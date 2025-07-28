Harrison’s Hope Red Shoes Rock for FASD Awareness Silent Auction

Item Details:

Meet the EasyGo! This folding design is small enough to fit into the car you’re thinking about replacing, but feels like a much bigger bike. This little workhorse is powered by a removable 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery that drives a 500W rear hub motor, and features 5 different levels of pedal assist, with a throttle. And when you fold up the bike to move it around, strategically placed magnets keep the frame folded. Easy!





Retail Value: $1900