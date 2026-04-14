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Starting bid
Estimated Value: $650
Go West Young Man
20" x 20"
Acrylic on canvas
This vibrant abstract work by Connie Christensen features bold layers of crimson, orange, and gold, anchored by a cool blue horizon. Subtle texture and expressive colour create a sense of openness and movement, evoking a landscape without defining it. The result is a piece that feels both expansive and grounded, inviting viewers to bring their own interpretation to the scene.
With its balanced composition and rich palette, this painting makes a striking statement in contemporary, creative, or minimalist spaces.
About the Artist
Connie Christensen is a contemporary abstract artist whose work explores atmosphere, colour, and emotional resonance. Drawing inspiration from landscape and place rather than literal representation, her paintings focus on mood, balance, and the quiet power of simplicity. Through layered acrylics and intuitive mark‑making, Christensen creates works that invite reflection and personal connection.
🔗 Artist website: https://conniechristensen.ca
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $735
Chinook
16" x 20"
Acrylic on Canvas
This textured landscape by Brenda Banda Johnson captures the quiet magic of a winter forest beneath a Chinook sky. Expressive palette‑knife strokes create depth and movement in the snow‑covered ground and slender tree trunks, while cool blues and soft light suggest warmth just below the surface. The result is a scene that feels both serene and energized — a moment of transition and calm.
An inviting piece for collectors drawn to nature, texture, and Canadian landscapes, Chinook offers strong visual impact in a versatile mid‑size format.
About the Artist
Brenda Banda Johnson is a Calgary‑based artist known for her bold, highly textured acrylic landscapes created primarily with a palette knife. Inspired by light, movement, and the energy of nature, her work captures both the essence and emotion of the landscapes she loves.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.bandajohnsonart.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $350
Messenger of the Mountain
12" x 12"
Acrylic on wood
This vibrant and symbolic piece by Erin Conn features a soaring eagle above a glowing mountain landscape, set against a sky alive with dotted constellations of colour. Painted on wood, the textured acrylic surface adds depth and movement across land, water, and sky.
Evoking themes of strength, guidance, and connection to nature, Messenger of the Mountain is both visually striking and meaningful. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces while still delivering bold presence.
About the Artist
Erin Conn is a Canadian artist best known for her wildlife and nature‑inspired paintings, often created using a signature pointillism technique with thousands of raised dots. Her work captures the beauty, energy, and spirit of the natural world, blending vibrant colour with symbolism and texture. Conn’s art has been exhibited across Canada and internationally, and she lives and works in Alberta.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.erinconn.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $875
Flowing Earth, Rising Treasure
Mixed media (acrylic with gemstones) on wood
14” x 14” x 2”
This richly textured mixed‑media work by Cherisse Mia blends flowing acrylic layers with embedded gemstones and natural elements, creating a dynamic composition that feels both elemental and luminous. Swirls of violet, indigo, and crimson carry the eye across the surface, while crystals emerge like hidden treasures within the landscape.
At once powerful and meditative, Flowing Earth, Rising Treasure reflects themes of transformation, resilience, and abundance found within nature. Painted on wood, the added dimension and tactile detail enhance its sculptural presence, making it a striking focal piece.
About the Artist
Cherisse Mia is a Calgary‑based mixed‑media and abstract impressionist artist known for incorporating gemstones, fossils, and natural materials into her work. Inspired by earth energy, transformation, and healing, her art explores resilience and connection to the ancient rhythms of the land. Mia exhibits widely across North America and has been featured as an artist at the Calgary Stampede Art Show.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.cherissemia.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $245
Autumn Path
12" x 16"
Acrylic on canvas
Framed
A winding trail stitched with amber and rust, where fallen leaves whisper secrets to the wind. The trees lean in like old storytellers, their branches arching overhead in a cathedral of memory. Light filters through in golden sighs, casting long shadows that stretch like forgotten dreams.
The path itself seems to breathe, beckoning, remembering, waiting. This is not just a walk through autumn, but a passage through longing, where each step feels like a verse in a quiet poem.
About the Artist
Victoria Zyluk is a Calgary‑based artist working in intuitive abstract impressionism. Raised on a family farm, her lifelong connection to land, light, and seasonal change continues to shape her work. Her paintings blend landscape and emotion, inviting the viewer to reflect, imagine, and ask, “What if?” Zyluk is an exhibiting member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and has shown her work widely, including at the Calgary Stampede Art Auction.
🔗 Artist website:
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $145
Depth of Winter
8" x 10"
Acrylic on canvas
Framed
This original framed acrylic painting captures the beauty of winter in a unique and unexpected way. Through the use of blue and purple, snow takes on a fresh, vibrant presence, reimagining a traditional winter scene with depth and movement.
Victoria Zyluk’s skillful use of colour and technique creates a captivating and quietly enchanting work that celebrates the stillness, richness, and reflective beauty of the winter season.
