Harrisfield GALA & Silent Auction

NHL Tickets! Buffalo Sabres vs. Phillidelphia Flyers item
$120

Starting bid

Donated by ABC Playgrounds - Cheer on the Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers with centre-ice seats in Section 117, Row 10! KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY • Thu, Dec 18, 7:30 PM. Tickets retail at $120 USD each—an unforgettable NHL experience!

2 Tickets: Brantford Bulldogs Vs. Kingston Frontenacs item
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Linda Moraes: Cheer on the Brantford Bulldogs vs. Kingston Frontenacs with 2 prime seats at the TD Civic Centre! Saturday, Jan 17, 4 PM, Section 118, Row D—a thrilling experience for any hockey fan!

2 Tickets: Brantford Bulldogs vs. Kingston Frontenacs item
$35

Starting bid

Aftermath Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Aftermath Tattoo Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Aftermath Tattoos: Make your next tattoo idea a reality with a $100 Gift Certificate from Ingersoll’s own Aftermath Tattoo Shop. Perfect for first-timers or seasoned collectors looking to add to their ink collection!

Gift Basket From HomeTown Style item
Gift Basket From HomeTown Style
$40

Starting bid

Donated by HomeTown Style Boutique: Treat yourself or a loved one with this beautiful gift basket from HomeTown Style! Includes hand soap, room spray, body mist, a stylish makeup bag, and a $50 gift certificate—perfect for pampering and everyday indulgence.

Gift Basket From Deep Purple Lavender Farm item
Gift Basket From Deep Purple Lavender Farm
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Deep Purple Lavender Farm: Indulge in the soothing scents of lavender with this gift basket from Deep Purple Lavender Farm. Includes Lavender Body Whip, Lavender Peppermint Balm, and Lavender Pillow/Body Spray—perfect for relaxation, self-care, or a thoughtful gift.

Hand Crocheted Lounge Blanket item
Hand Crocheted Lounge Blanket
$15

Starting bid

This beautifully crocheted lounge blanket combines comfort and style with classic red, white, and green hues. A thoughtful, cozy gift for family, friends, or anyone who loves handmade treasures.

Ukele + Music Lessons item
Ukele + Music Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Ingersoll Music Academy: Get ready to strum and sing with this generously donated Mahalo Ukulele from Ingersoll Music Academy! Includes 2 private music lessons to get you started—perfect for beginners or anyone looking to add a little music to their life.

Ice Cream Gift Basket item
Ice Cream Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Irv's Ice Cream Shop in Mount Elgin: Sweeten your day with this delicious Irv’s Ice Cream Shop package! Includes a Gift Certificate for Friday Night Flights for Two, 2 milkshakes, 2 slush puppies, 2 waffle cones, and a $10 gift certificate. Perfect for a fun outing, date night, or treating the whole family to ice cream bliss!

Wireless SONOS Speaker item
Wireless SONOS Speaker
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Caitlin Nichols: Enjoy crystal-clear sound anywhere in your home with this SONOS ONE Smart Speaker. Alexa-enabled, wireless, and stylish, it’s the perfect addition for music lovers and smart home enthusiasts. Retail value: $280.

IVY VIRGINIA Photography Session item
IVY VIRGINIA Photography Session
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Ivy Virginia Photography: Capture memories that last a lifetime with a one-hour photo session from Ivy Virginia Photography. This session is perfect for families, couples, or anyone looking to preserve special moments in beautiful, professional photos.

JTK Gift Card $100 item
JTK Gift Card $100
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Linda Moraes: Treat yourself or a loved one to quality cuts with a $100 JTK Farms Gift Card. Ideal for anyone who loves farm-fresh, butchered meats and delicious home-cooked meals.

$150 Keg Gift item
$150 Keg Gift
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Linda Moraes: Treat someone to a delicious dining experience with a $150 Gift Card to The Keg. Perfect for steak lovers, special occasions, or a night out with friends and family.

Legal Services - Nesbitt Coulter item
Legal Services - Nesbitt Coulter
$70

Starting bid

Donated by Nesbitt Coulter: Receive $300 worth of expert legal services and choose the option that best suits your needs: a Residential Real Estate Purchase, Residential Real Estate Sale, or Will/Power of Attorney preparation. A practical and valuable gift for anyone navigating life’s important decisions.

Hand Crafted Loomed Baby Blanket - Neutral item
Hand Crafted Loomed Baby Blanket - Neutral
$10

Starting bid

Wrap your little one in pure comfort with this super-soft, neutral-toned handmade blanket. Its cozy feel and classic palette make it an effortless fit for any décor or style.

