HATA Ugadi Sambaralu 2026

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About this event
$
General Ticket
General Kids Ticket ( Less than or equal to 12 years )
HATA Life Members - General Ticket
HATA Life Members - Kids (Less than or equal to 12 years )
All kids must be accompanied by Parents.
Entry for all the kids who are 4 years and younger is free.
Complimentary tickets to our esteemed Donors. These tickets only for immediately family members (2 Adults and Dependents) of Life Patrons only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!