint


The highest bidder will choose their preferred paint color.


Donated by Three Pointers Painting and Drywall Services. Valued at $700

Zero Gravity Chair item
$10

Donated by Kent Building Supplies. Valued at $55.

$25 Gift Card to Water Prince Corner Shop item
$5

$100 Gift Certificate to John's Greenhouse item
$20

Donated by Jennifer Vriends

