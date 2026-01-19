Handi-Care Intl.

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Handi-Care Intl.

Sponsor meals for special children - (recurring) /Campus feeding -(One time)

Meal for a Day endowment (for 300 Children)
$2,500

Interest earned, along with a small portion of the capital on a donation of $2500 CDN will be used to feed 300 children with special needs at Amar Seva Sangam for the chosen day each year for 25 consecutive years. Donor has to inform us of:

  1. The date for feeding.
  2. The name for whom the sponsorship is done.
  3. The occasion (Ex: in celebration of someone's birthday /in honor of someone's death anniversary and so on..)
Meal for a Day endowment (for 75 Children)
$600

Interest earned along with a small portion of the capital on a donation of $600 CDN will be used to feed  75 children with special needs  at Amar Seva Sangam for the chosen day each year for 25 consecutive years. 

Donor has to inform us of:

  1. The date for feeding.
  2. The name for whom the sponsorship is done.
  3. The occasion (Ex: in celebration of someone's birthday /in honor of someone's death anniversary and so on..)
Meal for a Day endowment (for 30 Children)
$250

Interest earned along with a small portion of the capital on a donation of $250 CDN will be used to feed 30 children with special needs at Amar Seva Sangam for the chosen day each year for 25 consecutive years.

Donor has to inform us of:

  1. The date for feeding.
  2. The name for whom the sponsorship is done.
  3. The occasion (Ex: in celebration of someone's birthday /in honor of someone's death anniversary and so on..)
Full Campus Feeding of 700 People (one time)
$550

For $550, the entire campus of about 700 people, including staff, children, youth, visiting Canadian students and volunteers, Indian students under training, and VBR staff, will receive a special meal on the date of your choice.

Campus Feeding of 400 children and youth (one time)
$300

Mini feeding plan – For $300, 400 children with varying disabilities and ages (residents and day attendees) will receive a special meal. 


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