HCS Silent Auction 2025

Air Fryer Essentials
Air Fryer Essentials
$50

Starting bid

This Air Fryer Essentials Basket features a high-performance Ninja air fryer, perfect for creating crispy, delicious meals with ease. It also includes disposable tray liners, a festive gingerbread mix, an air fryer cookbook, and plenty of bonus accessories to inspire creative cooking. This basket is ideal for anyone looking to simplify mealtime while enjoying healthier, flavourful dishes all season long.


Includes:


  • Ninja air fryer AF08OC
  • Betty Crocker air fryer liners (50 pack)
  • Gingerbread mix
  • The complete air fryer cookbook
  • Cookie cutters
  • Roller
  • Gingerbread sign decor
  • Silicone cups

Value: $180


Donor: Heritage Supporters

Beauty and Bliss Sephora Basket
Beauty and Bliss Sephora Basket
$50

Starting bid

This gift basket is filled with everything needed for a relaxing beauty refresh, including a stylish makeup container, soft headband, tea towels, and premium blending sponges. A soothing candle adds a touch of calm to any self-care routine. With a $75 Sephora gift card included, the winner can treat themselves to their favourite cosmetics or skincare must-haves.


Includes:

  • Ted Baker make up container
  • Spa Headband and wristband set
  • Vanilla Brûlée candle
  • Christmas hand towels
  • Roll with it peptides
  • Blending sponges with reusable drink tumbler
  • Travel bottles
  • $75 gift card to Sephora

Value: $150


Donor: Brown, VanOosterom and Zekveld families

Festive Sugar Cookies
Festive Sugar Cookies
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the magic of the holidays with this exquisite set of 2 dozen hand-decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies! Each cookie is a miniature masterpiece (3.5-4”), crafted from buttery, melt-in-your-mouth vanilla bean dough and adorned with intricate royal icing designs in soft pastel hues of pink, green, white, and gold. Inspired by winter whimsy, the assortment features charming motifs like cheerful gingerbread men with bow ties, adorable snowmen bundled in scarves, elegant reindeer with light tangled antlers, festive Christmas trees, cozy stockings, mittens, candy canes, and more—all presented in a delightful gingerbread house-themed box for that extra touch of seasonal charm.

These cookies are perfect for holiday gifting, cookie exchanges, or treating yourself to a sweet slice of festive joy. Baked fresh and decorated by hand with love and precision, they combine classic flavours with artistic flair that’s sure to impress. Bid now and bring home this one-of-a-kind edible art—ideal for spreading holiday cheer! Cookies are individually heat-sealed for freshness. (Two dozen cookies; contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)


Value: $150

Donor: Kimberlie Schenk

IG: @kimberliessweettreats

FB: https://www.facebook.com/kimberliessweettreats


Toronto Aquarium Basket
Toronto Aquarium Basket
$50

Starting bid

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with our Toronto Aquarium–themed gift basket, packed with excitement for ocean lovers of all ages. Explore the deep with admission tickets to the aquarium, then cozy up at home in a shark hooded blanket while reading fascinating National Geographic ocean sticker book or Dr Suess discovers sharks. Younger explorers will love putting on their own show with the shark puppet, and the basket is overflowing with treats and surprises that keep the magic going long after your visit. This is the perfect package for families, ocean enthusiasts, and anyone ready to make a splash!


Includes:

  • Two adult flex tickets for the Toronto Aquarium that can be used at any time.
  • Hooded shark blanket
  • Shark puppet
  • Plush shark pencil case
  • Jellyfish squishy fidget
  • National Geographic shark sticker book
  • Dr Suess Discovers sharks book
  • I Can Read The Berenstain Bears at the Aquarium
  • Gummy shark candy
  • Swedish fish
  • Goldfish mini crackers

Value: $185


Donor: Gemmill, Johnston, Jeffries PC.

https://gjjlaw.ca/

Festive Candy Basket
Festive Candy Basket
$30

Starting bid

This festive Christmas Candy Basket is overflowing with sweet holiday cheer, featuring gummy candies, classic candy canes, Nerds, Jolly Ranchers, and festive popcorn. Packed with a wide variety of treats, it’s perfect for sharing during holiday gatherings or enjoying throughout the season. This basket is sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth and add a little extra sparkle to their celebrations.


