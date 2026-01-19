Donate a cow - Go Dhaan

It is a long standing tradition among Hindus to donate a milk yielding cow that will be well taken care of and the milk and milk products will be utilized for feeding children and used for non-commercial purposes. Amar Seva Sangam houses about 80 cows and has a good barn and feeding facility, appropriate for the cows and calves. All the milk and its products are utilized for feeding about 400 children and youth residing or day scholars to the campus on a daily basis. Donation of cows are welcome as the need is ever growing. $1000 is the cost price to purchase a healthy milk yielding cow.