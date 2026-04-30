Hawks Night 2026

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About this event
$
To access the party, each student requires a Fun Pass (adults and children under 4 are free). Includes unlimited access to activities, performances and more. Does not include food or drinks (*art t-shirt making and Nightingale merch are extra).
$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).
$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).
$1 = 1 ticket, so Market Cash $5 = 5 tickets. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, as well as raffle entries. Items available: Hot dogs (8-10 tickets each), Rotato Potato (10 or 13 tickets for deluxe) and Poutine (12 Tickets) T-shirt Art Painting (10 tickets), Dessert Dash Game (4 tickets per round per person), popsicles (4 tickets each), raffle entries (2 tickets each), bottled water (2 tickets each), chips (1 ticket each), and juice boxes (1 ticket each).
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