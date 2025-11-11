HCS Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
This Air Fryer Essentials Basket features a high-performance Ninja air fryer, perfect for creating crispy, delicious meals with ease. It also includes disposable tray liners, a festive gingerbread mix, an air fryer cookbook, and plenty of bonus accessories to inspire creative cooking. This basket is ideal for anyone looking to simplify mealtime while enjoying healthier, flavourful dishes all season long.
Value: $180
Donor: Heritage Supporters
This gift basket is filled with everything needed for a relaxing beauty refresh, including a stylish makeup container, soft headband, tea towels, and premium blending sponges. A soothing candle adds a touch of calm to any self-care routine. With a $75 Sephora gift card included, the winner can treat themselves to their favourite cosmetics or skincare must-haves.
Value: $150
Donor: Brown, VanOosterom and Zekveld families
Indulge in the magic of the holidays with this exquisite set of 2 dozen hand-decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies! Each cookie is a miniature masterpiece (3.5-4”), crafted from buttery, melt-in-your-mouth vanilla bean dough and adorned with intricate royal icing designs in soft pastel hues of pink, green, white, and gold. Inspired by winter whimsy, the assortment features charming motifs like cheerful gingerbread men with bow ties, adorable snowmen bundled in scarves, elegant reindeer with light tangled antlers, festive Christmas trees, cozy stockings, mittens, candy canes, and more—all presented in a delightful gingerbread house-themed box for that extra touch of seasonal charm.
These cookies are perfect for holiday gifting, cookie exchanges, or treating yourself to a sweet slice of festive joy. Baked fresh and decorated by hand with love and precision, they combine classic flavours with artistic flair that’s sure to impress. Bid now and bring home this one-of-a-kind edible art—ideal for spreading holiday cheer! Cookies are individually heat-sealed for freshness. (Two dozen cookies; contains gluten, dairy, and eggs)
Value: $150
Donor: Kimberlie Schenk
IG: @kimberliessweettreats
FB: https://www.facebook.com/kimberliessweettreats
Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with our Toronto Aquarium–themed gift basket, packed with excitement for ocean lovers of all ages. Explore the deep with admission tickets to the aquarium, then cozy up at home in a shark hooded blanket while reading fascinating National Geographic ocean sticker book or Dr Suess discovers sharks. Younger explorers will love putting on their own show with the shark puppet, and the basket is overflowing with treats and surprises that keep the magic going long after your visit. This is the perfect package for families, ocean enthusiasts, and anyone ready to make a splash!
Value: $185
Donor: Gemmill, Johnston, Jeffries PC.
This festive Christmas Candy Basket is overflowing with sweet holiday cheer, featuring gummy candies, classic candy canes, Nerds, Jolly Ranchers, and festive popcorn. Packed with a wide variety of treats, it’s perfect for sharing during holiday gatherings or enjoying throughout the season. This basket is sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth and add a little extra sparkle to their celebrations.
Value: $60
Donor: Burns Bulk Food
Celebrate the spirit of the season with this enchanting “12 Days of Cookies” Cookie Countdown Calendar! This unique set features 12 meticulously hand-decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies, each a delightful nod to the Christmas nativity story. Baked from rich, buttery vanilla bean dough and adorned with elegant royal icing in shimmering golds, soft blues, earthy tones, and subtle greens, the assortment includes symbolic designs like crowned wise men, gentle angels with halos, baby Jesus in a hay-filled manger, Mary and Joseph figures, a humble stable, guiding stars, donkeys, sheep, palm fronds and more—all presented in a festive advent-style tray with a beautifully illustrated calendar backdrop for daily reveals.
Perfect for family traditions or as a thoughtful gift, this countdown builds anticipation leading up to Christmas with one cookie per day. Crafted with care and artistic detail, these edible treasures blend timeless flavours with inspirational storytelling. Bid now to add this faith-filled, festive treat to your holiday celebrations! Each mini cookie individually heat-sealed for freshness. (Calendar with 12 cookies; contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.)
