Hawks Night 2026

$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).