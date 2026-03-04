HALTON TELUGU ASSOCIATION (HATA)

Hosted by

HALTON TELUGU ASSOCIATION (HATA)

About this event

Sales closed

HATA Ugadi Sambaralu 2026

1145 Bronte St. S

Milton, ON L9T 8X3, Canada

Add a donation for HALTON TELUGU ASSOCIATION (HATA)

$

Non HATA-Members - 13+ years
$15

General Ticket

Non HATA Members Kids <=12 y
$12

General Kids Ticket ( Less than or equal to 12 years )

HATA Life Members - 13+ years
$12

HATA Life Members - General Ticket

HATA Life Members Kids <=12 y
$10

HATA Life Members - Kids (Less than or equal to 12 years )
All kids must be accompanied by Parents.

Kids ( HATA or Non-HATA) <=4 Years
Free

Entry for all the kids who are 4 years and younger is free.

HATA Life Patrons
Free

Complimentary tickets to our esteemed Donors. These tickets only for immediately family members (2 Adults and Dependents) of Life Patrons only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!