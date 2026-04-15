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Ronald Harvey School Development Society

About this event

Sales closed

Harvey Hop Silent Auction

Pick-up location

15 Langley Ave, St. Albert, AB T8N 1S4, Canada

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

This Gift Basket was generously donated by MLA Marie Renaud.

Included items:

  • Colouring it Forward Cree Nation Art & Wisdom Colouring Book
  • Notebook
  • Soapstone Carving Kit
  • Warlock Lid Co. Berta Hat
  • Mountain Goat Stuffy
  • Loon Stuffy Keychain
  • Magnet
  • Pen

Estimated Value of $130

Team Canada MacKinnon Jersey item
Team Canada MacKinnon Jersey item
Team Canada MacKinnon Jersey
$80

Starting bid

This Jersey was generously donated by St. Albert Source for Sports.

2026 Team Canada MacKinnon Olympic Jersey in size Medium.

Valued at $240

Barkers Pet Motel & Grooming Gift Certificate item
Barkers Pet Motel & Grooming Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

This Gift Certificate was generously donated by Barkers Pet Motel & Grooming.

$100 Gift Certificate to be used at Barkers.

Studio 107 Gift Package item
Studio 107 Gift Package
$60

Starting bid

This Gift Package was generously donated by Studio 107.

Included items:

  • Eleven Australia Shampoo
  • Eleven Australia Conditioner
  • Eleven Australia Hair Repair Treatment
  • $50 gift card for Studio 107

Estimated Value of $180

Weber Q 1400 Outdoor Electric Grill item
Weber Q 1400 Outdoor Electric Grill
$110

Starting bid

Weber Q 1400 Outdoor Electric Grill

This compact powerhouse features porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grates for even heat distribution and excellent heat retention.

Features:

  • Great for residential patios and balconies
  • Removable catch pan for easy cleanup
  • Long 6' (1.8 m) grounded power cord
  • Element heats quickly and has excellent corrosion-resistance
  • Can fit up to 6 burgers
  • Dimensions - Lid Closed: 14.5"H x 27"W x 16.5"D


Estimated Value of $440

Cozy Bundle item
Cozy Bundle
$25

Starting bid

This bundle was generously donated by Asheni Medic Services Ltd.

Included items:

  • Chenillie throw
  • Thermal lunch bag
  • Circular storage tote bag
  • Book review notepad
  • Book - If something happens to me by Alex Finlay
  • Book - The Antique Hunter's Guide to Murder by C.L. Miller
  • Book - Powerless by Lauren Roberts
  • Book - Game on by Navessa Allen

Estimated value of $190

One Month of Group Lessons at VCPA (1 of 2) item
One Month of Group Lessons at VCPA (1 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

These Lessons were generously donated by Visionary Centre for the Performing Arts.

One month of group lessons at VCPA

New Students Only

Valued at $99 - $114 depending on lesson type.

One Month of Group Lessons at VCPA (2 of 2) item
One Month of Group Lessons at VCPA (2 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

These Lessons were generously donated by Visionary Centre for the Performing Arts.

One month of group lessons at VCPA

New Students Only

Valued at $99 - $114 depending on lesson type.

Signed Oilers Print item
Signed Oilers Print
$120

Starting bid

This picture was generously donated by Oilers Entertainment Group.

Framed and Autographed print of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Frame dimensions are 24¾''W x 31'' H

Valued at $500

Fabutan/Hush Lash Studio Gift Package item
Fabutan/Hush Lash Studio Gift Package item
Fabutan/Hush Lash Studio Gift Package
$35

Starting bid

This Gift Package was generously donated by Fabutan/Hush Lash Studio.

Included items:

  • Super Fruit Smoothie Tanning Lotion
  • Protective Eyewear
  • Lanyards
  • $50 Fabutan/Hush Lash Studio Gift Card
  • Fabutan/Hush Last Studio Coupons

Valued at $120

Mini Photo Session item
Mini Photo Session
$50

Starting bid

20 Minute Mini Photo Session with Selah Reflections. Includes 10 images from a curated gallery.

Valued at $200

Coffee and Tea Bundle item
Coffee and Tea Bundle
$30

Starting bid

This wonderful bundle includes:

  • Aroma Hot & Cold Frother
  • Jar of Rose & Hibiscus tea bags
  • Chai Latte powder
  • Torani Vanilla Syrup
  • Pair of beautiful blue pottery mugs
  • Mumicorn mug
  • Macarons
  • Bag of Somewhere Coffee Co Colombia Beans
  • Bag of Passage medium roast coffee beans
  • Lindt chocolates
  • various little treats to dip/eat with your drinks

Estimated value of $125

Club Pilates Gift Package item
Club Pilates Gift Package item
Club Pilates Gift Package
$40

Starting bid

This Gift Package was generously donated by Club Pilates St Albert.

https://www.clubpilates.com/location/StAlbert

Items Included:

  • Certificate for 3 Reformer Pilates Classes
  • Water Bottle

Valued at $140

Original Joe's Gift Cards item
Original Joe's Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

These gift cards were generously donated by Original Joe's St. Albert.

5 x $10 Gift Cards

One Game of Laser Tag item
One Game of Laser Tag
$20

Starting bid

This Gift Certificate was generously donated by Laser City Edmonton.

It is valid for one game of laser tag for up to 6 players.

Valued at $65

Tower of games item
Tower of games
$50

Starting bid

Add this amazing stack of games to your next family fun night!

Includes:

  • 4-in-a-row
  • Harry Potter Wizarding World
  • Battleship
  • Flea Marketeers
  • ZingPong
  • Guess Who
  • Please Don't Feed the Pandas
  • Trouble
  • Casino Games Gift Set
  • Chess
  • Snakes & Ladders
  • Skyjo
  • Happy Salmon
  • Pass the Pigs
  • Poppy and Sam's Snap
  • Uno

Estimated value of $280

2 Tickets for Revisiting Creedence (1 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Revisiting Creedence (1 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Revisiting Creedence (1 of 2)
$40

Starting bid

These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.

Pair of tickets to Revisiting Creedence at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 15, 2026 @ 9pm.

Section D Row 14

Valued at $148

2 Tickets for Revisiting Creedence (2 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Revisiting Creedence (2 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Revisiting Creedence (2 of 2)
$20

Starting bid

These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.

Pair of tickets to Revisiting Creedence at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 15, 2026 @ 9pm.

Section B Row 10

Valued at $168

2 Tickets for Prism & Aldo Nova (1 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Prism & Aldo Nova (1 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Prism & Aldo Nova (1 of 2)
$20

Starting bid

These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.

Pair of tickets to Prism & Aldo Nova at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 29, 2026 @ 9pm.

Section D Row 14

Valued at $159.00

2 Tickets for Prism & Aldo Nova (2 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Prism & Aldo Nova (2 of 2) item
2 Tickets for Prism & Aldo Nova (2 of 2)
$20

Starting bid

These Tickets were generously donated by Enoch Councilor Ron Morin Jr.

Pair of tickets to Prism & Aldo Nova at River Cree Resort & Casino on Friday May 29, 2026 @ 9pm.

Section B Row 8

Valued at $159.00

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