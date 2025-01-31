HAY Fitness HIIT session February 23, 2025

The last time you've worked out was before the invention of smart phones?
Or, on the contrary, your train so often that you wear out your running shoes on a monthly basis?
No problem! We've got you covered! This fitness session is adapted for ALL levels.
The last time you've worked out was before the invention of smart phones?
Or, on the contrary, your train so often that you wear out your running shoes on a monthly basis?
No problem! We've got you covered! This fitness session is adapted for ALL levels.
Yoga mat (optional)
$10
A yoga mat is recommended for this activity. If you wish, you can purchase one with this registration and it will be provided to you at the event (limited supplies).
A yoga mat is recommended for this activity. If you wish, you can purchase one with this registration and it will be provided to you at the event (limited supplies).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!