Includes:

  • Sweet obsession Christmas gummy candy mix
  • Lucky elephant popcorn
  • Nerd ropes x 2
  • Juicy drop taffy candy
  • Rock candy
  • Jolly Rancher gummies
  • Jello large candy cane
  • Giant rainbow swirl lollipop
  • Snowman pencil
  • Christmas activity book
  • Hot chocolate x 2
  • Chomper lollipop
  • Nut Cracker box

Value: $60


Donor: Burns Bulk Food

https://www.burnsbulkfood.ca/

12 Days of Cookies
12 Days of Cookies
$23

Starting bid

Celebrate the spirit of the season with this enchanting “12 Days of Cookies” Cookie Countdown Calendar! This unique set features 12 meticulously hand-decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies, each a delightful nod to the Christmas nativity story. Baked from rich, buttery vanilla bean dough and adorned with elegant royal icing in shimmering golds, soft blues, earthy tones, and subtle greens, the assortment includes symbolic designs like crowned wise men, gentle angels with halos, baby Jesus in a hay-filled manger, Mary and Joseph figures, a humble stable, guiding stars, donkeys, sheep, palm fronds and more—all presented in a festive advent-style tray with a beautifully illustrated calendar backdrop for daily reveals.

Perfect for family traditions or as a thoughtful gift, this countdown builds anticipation leading up to Christmas with one cookie per day. Crafted with care and artistic detail, these edible treasures blend timeless flavours with inspirational storytelling. Bid now to add this faith-filled, festive treat to your holiday celebrations! Each mini cookie individually heat-sealed for freshness. (Calendar with 12 cookies; contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.)


Value: $46

Donor: Kimberlie Schenk


IG: @kimberliessweettreats

FB: https://www.facebook.com/kimberliessweettreats

Beef Basket
Beef Basket
$50

Starting bid

This Fresh Beef Bundle features a premium selection of cuts, including a sirloin tip roast, eye of round roast, T-bone steaks, sirloin tip steaks, braising ribs, stew beef, and ground beef. Perfect for the home chef, this assortment offers everything from slow-cooked comfort meals to restaurant-quality steaks. With such a versatile variety, this basket brings exceptional flavour and quality to any kitchen.


Includes:

  • 1 sirloin tip roast
  • 1 eye of round roast
  • 2 T-bone steak
  • 2 sirloin tip steaks
  • 2 braising ribs
  • 2 stew beef
  • 3 ground beef

Value: $150


Donor: Hill View Farm

40 inch Hisense Smart TV
40 inch Hisense Smart TV
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade your home entertainment with this Hisense 40-inch Smart TV, offering crisp HD clarity and easy access to all your favourite streaming apps. Its sleek design and intuitive interface make it a perfect fit for any room in the house. Enjoy movie nights, sports, and shows like never before with this modern entertainment essential.


Includes:

  • Hisense Smart TV A4 series 40 inch
  • Full HD resolution

Value: $300

Donor: Girard Family

Coffee and Chocolate Basket
Coffee and Chocolate Basket
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate comfort experience with our Coffee & Chocolate Lovers Gift Basket, curated to delight every cozy-morning enthusiast. Brew the perfect cup with Tim Hortons and Starbucks ground coffee, then elevate it with smooth French vanilla syrup for a café-worthy treat. Enjoy rich Toblerone chocolate, buttery shortbread cookies, and a variety of sweet surprises tucked inside. This irresistible basket is the perfect way to warm your mornings, sweeten your evenings, and spoil someone special — including yourself!


Includes:

  • 2 thermal travel mugs
  • Tim Hortons original blend coffee
  • Tim Hortons hazelnut blend coffee
  • Starbucks True North blend coffee(light)
  • Starbucks Pike Place blend coffee(medium)
  • Torani French Vanilla flavoured syrup
  • Ghirardelli caramel chocolate squares
  • Merci chocolates
  • Walkers shortbread cookies
  • After Eight chocolates
  • Mini Toblerone chocolates
  • Lindor milk chocolates

Value: $150


Donor: Heritage Supporters

A Taste of the Netherlands Basket
A Taste of the Netherlands Basket
$50

Starting bid

Experience authentic Dutch flavours with this Taste of the Netherlands basket, filled with classic treats like stroopwafels, almond fingers, speculaas, kruidnootjes cookies, and traditional liquorice. It also includes a delicious almond cake and a variety of other favourite Dutch goodies to explore. Perfect for food lovers and those with a connection to Dutch heritage, this basket brings a little taste of Europe right to your home.


