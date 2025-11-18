Harrisfield GALA & Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
419 Wellington St. Ingersoll Ontario N5C 1V1
Starting bid
Donated by ABC Playgrounds - Cheer on the Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers with centre-ice seats in Section 117, Row 10! KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY • Thu, Dec 18, 7:30 PM. Tickets retail at $120 USD each—an unforgettable NHL experience!
Starting bid
Donated by Linda Moraes: Cheer on the Brantford Bulldogs vs. Kingston Frontenacs with 2 prime seats at the TD Civic Centre! Saturday, Jan 17, 4 PM, Section 118, Row D—a thrilling experience for any hockey fan!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Aftermath Tattoos: Make your next tattoo idea a reality with a $100 Gift Certificate from Ingersoll’s own Aftermath Tattoo Shop. Perfect for first-timers or seasoned collectors looking to add to their ink collection!
Starting bid
Donated by HomeTown Style Boutique: Treat yourself or a loved one with this beautiful gift basket from HomeTown Style! Includes hand soap, room spray, body mist, a stylish makeup bag, and a $50 gift certificate—perfect for pampering and everyday indulgence.
Starting bid
Donated by Deep Purple Lavender Farm: Indulge in the soothing scents of lavender with this gift basket from Deep Purple Lavender Farm. Includes Lavender Body Whip, Lavender Peppermint Balm, and Lavender Pillow/Body Spray—perfect for relaxation, self-care, or a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
This beautifully crocheted lounge blanket combines comfort and style with classic red, white, and green hues. A thoughtful, cozy gift for family, friends, or anyone who loves handmade treasures.
Starting bid
Donated by Ingersoll Music Academy: Get ready to strum and sing with this generously donated Mahalo Ukulele from Ingersoll Music Academy! Includes 2 private music lessons to get you started—perfect for beginners or anyone looking to add a little music to their life.
Starting bid
Donated by Irv's Ice Cream Shop in Mount Elgin: Sweeten your day with this delicious Irv’s Ice Cream Shop package! Includes a Gift Certificate for Friday Night Flights for Two, 2 milkshakes, 2 slush puppies, 2 waffle cones, and a $10 gift certificate. Perfect for a fun outing, date night, or treating the whole family to ice cream bliss!
Starting bid
Donated by Caitlin Nichols: Enjoy crystal-clear sound anywhere in your home with this SONOS ONE Smart Speaker. Alexa-enabled, wireless, and stylish, it’s the perfect addition for music lovers and smart home enthusiasts. Retail value: $280.
Starting bid
Donated by Ivy Virginia Photography: Capture memories that last a lifetime with a one-hour photo session from Ivy Virginia Photography. This session is perfect for families, couples, or anyone looking to preserve special moments in beautiful, professional photos.
Starting bid
Donated by Linda Moraes: Treat yourself or a loved one to quality cuts with a $100 JTK Farms Gift Card. Ideal for anyone who loves farm-fresh, butchered meats and delicious home-cooked meals.
Starting bid
Donated by Linda Moraes: Treat someone to a delicious dining experience with a $150 Gift Card to The Keg. Perfect for steak lovers, special occasions, or a night out with friends and family.
Starting bid
Donated by Nesbitt Coulter: Receive $300 worth of expert legal services and choose the option that best suits your needs: a Residential Real Estate Purchase, Residential Real Estate Sale, or Will/Power of Attorney preparation. A practical and valuable gift for anyone navigating life’s important decisions.
Starting bid
Wrap your little one in pure comfort with this super-soft, neutral-toned handmade blanket. Its cozy feel and classic palette make it an effortless fit for any décor or style.
Starting bid
This handcrafted baby blanket features calming blue and grey tones with an irresistibly soft feel. Perfect for snuggles, stroller rides, and adding a cozy touch to any nursery.
Starting bid
This handcrafted baby blanket blends warmth, softness, and charm. The gentle millennial-pink palette adds a lovely touch to any nursery, making it an adorable keepsake and a thoughtful gift for new parents.
Starting bid
Donated by Emma Brown: The Klay SOHO 36" Graphite Mirror (Model 3220) is a chic, versatile piece that enhances any room—bathroom, entryway, or living space.
Value: $299.
Starting bid
Donated by Little Hobby Hill Farm: Unwind, stretch, and laugh with Goat Yoga at Little Hobby Hill Farm. Enjoy a peaceful yoga session surrounded by friendly goats who love to join in the fun. A perfect blend of wellness and whimsy!
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
Donated by Little Hobby Hill Farm: Experience the countryside your way with a 1-hour private visit to Little Hobby Hill Farm! Meet the animals, explore the grounds, and enjoy a charming farm adventure—just for you.
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
Donated by Little Hobby Hill Farm: $100 Gift certificate
Starting bid
Donated by RRMT's in Woodstock: This thoughtful gift certificate and hat combo offers a complete foot-care experience, starting with an indulgent all-natural foot soak, followed by a restorative reflexology session, and finishing with a relaxing oil foot massage. A beautiful way to treat someone special to tranquillity, comfort, and total foot rejuvenation.
Starting bid
Donated by 'Katherine Clarke: Real Estate' of Revel Realty Woodstock: Fire up the fun with this incredible Blackstone Adventure Series Bundle! It includes a powerful 17" Flat Top Griddle, a 5-piece chef’s tool kit, and premium Seasoning Treatment—everything needed to cook like a pro in the great outdoors. The perfect gift for campers, grill lovers, and anyone who enjoys cooking under the open sky.
Starting bid
Donated by Ivy Hickey: Bring home a piece of Leafs history with this Limited Edition John Tavares Framed Photo — a bold, premium display celebrating the captain’s unmatched intensity and leadership on the ice. The perfect centrepiece for any fan cave, office, or collector’s wall.
Starting bid
Donated by Rochelle Berg and Kyle Smale: Enjoy two VIP Seating Area tickets to the Friday, December 5th game as the London Knights face off against the Windsor Spitfires. Your VIP experience also includes two team hats, perfect for showing your spirit and cheering on your favorite team in style.
Don’t miss this unforgettable night of top-tier hockey and fan energy!
Starting bid
Donated by Anderson's Appliance: This generous gift basket, donated by Anderson’s Appliance, features three premium BBQ condiments along with a selection of mystery surprise items tucked inside. A perfect treat for any grilling enthusiast!
Starting bid
Donated by the Arpan Khanna Team: This Certificate provides you to the parliamentary expereince with MP Arpan Khanna! This package includes; Coffee for two in the Parliamentary office with Oxford MP Arpan Khana, Invitation to Question Period and a Tour of the West Block within the Parliament Building.
Starting bid
Donated by Dynamic Tile & Woodstock: Gorgeous Live edge walnut entry table! Generously Donated from Dynamic Tile & Woodworks! This custom Crafted Table is 40 inches long, 31 inches tall and 13 inches in depth!
