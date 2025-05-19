Healing Gaza – The State of Healthcare Under Siege (online registration)

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. To help offset event costs and sustain its mission of promoting dialogue, inclusivity, and meaningful engagement between Canada’s diverse communities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. To help offset event costs and sustain its mission of promoting dialogue, inclusivity, and meaningful engagement between Canada’s diverse communities.
Add a donation for National Council on Canada Arab Relations
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