Includes:

  • Double Dutch stroopwafel cookies
  • Almond fingers
  • Speculaas
  • Vruchten hartjes
  • Schokolad enkranze
  • Appelstroop
  • Porta orange chocolate bar
  • Wilhelmina mints
  • Kruidnootjes cookies
  • Bracelets
  • MixVoor Gehakt
  • Haribo soft liquorice cakes
  • Embroidered patches
  • Almond cake
  • Chocolate sprinkles


Value: $100


Donor: Rob Boomsma - Affinity Group

https://www.affinitygrouppinnacle.ca/agents/123027-rob-boomsma

Afternoon concert - front row seats and parking
Afternoon concert - front row seats and parking
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable holiday experience with two front-row seats to the school’s afternoon Christmas concert, guaranteeing you the best seats without needing to arrive early. This package also includes VIP parking, with a reserved spot right at the front of the school—no need to search or show up ahead of time. Enjoy the show in total comfort, convenience, and festive style.


Includes:

  • Two front row seats to the afternoon Christmas concert
  • One VIP parking spot for afternoon concert

Value: Priceless


Donor: Heritage Christian School

Evening concert - front row seats and parking
Evening concert - front row seats and parking
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable holiday experience with two front-row seats to the school’s evening Christmas concert, guaranteeing you the best seats without needing to arrive early. This package also includes VIP parking, with a reserved spot right at the front of the school—no need to search or show up ahead of time. Enjoy the show in total comfort, convenience, and festive style.


Includes:

  • Two front row seats to the evening Christmas concert
  • One VIP parking spot for evening concert

Value: Priceless


Donor: Heritage Christian School

Christmas Baking Basket
Christmas Baking Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to festive fun with this Christmas Baking Basket, packed with essential utensils and high-quality ingredients to create holiday favourites. From mixing to decorating, everything you need for cozy seasonal treats is right at your fingertips. Perfect for bakers of all ages looking to add a little extra cheer to their kitchen this Christmas.


Includes:

  • Cookie platter
  • Christmas apron
  • Christmas tea towels
  • Snowflake cookie cutters
  • Christmas measuring cup and spatula
  • Stainless steal mixing bowl
  • Silicone baking map
  • Baking powder
  • Sprinkles
  • Flour
  • Reeses pieces minis
  • Butterscotch chips

Value: $200

Donor: Heritage Supporters

Ready, Set, Play Sports Basket
Ready, Set, Play Sports Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to score big with our Ultimate Teen Sports Basket, packed with gear and goodies to keep any young athlete energized and inspired. Curl up in the cozy oversized Raptors blanket, practice anywhere with the silent basketball, and light up the night with a light up baseball. An Under Armour water bottle, bubble gum, candy, and tons of surprise extras make this basket a slam dunk for fun. Perfect for sports fans who love to play hard, cheer loud, and enjoy every moment of the game!


Includes:

  • Super soft oversized Toronto Raptors blanket (167 x 241cm)
  • Silent basketball
  • Light up baseball
  • Under Armour water bottle
  • Prime hydration drink
  • Big League chew blue raspberry gum
  • Big League chew original bubble gum
  • Football thumb game and candy
  • NHL candy cane hockey stick

Value: $125


Donor: Gemmill Family

Family Fun Night Basket
Family Fun Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

This Family Fun Night basket is packed with classic games like Rummikub, Trouble, Uno, and a cozy puzzle to bring everyone together. Sweet treats including chocolates, candies, and popcorn make the perfect snacks for an enjoyable night in. Presented in a charming woven basket, this set promises hours of laughter, connection, and memorable family moments.


Includes:

  • Cobble Hill 1000 piece puzzle (Smoky train)
  • Rummikub game
  • Trouble game
  • Allsorts licorice
  • Game night score sheets
  • Extra buttery microwave popcorn
  • Uno
  • Laura Secord chocolates
  • Fruity hard candy
  • Black woven basket

Value: $120

Donor: Cheryl Gummer



Mariposa Dairy Goat Cheese Basket
Mariposa Dairy Goat Cheese Basket
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in a gourmet experience with this Goat Cheese Lovers Basket, featuring a selection of artisanal goat cheeses paired with premium crackers and flavourful spreads. Presented with a beautiful wooden serving board, this basket is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a cozy night in. A delicious treat for any cheese enthusiast!


