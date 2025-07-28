Harrison’s Hope Red Shoes Rock for FASD Awareness Silent Auction

Hosted by
102 Little Rouge Circle or make arrangements directly with the team at Harrison's Hope by emailing us at [email protected]
Starting bid
Item Details:
York United Football Club Tickets:
**Condition of Donation:
Seats Must be Filled **
York United Versus Pacific FC
October 9, 2025 at 7:30pm EST
North York, ON - York Lion's Stadium
Section: 500
Row: 6
Seats: 21 to 30
RETAIL VALUE: $350
Starting bid
Item Details:
Meet the EasyGo! This folding design is small enough to fit into the car you’re thinking about replacing, but feels like a much bigger bike. This little workhorse is powered by a removable 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery that drives a 500W rear hub motor, and features 5 different levels of pedal assist, with a throttle. And when you fold up the bike to move it around, strategically placed magnets keep the frame folded. Easy!
Retail Value: $1900
Starting bid
Item Details:
This is for our Toronto Maple Leaf Fans. The seats are behind the "away" net for 2 periods. Great view for enthusiastic hockey fans!
2 Gold Tickets:
Nashville Predators @ Leafs on
Tuesday, October 14th, 2025
@ 7:00 pm
Section 112, Row 15, seats 4 & 5
Value: $800 for the Pair of Gold tickets
Starting bid
Item Details:
Custom One of a Kind "RED SHOES ROCK" Chucks with Harrison's Hope logo
This Pair is SIZE: Women's 9
HOWEVER- Custom orders available in your size!! 6 Week Delivery Window
We can order after you secure the winning bid!
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Item Details:
One-on-One FASD Caregiver Coaching Session with Barb Clark: (Author & Master Level Aggression & Regulation Expert)
Parenting and caregiving can feel overwhelming, especially when supporting children impacted by trauma, neurodiversity, or Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD). This private 60-minute coaching session offers a safe, supportive space to share your challenges and receive practical, compassionate strategies tailored to your family’s needs. With decades of experience as both a professional trainer and a parent, Barb brings humour, honesty, and hope to help you feel more confident and equipped in your caregiving journey.
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Item Details:
This is for our Oshawa Generals Hockey Fans.
Pair of Tickets:
Peterborough Petes @ Oshawa on
Tuesday, October 19th, 2025
@ 6:05 pm
Section 118, Row 16, seats 8 & 9
Includes Prepaid Indoor Garage Parking as well!
Value: $75 for the Pair of tickets
Starting bid
Item Details:
Beautiful customized Wall Clock let everyone know your love for Stouffville! Beautifully finished, battery operated Wall Clock.
Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
Item Details:
"Gentle Motion" is a mobile personal training company based in the GTA.
This voucher entitles the recipient to:
3 x 45 minute fitness sessions in your home or other preferred location.
-Sessions are for singles, not couples or groups.
-Please mention this voucher when booking the first session."
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Item Details:
New Release of Electronic Arts (EA) Video Game PS5/PS4 (Digital Code)
Electronic Arts Digital Codes arrived.
College Football 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL 26 NA PS5
Platform: Playstation 5
Region: North-America
Retail Value:$90
Starting bid
Item Details:
New Release of Electronic Arts (EA) Video Game (Digital Code)
NHL 26
NHL 26 Standard Edition Bundle XSX WW (EXCLUDES BELGIUM)
Platform: XBox SX
Region: Worldwide
Retail Value:$70
Starting bid
item Details:
EA SPORTS FC 26- Digital Copy
EA SPORTS FC 26 PS5/PS4 NA
Platform: Playstation 5
Region: North-America
Retail Value: $90.00
Starting bid
Item Details:
New Releases of Electronic Arts (EA) Video Game (Digital Code)
MYSIMS
MYSIMS COZY BUNDLE NA
Platform: Switch
Region: North-America
Retail Value:$55
Starting bid
Item Details:
New Releases of Electronic Arts (EA) Video Game (Digital Code)
SPLIT FICTION
SPLIT FICTION (EA APP)
Platform: PC (EA App)
Region: Worldwide
Retail Value: $70
Starting bid
Item Details:
Christina Cooks Artisan Crafted Hearty Soup Trio Gift Pack
http://www.christinacookscatering.com
Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Item Details:
Wendy's Resin Custom Glow in the Dark Cutting Board & Coaster Set.
Retail Value: $55
Starting bid
Item Details:
Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Set complete with platter, tray, steel cutlery & serving utensils
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Item Details:
Digital Photo Frame
Displays your photos and gets them off your phone for others to see!
Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Item Details:
Embracing Hope- Innovative Strategies to Empower Parents Raising Neurodiverse Teens.
by Carl Young & Joel Sheragren
* We have 2 Books available- this is for the first copy**
Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Item Details:
Embracing Hope- Innovative Strategies to Empower Parents Raising Neurodiverse Teens.
by Carl Young & Joel Sheragren
* We have 2 Books available- this is for the secondcopy**
Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Item Details:
Mini Photo Shoot Session with 5 edited photos included.
Location: Hamilton, ON
Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Item Details:
Full Photo Shoot Session with 15 edited photos included.
Location: Hamilton, ON
Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
Item Details:
Deluxe Photo Shoot Session with 25 edited photos included.
Location: Hamilton, ON
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Item Details:
Two (2) complimentary admission tickets to the Aga Khan Museum. Your tickets grant you access to the Museum Collections Gallery as well as our Temporary Exhibitions Gallery,*
Please note that the Museum’s opening hours and programs may be subject to change.
Location: Toronto, ONVisit agakhanmuseum.org for the latest updates.
Retail Value: $40
Starting bid
Item Details:
Glow Town Putt & Play Gift Card for hours of indoor entertainment.
Location: Stouffville, ON
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Item Details:
Timber Creek Outdoor Entertainment for mini putt, batting cages and driving range.
Location: Stouffville, ON
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Item Details:
Gold Auto Detailing Package Gift Certificate from Gus Brown
Location: Port Perry, ON
Retail Value: $255
Starting bid
Item Details:
Reptilia VIP Package Includes:
3 adult general admission passes, along with 4 kids passes.
Locations: Whitby, Vaughan or London, ON
Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
Item Details:
Portable Charcoal BBQ
Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Item Details:
Canadian Tire Car Wash Kit
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Item Details:
Ren's Doggy Gift Basket of dog toys & treats for your Best Furry Friend and a $25 Ren's Gift Card.
Retail Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!