Greater Good Care Society
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Greater Good Care Society

Hosted by

Greater Good Care Society

About this event

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Healthy Aging Event

124 Estabrook Ave #101

Penticton, BC V2A 1G2, Canada

Add a donation for Greater Good Care Society

$

Food & Drink - single ticket
$55

This sinclge ticket gives you access to the Oyster bar, and Vegan, GF, DF treats + a complimentary glass of a non-clcoholic beveraged thoughtfully crafted by Drink ONES, a collaborative partner of this Event.

The elogant beauty of sponsoring partner, The Standard Space, lends a romantic feel-good environment, that will not only nurture your nerdy side, but you soul side, as well.

This event is opoen to all people, including families. If you have little ones, please ensure you are minding them at all times, as that is your priceless responsibility.

Food & Drink, Group of 3 Tickets
$139
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This Group Ticket gives three people access to the Oyster bar, and Vegan, GF, DF treats + a complimentary glass of a non-clcoholic beveraged thoughtfully crafted by Drink ONES, a collaborative partner of this Event.


The elogant beauty of sponsoring partner, The Standard Space, lends a romantic feel-good environment, that will not only nurture your nerdy side, but you soul side, as well.

This event is opoen to all people, including families. If you have little ones, please ensure you are minding them at all times, as that is you priceless responsibility.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!