Includes:

  • Cutting board
  • Cracked pepper crackers
  • Crisp crackers
  • Chili fig spread x 2
  • Chili fig spread
  • Greek apricot spread
  • Cinnamon apple soft cheese
  • Garlic herb goat cheese
  • Sheep milk cheese
  • Goat cheese x 2

Value: $125


Donor: Mariposa Dairy

https://mariposadairy.ca/

The Grinch's Holiday Treats Basket
The Grinch's Holiday Treats Basket
$50

Starting bid

This Grinch's Holiday Goodies Basket is packed with festive fun, featuring rich chocolates, gourmet hot chocolate mixes, cozy slippers, and cheerful holiday socks. Whoville-inspired mugs and a variety of sweet treats add an extra touch of Christmas magic. Perfect for any Grinch fan, this basket brings warmth, whimsy, and plenty of holiday cheer.


Includes:

  • Various Grinch hot chocolate boxes
  • Lindor milk chocolates
  • Grinch Hershey kisses
  • Grinch slippers ladies L/XL
  • Grinch themed socks (5 pairs size 5-10)
  • Lindor Peppermint cookie chocolates
  • Grinch candle and hot chocolate set with Grinch mug


Value: $100

Donor: Schad Family


Young Living Basket
Young Living Basket
$50

Starting bid

Bring warmth and relaxation to any space with this Young Living-themed gift basket. It includes an essential oil diffuser, seasonal oils like Vanilla Mint, Christmas Spirit, and Cozy Chai, plus a soft, cozy blanket—perfect for creating a calming atmosphere at home. A thoughtful and aromatic gift that’s ideal for the holidays or any cozy night in!


Includes:

  • Essential oil diffuser
  • Vanilla mint oil
  • Christmas spirit oil
  • Cozy chai oil
  • Cozy blanket

Value: $200


Donor: Verdoold Family

Women's Self Care Basket
Women's Self Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate moment of calm with our Women’s Self-Care Sanctuary Basket, designed to bring comfort, warmth, and rejuvenation. Sip in style with a Stanley tumbler, wrap up in a luxuriously soft plush blanket, and unwind with cozy slippers and mittens. A refreshing collagen mask and chic travel case add the perfect touch of pampering for home or on the go and much more.This basket is an invitation to slow down, breathe deeply, and enjoy well-deserved “me time.”


Includes:

  • Super soft double blanket
  • Stanley Tumbler 20 oz
  • Women's Plush winter slippers (size medium 7-8)
  • Fleece lined winter mittens
  • Travel makeup organizer
  • Silk sleep mask
  • Champagne bubbles soap
  • Pure gold hydro eye mask
  • 4 x collagen facial mask
  • Nail clipper set
  • Hair clips

Value $85


Donor: Heritage Supporters

Jam Lovers Delight
Jam Lovers Delight
$40

Starting bid

his highly sought-after silent auction item is a delightful collection of homemade jams, featuring flavors like blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, triple berry, and strawberry rhubarb. Perfect for spreading on toast, pairing with cheese, or adding a sweet touch to your favorite recipes, these jams are made with love and care. Don’t miss the chance to take home this fan-favorite treat!


Includes:

  • 9 assorted jams including blue berry, raspberry, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb and triple berry.

Value: $80

Donor: Brouwers Farm


https://www.facebook.com/p/Brouwers-Strawberries-100063500622655/

Gone Fishing Basket
Gone Fishing Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to land the big one with this fully loaded fishing gift basket, complete with a variety of quality lures, durable fishing line, and a handy minnow bucket for your next day on the water. Fuel your adventure with tasty beef jerky and a Tim Hortons gift card for that essential early-morning coffee run. The perfect catch for any angler—beginner or pro!


Includes:


  • Fish and funbait bucket
  • Live Target frog lure for bass or pike
  • Lunkerhunt Thump bass lure
  • Gulp earthworms bait
  • PowerBait champ minnows
  • Xzone stealth scented minnows
  • Powerbail realistics
  • Trilene XL 12 lb line
  • Gummy worms
  • Jack Links hickory smoked beef jerky
  • Jack Links original beef jerky
  • Bass Pro adult hat
  • $15 Tim Hortons gift card

Value: $150


Donor: Ari Zider

https://www.arizider.com/

Style and Sip Gift Basket
Style and Sip Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This stylish basket features a versatile 4-in-1 Aldo purse set, complete with a matching purse chain and key chain for effortless accessorizing. A Tim Hortons gift card adds a perfect little treat for coffee lovers on the move. This bundle is ideal for anyone young or old who enjoys fashion, function, and a touch of everyday luxury.


