National Council on Canada Arab Relations

Hosted by

National Council on Canada Arab Relations

About this event

Healing Gaza – The State of Healthcare Under Siege (online registration)

1057 McNicoll Ave

Scarborough, ON M1W 3W6, Canada

Registration fee (to help offset event costs)
$10
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. To help offset event costs and sustain its mission of promoting dialogue, inclusivity, and meaningful engagement between Canada’s diverse communities.
Add a donation for National Council on Canada Arab Relations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!