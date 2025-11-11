HCS Silent Auction 2025

Indulge in the magic of the holidays with this exquisite set of 2 dozen hand-decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies! Each cookie is a miniature masterpiece (3.5-4”), crafted from buttery, melt-in-your-mouth vanilla bean dough and adorned with intricate royal icing designs in soft pastel hues of pink, green, white, and gold. Inspired by winter whimsy, the assortment features charming motifs like cheerful gingerbread men with bow ties, adorable snowmen bundled in scarves, elegant reindeer with light tangled antlers, festive Christmas trees, cozy stockings, mittens, candy canes, and more—all presented in a delightful gingerbread house-themed box for that extra touch of seasonal charm.

These cookies are perfect for holiday gifting, cookie exchanges, or treating yourself to a sweet slice of festive joy. Baked fresh and decorated by hand with love and precision, they combine classic flavours with artistic flair that’s sure to impress. Bid now and bring home this one-of-a-kind edible art—ideal for spreading holiday cheer! Cookies are individually heat-sealed for freshness. (Two dozen cookies; contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)