Includes:

  • Aldo 4 in 1 Gift Set
  • $25 Tim Horton's Gift Card

Value: $100


Donor: Hargrave Family

Clarify and Balance Skincare Basket
Clarify and Balance Skincare Basket
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your skincare routine with this Avon Clarify & Balance Gift Basket, featuring a selection of nourishing face creams and gentle cleansers. Designed to purify, hydrate, and restore balance, these products are perfect for achieving a healthy, radiant glow. A wonderful self-care treat for anyone looking to elevate their skincare regimen.


Includes:

  • Beyond Glow Salicyclic + Citric Acids Facial Cleanser
  • Beyond Glow Niacinamide 10% + Panthenol Serum
  • Isa Knox Anew Clinical Line Eraser with Retinol Targeted Treatment
  • Isa Knox LXNEW Ultimate Rejuvenating Dual Night Cream
  • Anew Platinum Eye and Lip Cream
  • Skin so soft lip balm

*Decorative sleigh not included


Value: $165


Donor Katie Graham

Kids Hero Basket
Kids Hero Basket
$40

Starting bid

Ignite a world of imagination with this action-packed kids’ gift basket filled with Star Wars LEGO, surprise Marvel LEGO figures, a Dog Man book, light sabers, UNO, and more fun surprises. Perfect for young adventurers, this basket brings together creativity, reading, and hours of play. A guaranteed hit for any little hero or superfan!


Includes:

  • Dog Man Scarlet Shedder
  • Star Wars Lego set
  • Star wars Uno
  • Groot Beanie baby
  • Star Wars pencil case and stickers
  • Light saber pen
  • Yoda lego figure keychain
  • Baby yoda chocolate
  • 2 marvel lego surprise figures
  • 2 extendable light sabers

Value: $85


Donor: Gemmill Family

Costco Membership and Chocolates
Costco Membership and Chocolates
$45

Starting bid

Unlock endless savings and sweet indulgence with this Costco Membership & Godiva Chocolate package. Enjoy a year of unbeatable deals at Costco while savoring rich, luxurious Godiva treats. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and pure pleasure!


Includes:

  • Costco membership (can be applied to existing memberships for renewal)
  • Costco tote bag
  • Large bag of Godiva individually wrapped chocolates (428 grams)

Value: $90.00


Donor: Heritage Supporters

Hello Fall Basket
Hello Fall Basket
$35

Starting bid

Celebrate the season with this charming PartyLite gift basket, filled with cozy fall essentials. It includes an “Always Grateful” sign, bird-themed cloth decor, reusable wash cloths, a lemon-scented candle with holder, and tea lights to brighten any space. Perfect for adding warmth, style, and seasonal cheer to your home!


Includes:

  • Always Grateful decor sign
  • Cloth bird decor
  • Reusable wash cloths
  • 15 tea lights
  • 3 wick lemon candle
  • Candle holder
  • Wicker basket

Value: $60

Donor: Houser Family


A Basket of Blessings
A Basket of Blessings
$20

Starting bid

Bring the spirit of the season home with this beautiful holiday basket featuring a charming nativity snow globe, cozy kitchen tea towels, and elegant nativity décor. Complete with an inspiring faith journal, this collection adds warmth, reflection, and festive joy to any home. A perfect gift for celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.


Includes:


  • Nativity musical snow globe
  • Tea towels
  • Nativity decor
  • Journal

Value: $45


Donor: Heritage Supporters

Hydration Heros Skincare Basket
Hydration Heros Skincare Basket
$40

Starting bid

Revitalize your skin with this Avon Hydration Gift Basket, featuring a luxurious cleanser, rich facial cream, targeted eye serum, and more nourishing treatments. Each product is designed to deeply moisturize and leave your skin feeling soft, refreshed, and radiant. A perfect self-care indulgence for anyone seeking long-lasting hydration and pampering.


Includes:

  • Beyond Glow vitamin + AHA facial cleanser
  • Anew Hydra Fusion gel cream
  • Anew Hydra Fusion nightime facial treatment
  • Anew Hydra Fusion serum 1.5% Hyaluronic acid
  • Anew Hydra Fusion de-puffing eye serum
  • Skin so soft lip balm

*Decorative sleigh not included


Value: $100

Donor: Katie Graham


1 Hour Photography Session
1 Hour Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

Capture your family’s precious moments with this one-hour professional photo session offered within 25 minutes of Lindsay. Enjoy over 30 beautifully edited, high-resolution digital images curated in your own private online gallery. The talented photographer, Stacie Fintelman, brings a warm, creative approach to every session, ensuring natural, timeless photos you’ll treasure for years. A perfect opportunity to update family portraits or celebrate a special milestone.


