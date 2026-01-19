Sponsor meals for special children - (recurring) /Campus feeding -(One time)

Interest earned, along with a small portion of the capital on a donation of $2500 CDN will be used to feed 300 children with special needs at Amar Seva Sangam for the chosen day each year for 25 consecutive years. Donor has to inform us of:
Interest earned along with a small portion of the capital on a donation of $600 CDN will be used to feed 75 children with special needs at Amar Seva Sangam for the chosen day each year for 25 consecutive years.
Donor has to inform us of:
Interest earned along with a small portion of the capital on a donation of $250 CDN will be used to feed 30 children with special needs at Amar Seva Sangam for the chosen day each year for 25 consecutive years.
Donor has to inform us of:
For $550, the entire campus of about 700 people, including staff, children, youth, visiting Canadian students and volunteers, Indian students under training, and VBR staff, will receive a special meal on the date of your choice.
Mini feeding plan – For $300, 400 children with varying disabilities and ages (residents and day attendees) will receive a special meal.
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