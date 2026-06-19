Up and Running

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Up and Running

About this event

Harvest Trailmixer Fundraiser for Mental Health 2026

200 Arboretum Rd

Guelph, ON N1G 3B9, Canada

Registration - 5 km Walk or Run for Mental Health - Adult
$40

Registration includes Participation in the Walk/Run for Mental Health. Choose your adventure with distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km and experience The Arboretum on a marked trail route. This is not a timed event.

Registration - 10 km Run for Mental Health - Adult
$40

Registration includes Participation in the Walk/Run for Mental Health. Choose your adventure with distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km and experience The Arboretum on a marked trail route. This is not a timed event.

Registration - 2.5 km Walk for Mental Health - Adult
$40

Registration includes Participation in the Walk/Run for Mental Health. Choose your adventure with distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km and experience The Arboretum on a marked trail route. This is not a timed event.

Youth Registration (6-17) Walk or Run for Mental Health
$20

Youth ages 6 - 17 are encouraged to join in and Run or Walk for Mental Health! With distances ranging from 2.5km - 10km, the course is designed with all ages in mind. As a non-timed, non-competitive event, the focus is on having fun and moving in nature. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 6 are welcome to join their parents at no additional fee.

Kids Fun Run Registration - Ages 10 and under
Free

A fun 1 km run for kids aged 10 and younger. Parents can accompany their children if they wish. There is no charge for this event.

Community Supporter
Free

This option is for our amazing community supporters who cannot participate on Sept. 19, but who want to support us with a donation or a donor campaign. Thank you for your ongoing support!

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