Important information: Date of session is subject to availability. Valid January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026. No transfers, exchanges or substitutions.


Value: $250

Donor: Stacie Fintelman


Charcuterie Board Basket
Charcuterie Board Basket
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your entertaining with this wood resin charcuterie board featuring a curated selection of fine cheeses, premium meats, crackers, and gourmet nuts. Beautifully arranged on a handcrafted display board, it’s the perfect centrepiece for any gathering. A delicious way to enjoy a sophisticated tasting experience!


Includes:

  • Wood resin charcuterie board
  • Great Canadian summer sausage
  • Great Canadian chorizo sauasge
  • Great Canadian Hungarian sausage
  • Brookside dark chocolate covered blueberries
  • Ghirardelli caramels
  • Pistachios salted and roasted
  • Maple and cranberry cheddar cheese
  • Triple creme soft cheese
  • 2 year old cheddar
  • Espresso cheese
  • Set of cheese knives
  • Roasted garlic and caramelized onion jam
  • Bagel crisps x2
  • Terry Orange chocolate bar
  • Sun-maid raisins
  • Brenton crackers
  • Table water crackers
  • Cheese melts crackers

Value: $275

Donor: Marlow Family

Decadent Dessert Box
Decadent Dessert Box
$30

Starting bid

Indulge in a delicious home-baked dessert box filled with shortbread cookies, fudgy brownies, classic chocolate chip cookies, cake pops, and more sweet treats. Each item is made with care and the perfect balance of homemade comfort and irresistible flavor. This crowd-pleasing assortment is ideal for sharing—or enjoying all to yourself!


Includes:

  • Shortbread cookies
  • Gingerbread cookies
  • Caramel shortbread thumbprint cookies
  • Brownies
  • Chocolate ship and M&M cookies
  • Chocolate cake pops
  • Carrot cake pops
  • Mini gingerbread cookies
  • Cinnamon roll cookies
  • 54 pieces in total


Value: $60

Donor: Jenn Gemmill

Hot Cocoa Bar
Hot Cocoa Bar
$20

Starting bid

Warm up your winter nights with this cozy Hot Cocoa Bar Gift Basket, filled with gourmet hot chocolate, fluffy marshmallows, and crushed candy canes for the perfect festive touch. A variety of Christmas chocolates and candies make every cup extra magical, while classic candy canes add a nostalgic holiday flair. It’s the ultimate sweet escape—perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying by a crackling fire.


Includes:

  • Tim Hortons candy cane hot chocolate (limited edition)
  • Mini marshmallows
  • Candy canes
  • Hersey kisses chocolates
  • Christmas gummies
  • Rock candies
  • Crushed candy canes
  • Paper cups
  • Hot Cocoa Bar wooden tray

Value: $40


Donor: Heritage Supporters

Euro Delight Basket
Euro Delight Basket
$30

Starting bid

Experience a taste of the Netherlands with this delightful Holland Treats Basket, filled with traditional favourites like stroopwafel syrup cookies, honey cake, speculaas, and Wilhelmina mints. It brings the warmth and charm of Dutch holiday traditions right to your home. A delicious cultural treat for any sweet lover!


Includes:

  • Oliebollen complete mix
  • Spitsen met advocaat smaak
  • School Ktijt Zacht Zoet
  • Mini syrup waffle cookies
  • Honey cake
  • Speculaas
  • Wilhelmina mints
  • Mentos
  • Potters verfissende droppostilles
  • Droste chocolates
  • Chewy candies


Value: $65


Donor: Euro Delight

https://eurodelight.ca/


Sweet Tooth Basket
Sweet Tooth Basket
$30

Starting bid

This delicious treat basket is packed with candy, rich chocolates, snack mix, chocolate-covered almonds, and a variety of other sweet and salty favourites. Perfect for sharing—or enjoying all to yourself—it offers something for every craving. This indulgent assortment makes a great gift for any sweet tooth or snack lover.


Includes:

  • Walkers sugar coated candies
  • Chocolate turtleMilk chocolate dipped red liquorice
  • Chocolate flower lollipop
  • Chocolate covered almonds
  • Chocolate covered pretzels
  • Organic snack mix with dried fruits, nuts and chocolate

Value: $60


Donor: Kawartha Classic Flowers

https://www.kawarthalakesclassicflowersandgifts.com/


Melaleuca Basket
Melaleuca Basket
$20

Starting bid

Refresh and revitalize with this Melaleuca-themed basket, packed with wellness and home essentials! It includes hydration drink mixes, oils, coffee, tub and tile cleaner, stain remover, surface wipes, and more—perfect for supporting a healthy lifestyle while keeping your home sparkling clean. A practical and thoughtful collection that’s sure to impress any bidder!


