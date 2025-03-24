Heal With Horses Therapeutic Centre's Silent Auction - John Tavares Jersey

Toronto Maple Leafs Signed Jersey of the Iconic John Tavares
$300
Starting bid
This Certified Authentic Jersey isn’t just a collector’s dream; it’s an investment in history. John Tavares, a Toronto native, has made an indelible mark on the NHL. From being drafted first overall in 2009 to leading the Leafs with unwavering dedication, Tavares exemplifies skill, passion, and perseverance. A six-time NHL All-Star and one of the most consistent scorers in the league, his leadership has propelled the Maple Leafs to new heights. With his unparalleled hockey IQ, elite playmaking ability, and clutch performances, John Tavares is a player who defines excellence. Having a signed jersey of such an iconic athlete is more than memorabilia—it’s a tribute to greatness.
Authenticate Here:
https://auctions.realsports.ca/iSynApp/authenticateCode.action
IDENTIFIER: BB02677
VALIDATION CODE: ZNZ
