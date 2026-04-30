Florence Nightingale Elementary School PAC

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Florence Nightingale Elementary School PAC

About this event

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Hawks Night 2026

2740 Guelph St

Vancouver, BC V5T 3P7, Canada

Add a donation for Florence Nightingale Elementary School PAC

$

Fun Pass!
$15

To access the party, each student requires a Fun Pass (adults and children under 4 are free). Includes unlimited access to activities, performances and more. Does not include food or drinks (*art t-shirt making and Nightingale merch are extra).

Market Cash $10
$10

$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).

Market Cash $20
$20

$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).

Market Cash $30
$30

$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).

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