Includes:

  • Renew intensive skin therapy
  • Melaleuca oil
  • Mountain cabin coffee
  • Tub and tile cleaner
  • Sol-u-mel stain remover
  • Multi surface wipes
  • Popcorn
  • Individual active hydration drink mix packs (3)


Value: $40.00

Donor: Christa Blanchard

Flourish Spa Basket
Flourish Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate pampering experience with this spa-themed gift basket from Flourish Spa. It features luxurious hair and body mist, a complete hair kit, shampoo, conditioner, and a $75 gift card to enjoy a personalized spa treatment. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the relaxation and care they deserve!


Includes:

  • $75 gift card to Flourish Spa
  • Hair clip
  • Aluram hair and body fragrance mist
  • Dream mane kit with shampoo, conditioner, styling cream and mousse.

Value: $100


Donor: Flourish Spa

https://www.flourishsalonandmedispa.com/

Cozy Quilts and Tiny Tales
Cozy Quilts and Tiny Tales
$25

Starting bid

This delightful keepsake baby bundle includes a beautifully handmade quilt, a woodland-themed crayon holder bag, and a charming soft cloth version of the Good Ship Noah book. Each item is carefully handcrafted, creating a set that is both unique and full of warmth. This precious collection makes a meaningful gift that can be cherished for years to come.


Includes:

  • Teddy bear baby quilt
  • Good Ship Noah cloth book
  • Woodland themed bag
  • Eric Carle alphabet activity bag

Value: Priceless


Donor: Knox Presbyterian Church Bobcaygeon 

https://www.facebook.com/knox.presbyterian.church.bobcaygeon

Ultimate Icy Delight
Ultimate Icy Delight item
Ultimate Icy Delight
$50

Starting bid

This fun and refreshing silent auction basket has everything you need for the ultimate frozen treat experience! It features a shaved ice machine, classic cherry, grape, and blue raspberry syrups, and a box of freezies for endless cool creations. Complete with a Mr. Freeze insulated bag, a mini cooler bag, and a matching tumbler, this set is perfect for summer parties or on-the-go treats.


Includes:

  • Electric shaved ice machine
  • 25 snow cone cups
  • 25 spoon straws
  • 3 black bottle pourer
  • 2 round ice molds
  • 3 ready-to-use pints featuring- Cherry, Grape, and Blue Raspberry.
  • Mr Freeze insulated freezer bag
  • Mr Freeze mini cooler bag
  • Mr Freeze tumbler
  • Mr Freeze freezies
  • Mr Freeze candy canes

Value: $140


Donors: Kish and Houser Families

Bee Kind Basket
Bee Kind Basket
$25

Starting bid

This charming silent auction basket is filled with thoughtful home essentials that bring warmth and positivity to any space. It includes a “Be Kind” reusable dish cloth, a bee-themed dish cloth, a magnet set, beautiful bee tea towels, a decorative glass vase with flowers, and a stylish recipe holder. Perfect for brightening up a kitchen, this basket blends practicality with uplifting décor.


Includes:

  • Be kind reusable paper towel
  • Magnet set
  • Bee dish cloth
  • Decorative vase with flower
  • Bee recipe holder
  • Bee tea towels

Vaue: $50

Donor: Houser Family

Age Delay Skincare Basket
Age Delay Skincare Basket
$50

Starting bid

Rejuvenate your complexion with this Age Delay Skincare Basket, featuring a gentle cleanser, powerful serum, nourishing face cream, and targeted eye and lip treatments. A refreshing gel cream completes the set, helping to smooth, hydrate, and visibly reduce signs of aging. Perfect for anyone looking to maintain a youthful, radiant glow.


Includes:

  • Isa Knox LXNEW clean nourishing cream cleanser
  • Anew Ultimate Repair serum
  • Anew Platinum age delay serum
  • Anew Ultimate night multi performance cream
  • Anew Platinum eye and lip cream
  • Anew Hydra Fusion gel cream
  • Skin so soft lip balm

Value: $200

Donor: Katie Graham

Quilts of Comfort
Quilts of Comfort
$25

Starting bid

This charming keepsake baby bundle features a beautifully handmade quilt decorated with adorable teddy bears, perfect for snuggling and displaying. It also includes a handcrafted bag and a soft, handmade Bambi cloth baby book—each piece created with care and attention to detail. This set makes a heartfelt, one-of-a-kind gift that can be treasured for years to come.