Value: $46
Donor: Kimberlie Schenk
IG: @kimberliessweettreats
This Fresh Beef Bundle features a premium selection of cuts, including a sirloin tip roast, eye of round roast, T-bone steaks, sirloin tip steaks, braising ribs, stew beef, and ground beef. Perfect for the home chef, this assortment offers everything from slow-cooked comfort meals to restaurant-quality steaks. With such a versatile variety, this basket brings exceptional flavour and quality to any kitchen.
Value: $150
Donor: Hill View Farm
Upgrade your home entertainment with this Hisense 40-inch Smart TV, offering crisp HD clarity and easy access to all your favourite streaming apps. Its sleek design and intuitive interface make it a perfect fit for any room in the house. Enjoy movie nights, sports, and shows like never before with this modern entertainment essential.
Value: $300
Donor: Girard Family
Indulge in the ultimate comfort experience with our Coffee & Chocolate Lovers Gift Basket, curated to delight every cozy-morning enthusiast. Brew the perfect cup with Tim Hortons and Starbucks ground coffee, then elevate it with smooth French vanilla syrup for a café-worthy treat. Enjoy rich Toblerone chocolate, buttery shortbread cookies, and a variety of sweet surprises tucked inside. This irresistible basket is the perfect way to warm your mornings, sweeten your evenings, and spoil someone special — including yourself!
Value: $150
Donor: Heritage Supporters
Experience authentic Dutch flavours with this Taste of the Netherlands basket, filled with classic treats like stroopwafels, almond fingers, speculaas, kruidnootjes cookies, and traditional liquorice. It also includes a delicious almond cake and a variety of other favourite Dutch goodies to explore. Perfect for food lovers and those with a connection to Dutch heritage, this basket brings a little taste of Europe right to your home.
Value: $100
Donor: Rob Boomsma - Affinity Group
https://www.affinitygrouppinnacle.ca/agents/123027-rob-boomsma
Enjoy an unforgettable holiday experience with two front-row seats to the school’s afternoon Christmas concert, guaranteeing you the best seats without needing to arrive early. This package also includes VIP parking, with a reserved spot right at the front of the school—no need to search or show up ahead of time. Enjoy the show in total comfort, convenience, and festive style.
Value: Priceless
Donor: Heritage Christian School
Enjoy an unforgettable holiday experience with two front-row seats to the school’s evening Christmas concert, guaranteeing you the best seats without needing to arrive early. This package also includes VIP parking, with a reserved spot right at the front of the school—no need to search or show up ahead of time. Enjoy the show in total comfort, convenience, and festive style.
Value: Priceless
Donor: Heritage Christian School
Treat yourself to festive fun with this Christmas Baking Basket, packed with essential utensils and high-quality ingredients to create holiday favourites. From mixing to decorating, everything you need for cozy seasonal treats is right at your fingertips. Perfect for bakers of all ages looking to add a little extra cheer to their kitchen this Christmas.
Value: $200
Donor: Heritage Supporters
Get ready to score big with our Ultimate Teen Sports Basket, packed with gear and goodies to keep any young athlete energized and inspired. Curl up in the cozy oversized Raptors blanket, practice anywhere with the silent basketball, and light up the night with a light up baseball. An Under Armour water bottle, bubble gum, candy, and tons of surprise extras make this basket a slam dunk for fun. Perfect for sports fans who love to play hard, cheer loud, and enjoy every moment of the game!
Value: $125
Donor: Gemmill Family
This Family Fun Night basket is packed with classic games like Rummikub, Trouble, Uno, and a cozy puzzle to bring everyone together. Sweet treats including chocolates, candies, and popcorn make the perfect snacks for an enjoyable night in. Presented in a charming woven basket, this set promises hours of laughter, connection, and memorable family moments.
Value: $120
Donor: Cheryl Gummer
Indulge in a gourmet experience with this Goat Cheese Lovers Basket, featuring a selection of artisanal goat cheeses paired with premium crackers and flavourful spreads. Presented with a beautiful wooden serving board, this basket is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a cozy night in. A delicious treat for any cheese enthusiast!
