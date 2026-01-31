Healthy Aging Event

This Group Ticket gives three people access to the Oyster bar, and Vegan, GF, DF treats + a complimentary glass of a non-clcoholic beveraged thoughtfully crafted by Drink ONES, a collaborative partner of this Event.



The elogant beauty of sponsoring partner, The Standard Space, lends a romantic feel-good environment, that will not only nurture your nerdy side, but you soul side, as well.



This event is opoen to all people, including families. If you have little ones, please ensure you are minding them at all times, as that is you priceless responsibility.