Includes:

  • Teddy bear baby quilt
  • Handmade Bambi cloth book Handmade bag
  • Eric Carle alphabet activity book

Value: Priceless


Donor: Knox Presbyterian Church Bobcaygeon 

https://www.facebook.com/knox.presbyterian.church.bobcaygeon


Big Country MMA 1 Month Membership
Big Country MMA 1 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

This silent auction item offers a one-month unlimited membership to Big Country MMA, giving you full access to the class of your choice. Whether you're interested in kickboxing, boxing, jiu-jitsu, or Muay Thai, you can train as often as you'd like with experienced instructors. It’s a fantastic opportunity to build strength, confidence, and new skills in a supportive training environment. Valid until 11/19/2026


Value: $120


Donor: Big Country MMA

https://bigcountrylindsay.gymdesk.com/

Ultimate Hair Revival Basket
Ultimate Hair Revival Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pamper your hair with this Kristin Ess Premium Hair Care Basket, featuring leave-in conditioner, daily cleansing shampoo, conditioner, working serum, and thickening spray. These salon-quality products are free of added fragrance, sulfates, parabens, and other harsh ingredients, making them gentle yet effective for all hair types. Treat yourself to healthy, beautiful hair with a clean, modern routine that truly delivers results.


Includes:

  • Kristin Ess daily cleansing shampoo
  • Kristin Ess Shine enhancing conditioner
  • Kristin Ess Leave in conditioner
  • Kristin Ess thickening spray
  • Kristin Ess shine working serum

Value: $110


Donor: Heritage Supporters

Tree Topper Canvas Wall Art
Tree Topper Canvas Wall Art
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful 18x36 canvas features a vibrant trio of birds perched among soft florals and greenery, bringing a touch of nature’s elegance to any room. Its calming colours and detailed artwork make it a stunning focal piece for a living room, hallway, or bedroom. This eye-catching canvas is perfect for anyone who loves nature-inspired décor or wants to add a serene, stylish touch to their home.


Value: $180


Donor: Wall It Wall Art

https://wallitwallart.ca/

Snow Kissed Skincare Basket
Snow Kissed Skincare Basket
$40

Starting bid

Revitalize your skin with this Avon Hydration Gift Basket, featuring a luxurious cleanser, rich facial cream, targeted eye serum, and more nourishing treatments. Each product is designed to deeply moisturize and leave your skin feeling soft, refreshed, and radiant. A perfect self-care indulgence for anyone seeking long-lasting hydration and pampering.


Includes:

  • Beyond Glow vitamin + AHA facial cleanser
  • Anew Hydra Fusion gel cream
  • Anew Hydra Fusion nightime facial treatment
  • Anew Hydra Fusion serum 1.5% Hyaluronic acid
  • Anew Hydra Fusion de-puffing eye serum
  • Skin so soft lip balm


Value: $100

Donor: Katie Graham

Polished By AB Gel Manicure
Polished By AB Gel Manicure item
Polished By AB Gel Manicure
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a glamorous gel manicure complete with custom nail art to match your style, personality, or special occasion. This gift certificate offers long-lasting shine, beautiful detail, and a little well-deserved pampering. Perfect for anyone who loves a polished look and a touch of creativity!

Includes:

Value: $70

Donor: Ken Louie

True North Trading $50 Gift Card
True North Trading $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

True North Trading – $50 Gift Card


Discover unique finds, local treasures, and one-of-a-kind pieces at True North Trading in downtown Lindsay! This $50 gift card is perfect for treating yourself or finding the ideal gift for someone special. From home décor and fashion to curated boutique items, there’s always something new to explore.

Bid now and support our school while enjoying a little shopping adventure at a beloved local business!


55 George St W, Lindsay

Ontario, K9V 2N6


Value: $50

Donor: True North Trading

https://www.facebook.com/p/True-North-Trading-100076131345591/

Bird PartyLite Basket
Bird PartyLite Basket
$20

Starting bid

Brighten any space with this delightful PartyLite-themed gift basket, featuring a collection of tea lights, stylish holders, and charming bird-themed decorative items. Perfect for adding a cozy glow and a touch of nature-inspired elegance to your home. A thoughtful and versatile gift for any occasion!

Includes:

  • Tea lights
  • Tea light holders
  • Cardinal ornament
  • Decorative glass bowl
  • Metal bird decor

Value: $50

Donor: Houser Family