Value: $125
Donor: Mariposa Dairy
This Grinch's Holiday Goodies Basket is packed with festive fun, featuring rich chocolates, gourmet hot chocolate mixes, cozy slippers, and cheerful holiday socks. Whoville-inspired mugs and a variety of sweet treats add an extra touch of Christmas magic. Perfect for any Grinch fan, this basket brings warmth, whimsy, and plenty of holiday cheer.
Value: $100
Donor: Schad Family
Bring warmth and relaxation to any space with this Young Living-themed gift basket. It includes an essential oil diffuser, seasonal oils like Vanilla Mint, Christmas Spirit, and Cozy Chai, plus a soft, cozy blanket—perfect for creating a calming atmosphere at home. A thoughtful and aromatic gift that’s ideal for the holidays or any cozy night in!
Value: $200
Donor: Verdoold Family
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate moment of calm with our Women’s Self-Care Sanctuary Basket, designed to bring comfort, warmth, and rejuvenation. Sip in style with a Stanley tumbler, wrap up in a luxuriously soft plush blanket, and unwind with cozy slippers and mittens. A refreshing collagen mask and chic travel case add the perfect touch of pampering for home or on the go and much more.This basket is an invitation to slow down, breathe deeply, and enjoy well-deserved “me time.”
Value $85
Donor: Heritage Supporters
his highly sought-after silent auction item is a delightful collection of homemade jams, featuring flavors like blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, triple berry, and strawberry rhubarb. Perfect for spreading on toast, pairing with cheese, or adding a sweet touch to your favorite recipes, these jams are made with love and care. Don’t miss the chance to take home this fan-favorite treat!
Value: $80
Donor: Brouwers Farm
https://www.facebook.com/p/Brouwers-Strawberries-100063500622655/
Get ready to land the big one with this fully loaded fishing gift basket, complete with a variety of quality lures, durable fishing line, and a handy minnow bucket for your next day on the water. Fuel your adventure with tasty beef jerky and a Tim Hortons gift card for that essential early-morning coffee run. The perfect catch for any angler—beginner or pro!
Value: $150
Donor: Ari Zider
This stylish basket features a versatile 4-in-1 Aldo purse set, complete with a matching purse chain and key chain for effortless accessorizing. A Tim Hortons gift card adds a perfect little treat for coffee lovers on the move. This bundle is ideal for anyone young or old who enjoys fashion, function, and a touch of everyday luxury.
Value: $100
Donor: Hargrave Family
Refresh your skincare routine with this Avon Clarify & Balance Gift Basket, featuring a selection of nourishing face creams and gentle cleansers. Designed to purify, hydrate, and restore balance, these products are perfect for achieving a healthy, radiant glow. A wonderful self-care treat for anyone looking to elevate their skincare regimen.
*Decorative sleigh not included
Value: $165
Donor Katie Graham
Ignite a world of imagination with this action-packed kids’ gift basket filled with Star Wars LEGO, surprise Marvel LEGO figures, a Dog Man book, light sabers, UNO, and more fun surprises. Perfect for young adventurers, this basket brings together creativity, reading, and hours of play. A guaranteed hit for any little hero or superfan!
Value: $85
Donor: Gemmill Family
Unlock endless savings and sweet indulgence with this Costco Membership & Godiva Chocolate package. Enjoy a year of unbeatable deals at Costco while savoring rich, luxurious Godiva treats. It’s the perfect blend of practicality and pure pleasure!
Value: $90.00
Donor: Heritage Supporters
Celebrate the season with this charming PartyLite gift basket, filled with cozy fall essentials. It includes an “Always Grateful” sign, bird-themed cloth decor, reusable wash cloths, a lemon-scented candle with holder, and tea lights to brighten any space. Perfect for adding warmth, style, and seasonal cheer to your home!
Value: $60
Donor: Houser Family
Bring the spirit of the season home with this beautiful holiday basket featuring a charming nativity snow globe, cozy kitchen tea towels, and elegant nativity décor. Complete with an inspiring faith journal, this collection adds warmth, reflection, and festive joy to any home. A perfect gift for celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.