Handcrafted Loomed Baby Blanket- Blue item
Handcrafted Loomed Baby Blanket- Blue
$10

Starting bid

This handcrafted baby blanket features calming blue and grey tones with an irresistibly soft feel. Perfect for snuggles, stroller rides, and adding a cozy touch to any nursery.

Hand Crafted Loomed Baby Blanket- Pink item
Hand Crafted Loomed Baby Blanket- Pink
$10

Starting bid

This handcrafted baby blanket blends warmth, softness, and charm. The gentle millennial-pink palette adds a lovely touch to any nursery, making it an adorable keepsake and a thoughtful gift for new parents.

Klayr SOHO Mirror item
Klayr SOHO Mirror
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Emma Brown: The Klay SOHO 36" Graphite Mirror (Model 3220) is a chic, versatile piece that enhances any room—bathroom, entryway, or living space.
Value: $299.

Goat yoga item
Goat yoga
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Little Hobby Hill Farm: Unwind, stretch, and laugh with Goat Yoga at Little Hobby Hill Farm. Enjoy a peaceful yoga session surrounded by friendly goats who love to join in the fun. A perfect blend of wellness and whimsy!
Value: $60.00

1 hour private Farm Visit item
1 hour private Farm Visit
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Little Hobby Hill Farm: Experience the countryside your way with a 1-hour private visit to Little Hobby Hill Farm! Meet the animals, explore the grounds, and enjoy a charming farm adventure—just for you.
Value: $60.00

Gift Certificate $100 item
Gift Certificate $100
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Little Hobby Hill Farm: $100 Gift certificate

Foot Soak/ Reflexology Treatment/Oil Foot Massage item
Foot Soak/ Reflexology Treatment/Oil Foot Massage
$40

Starting bid

Donated by RRMT's in Woodstock: This thoughtful gift certificate and hat combo offers a complete foot-care experience, starting with an indulgent all-natural foot soak, followed by a restorative reflexology session, and finishing with a relaxing oil foot massage. A beautiful way to treat someone special to tranquillity, comfort, and total foot rejuvenation.

Blackstone Package - Griddle, Accessories and Conditioner item
Blackstone Package - Griddle, Accessories and Conditioner
$100

Starting bid

Donated by 'Katherine Clarke: Real Estate' of Revel Realty Woodstock: Fire up the fun with this incredible Blackstone Adventure Series Bundle! It includes a powerful 17" Flat Top Griddle, a 5-piece chef’s tool kit, and premium Seasoning Treatment—everything needed to cook like a pro in the great outdoors. The perfect gift for campers, grill lovers, and anyone who enjoys cooking under the open sky.

Limited Edition layer print - John Tavares item
Limited Edition layer print - John Tavares
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Ivy Hickey: Bring home a piece of Leafs history with this Limited Edition John Tavares Framed Photo — a bold, premium display celebrating the captain’s unmatched intensity and leadership on the ice. The perfect centrepiece for any fan cave, office, or collector’s wall.

London Knights VIP Seating Tickets and Hats item
London Knights VIP Seating Tickets and Hats
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Rochelle Berg and Kyle Smale: Enjoy two VIP Seating Area tickets to the Friday, December 5th game as the London Knights face off against the Windsor Spitfires. Your VIP experience also includes two team hats, perfect for showing your spirit and cheering on your favorite team in style.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of top-tier hockey and fan energy!

Anderson's Appliance Gift Basket item
Anderson's Appliance Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Anderson's Appliance: This generous gift basket, donated by Anderson’s Appliance, features three premium BBQ condiments along with a selection of mystery surprise items tucked inside. A perfect treat for any grilling enthusiast!

Parliamentary Experience with Arpan Khanna item
Parliamentary Experience with Arpan Khanna
$80

Starting bid

Donated by the Arpan Khanna Team: This Certificate provides you to the parliamentary expereince with MP Arpan Khanna! This package includes; Coffee for two in the Parliamentary office with Oxford MP Arpan Khana, Invitation to Question Period and a Tour of the West Block within the Parliament Building.

Live Edge Walnut Entry Table item
Live Edge Walnut Entry Table
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Dynamic Tile & Woodstock: Gorgeous Live edge walnut entry table! Generously Donated from Dynamic Tile & Woodworks! This custom Crafted Table is 40 inches long, 31 inches tall and 13 inches in depth!

