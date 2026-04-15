Harvey Hop Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
This Gift Basket was generously donated by MLA Marie Renaud.
Included items:
Estimated Value of $130
Starting bid
This Jersey was generously donated by St. Albert Source for Sports.
2026 Team Canada MacKinnon Olympic Jersey in size Medium.
Valued at $240
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate was generously donated by Barkers Pet Motel & Grooming.
$100 Gift Certificate to be used at Barkers.
Starting bid
This Gift Package was generously donated by Studio 107.
Included items:
Estimated Value of $180
Starting bid
Weber Q 1400 Outdoor Electric Grill
This compact powerhouse features porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grates for even heat distribution and excellent heat retention.
Features:
Estimated Value of $440
Starting bid
This bundle was generously donated by Asheni Medic Services Ltd.
Included items:
Estimated value of $190
Starting bid
These Lessons were generously donated by Visionary Centre for the Performing Arts.
One month of group lessons at VCPA
New Students Only
Valued at $99 - $114 depending on lesson type.
Starting bid
These Lessons were generously donated by Visionary Centre for the Performing Arts.
One month of group lessons at VCPA
New Students Only
Valued at $99 - $114 depending on lesson type.
Starting bid
This picture was generously donated by Oilers Entertainment Group.
Framed and Autographed print of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
Frame dimensions are 24¾''W x 31'' H
Valued at $500
Starting bid
This Gift Package was generously donated by Fabutan/Hush Lash Studio.
Included items:
Valued at $120
Starting bid
20 Minute Mini Photo Session with Selah Reflections. Includes 10 images from a curated gallery.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
This wonderful bundle includes:
Estimated value of $125
Starting bid
This Gift Package was generously donated by Club Pilates St Albert.
https://www.clubpilates.com/location/StAlbert
Items Included:
Valued at $140
Starting bid
These gift cards were generously donated by Original Joe's St. Albert.
5 x $10 Gift Cards
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate was generously donated by Laser City Edmonton.
It is valid for one game of laser tag for up to 6 players.
Valued at $65
Starting bid
Add this amazing stack of games to your next family fun night!
Includes:
Estimated value of $280
Starting bid
These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.
Pair of tickets to Revisiting Creedence at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 15, 2026 @ 9pm.
Section D Row 14
Valued at $148
Starting bid
These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.
Pair of tickets to Revisiting Creedence at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 15, 2026 @ 9pm.
Section B Row 10
Valued at $168
Starting bid
These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.
Pair of tickets to Prism & Aldo Nova at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 29, 2026 @ 9pm.
Section D Row 14
Valued at $159.00
Starting bid
These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.
Pair of tickets to Prism & Aldo Nova at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 29, 2026 @ 9pm.
Section B Row 8
Valued at $159.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!