Value: $45
Donor: Heritage Supporters
Revitalize your skin with this Avon Hydration Gift Basket, featuring a luxurious cleanser, rich facial cream, targeted eye serum, and more nourishing treatments. Each product is designed to deeply moisturize and leave your skin feeling soft, refreshed, and radiant. A perfect self-care indulgence for anyone seeking long-lasting hydration and pampering.
*Decorative sleigh not included
Value: $100
Donor: Katie Graham
Capture your family’s precious moments with this one-hour professional photo session offered within 25 minutes of Lindsay. Enjoy over 30 beautifully edited, high-resolution digital images curated in your own private online gallery. The talented photographer, Stacie Fintelman, brings a warm, creative approach to every session, ensuring natural, timeless photos you’ll treasure for years. A perfect opportunity to update family portraits or celebrate a special milestone.
Important information: Date of session is subject to availability. Valid January 1, 2026 - July 31, 2026. No transfers, exchanges or substitutions.
Value: $250
Donor: Stacie Fintelman
Elevate your entertaining with this wood resin charcuterie board featuring a curated selection of fine cheeses, premium meats, crackers, and gourmet nuts. Beautifully arranged on a handcrafted display board, it’s the perfect centrepiece for any gathering. A delicious way to enjoy a sophisticated tasting experience!
Value: $275
Donor: Marlow Family
Indulge in a delicious home-baked dessert box filled with shortbread cookies, fudgy brownies, classic chocolate chip cookies, cake pops, and more sweet treats. Each item is made with care and the perfect balance of homemade comfort and irresistible flavor. This crowd-pleasing assortment is ideal for sharing—or enjoying all to yourself!
Value: $60
Donor: Jenn Gemmill
Warm up your winter nights with this cozy Hot Cocoa Bar Gift Basket, filled with gourmet hot chocolate, fluffy marshmallows, and crushed candy canes for the perfect festive touch. A variety of Christmas chocolates and candies make every cup extra magical, while classic candy canes add a nostalgic holiday flair. It’s the ultimate sweet escape—perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying by a crackling fire.
Value: $40
Donor: Heritage Supporters
Experience a taste of the Netherlands with this delightful Holland Treats Basket, filled with traditional favourites like stroopwafel syrup cookies, honey cake, speculaas, and Wilhelmina mints. It brings the warmth and charm of Dutch holiday traditions right to your home. A delicious cultural treat for any sweet lover!
Value: $65
Donor: Euro Delight
This delicious treat basket is packed with candy, rich chocolates, snack mix, chocolate-covered almonds, and a variety of other sweet and salty favourites. Perfect for sharing—or enjoying all to yourself—it offers something for every craving. This indulgent assortment makes a great gift for any sweet tooth or snack lover.
Value: $60
Donor: Kawartha Classic Flowers
https://www.kawarthalakesclassicflowersandgifts.com/
Refresh and revitalize with this Melaleuca-themed basket, packed with wellness and home essentials! It includes hydration drink mixes, oils, coffee, tub and tile cleaner, stain remover, surface wipes, and more—perfect for supporting a healthy lifestyle while keeping your home sparkling clean. A practical and thoughtful collection that’s sure to impress any bidder!
Value: $40.00
Donor: Christa Blanchard
Indulge in the ultimate pampering experience with this spa-themed gift basket from Flourish Spa. It features luxurious hair and body mist, a complete hair kit, shampoo, conditioner, and a $75 gift card to enjoy a personalized spa treatment. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the relaxation and care they deserve!
Value: $100
Donor: Flourish Spa
This delightful keepsake baby bundle includes a beautifully handmade quilt, a woodland-themed crayon holder bag, and a charming soft cloth version of the Good Ship Noah book. Each item is carefully handcrafted, creating a set that is both unique and full of warmth. This precious collection makes a meaningful gift that can be cherished for years to come.
Value: Priceless
Donor: Knox Presbyterian Church Bobcaygeon
https://www.facebook.com/knox.presbyterian.church.bobcaygeon
This fun and refreshing silent auction basket has everything you need for the ultimate frozen treat experience! It features a shaved ice machine, classic cherry, grape, and blue raspberry syrups, and a box of freezies for endless cool creations. Complete with a Mr. Freeze insulated bag, a mini cooler bag, and a matching tumbler, this set is perfect for summer parties or on-the-go treats.
Value: $140
Donors: Kish and Houser Families
This charming silent auction basket is filled with thoughtful home essentials that bring warmth and positivity to any space. It includes a “Be Kind” reusable dish cloth, a bee-themed dish cloth, a magnet set, beautiful bee tea towels, a decorative glass vase with flowers, and a stylish recipe holder. Perfect for brightening up a kitchen, this basket blends practicality with uplifting décor.
Vaue: $50
Donor: Houser Family
Rejuvenate your complexion with this Age Delay Skincare Basket, featuring a gentle cleanser, powerful serum, nourishing face cream, and targeted eye and lip treatments. A refreshing gel cream completes the set, helping to smooth, hydrate, and visibly reduce signs of aging. Perfect for anyone looking to maintain a youthful, radiant glow.
Value: $200
Donor: Katie Graham
This charming keepsake baby bundle features a beautifully handmade quilt decorated with adorable teddy bears, perfect for snuggling and displaying. It also includes a handcrafted bag and a soft, handmade Bambi cloth baby book—each piece created with care and attention to detail. This set makes a heartfelt, one-of-a-kind gift that can be treasured for years to come.
Value: Priceless
Donor: Knox Presbyterian Church Bobcaygeon
https://www.facebook.com/knox.presbyterian.church.bobcaygeon
This silent auction item offers a one-month unlimited membership to Big Country MMA, giving you full access to the class of your choice. Whether you're interested in kickboxing, boxing, jiu-jitsu, or Muay Thai, you can train as often as you'd like with experienced instructors. It’s a fantastic opportunity to build strength, confidence, and new skills in a supportive training environment. Valid until 11/19/2026
Value: $120
Donor: Big Country MMA
Pamper your hair with this Kristin Ess Premium Hair Care Basket, featuring leave-in conditioner, daily cleansing shampoo, conditioner, working serum, and thickening spray. These salon-quality products are free of added fragrance, sulfates, parabens, and other harsh ingredients, making them gentle yet effective for all hair types. Treat yourself to healthy, beautiful hair with a clean, modern routine that truly delivers results.
Value: $110
Donor: Heritage Supporters
This beautiful 18x36 canvas features a vibrant trio of birds perched among soft florals and greenery, bringing a touch of nature’s elegance to any room. Its calming colours and detailed artwork make it a stunning focal piece for a living room, hallway, or bedroom. This eye-catching canvas is perfect for anyone who loves nature-inspired décor or wants to add a serene, stylish touch to their home.
Value: $180
Donor: Wall It Wall Art
Value: $100
Donor: Katie Graham
Treat yourself to a glamorous gel manicure complete with custom nail art to match your style, personality, or special occasion. This gift certificate offers long-lasting shine, beautiful detail, and a little well-deserved pampering. Perfect for anyone who loves a polished look and a touch of creativity!
Value: $70
Donor: Ken Louie
True North Trading – $50 Gift Card
Discover unique finds, local treasures, and one-of-a-kind pieces at True North Trading in downtown Lindsay! This $50 gift card is perfect for treating yourself or finding the ideal gift for someone special. From home décor and fashion to curated boutique items, there’s always something new to explore.
Bid now and support our school while enjoying a little shopping adventure at a beloved local business!
55 George St W, Lindsay
Ontario, K9V 2N6
Value: $50
Donor: True North Trading
https://www.facebook.com/p/True-North-Trading-100076131345591/
Brighten any space with this delightful PartyLite-themed gift basket, featuring a collection of tea lights, stylish holders, and charming bird-themed decorative items. Perfect for adding a cozy glow and a touch of nature-inspired elegance to your home. A thoughtful and versatile gift for any occasion!
Value: $50
Donor: Houser Family