About the Artist
Victoria Zyluk is a Canadian artist whose intuitive abstract impressionist landscapes are inspired by nature, memory, and the emotional resonance of place. Working across acrylic, watercolour, and mixed media, she uses texture and layered colour to evoke movement and possibility. Her work has been exhibited throughout Alberta and beyond.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.beyondart.online/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $295
Night Harbour
22" x 22"
Acrylic on canvas
Unframed
Night Harbour by Victoria Zyluk is a moody and atmospheric composition that captures reflections, quiet light, and the stillness of evening on the water. Deep blues and greys are offset with subtle highlights, creating a contemplative scene that feels calm and introspective.
Unframed, this piece allows flexibility for collectors to choose their own presentation style.
About the Artist
Victoria Zyluk is a Calgary‑based landscape and abstract impressionist artist whose work is inspired by nature, travel, and the question, “What if…?” Combining texture, layered colour, and intuitive mark‑making, her paintings invite reflection and imagination. Zyluk has exhibited broadly and continues to play an active role in Calgary’s arts community as both an artist and mentor.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.beyondart.online/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $800
Simpson Crossing
9" x 12"
Oil on canvas
Framed
Simpson Crossing by Andrew Kiss captures the calm strength of an alpine landscape where water, forest, and mountains meet in quiet harmony. Cool blue reflections ripple across the river in the foreground, drawing the eye toward layered evergreen trees and sunlit peaks rising in the distance. The crisp sky and carefully balanced colour create a sense of depth, clarity, and stillness.
Painted with a deep respect for place and memory, this piece reflects Kiss’s ability to translate lived experiences in nature into timeless, approachable landscapes.
Framed and ready to display, Simpson Crossing offers a tranquil presence that brings the outdoors into any space.
About the Artist
Andrew Kiss is a Calgary‑based Canadian artist widely recognized for his landscape and nature‑inspired paintings. With nearly six decades of artistic practice, his work is deeply influenced by a lifelong love of the outdoors and a desire to preserve memories of natural places. Kiss has earned numerous awards, including multiple honours at the Calgary Stampede Art Auction, and his work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide. His paintings invite viewers to slow down and reconnect with the beauty and mood of the natural world.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.kissfineart.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500
Purple Finch
8" x 10"
Oil on canvas
Framed
Purple Finch by Andrew Kiss captures a quiet, intimate moment in nature, with the finely detailed bird perched against a softly blurred background. Warm light and subtle texture highlight the rich red plumage and delicate markings, allowing the subject to stand out with clarity and balance.
This framed work reflects Kiss’s deep appreciation for wildlife and the calm beauty found in small, fleeting moments outdoors.
About the Artist
Andrew Kiss is a Calgary‑based Canadian artist widely recognized for his landscape and wildlife paintings. With nearly six decades of artistic practice, his work is inspired by a lifelong love of the outdoors and a commitment to capturing the beauty, mood, and memory of natural places. His work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.kissfineart.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Forever Love
10" x 10"
Acrylic on paper, mounted on birchwood
Forever Love by Jeweliyana Reece is a joyful abstract work filled with flowing lines, layered symbols, and vibrant colour. Whimsical hearts, spirals, and rhythmic patterns create a sense of connection and warmth, while textured details invite closer viewing. Mounted on birchwood, the piece has added depth and structure, making it an uplifting and expressive statement for any space.
About the Artist
Jeweliyana Reece is a Calgary‑based multidisciplinary artist known for her vibrant, intuitive paintings rich in colour, texture, and layered meaning. Inspired by nature’s overlooked details and guided by a belief that art should nurture the soul, her work invites viewers to slow down and discover beauty in the subtle and the playful. Reece has exhibited widely, is represented in private collections internationally, and is the founder of Infused ARTwork, where she creates original paintings, glass art, and teaches creative workshops.
🔗 Artist website: https://infusedartwork.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Yoga Duet
12" W × 6" H × 9" D
Clay sculpture
Yoga Duet by Gordon Pengilly is an intimate sculptural work that explores balance, connection, and quiet harmony. Shaped in clay, the paired forms suggest unity and mutual support through subtle curves and restrained gesture. The simplicity of the composition allows the relationship between the figures to speak clearly, creating a calm, contemplative presence.
This piece reflects Pengilly’s interest in the human condition and his ability to communicate emotion and movement through minimal, thoughtfully considered form.
About the Artist
Gordon Pengilly is a Calgary‑based sculptor whose work explores the human condition through form, space, and material. Primarily working in clay, he creates both figurative and abstract sculptures that emphasize stillness, intimacy, and quiet strength. His work has been featured in numerous juried exhibitions and galleries across Alberta, including the Calgary Stampede Western Art Gallery.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $800
American Creams
17" x 24"
Limited edition print
Framed
American Creams by Neil Hamelin captures the quiet strength and partnership of two draft horses moving in unison across an open landscape. Rendered with careful attention to light, form, and detail, the piece reflects Hamelin’s deep respect for working animals and rural heritage. The softness of the sky and earth contrasts beautifully with the power and grace of the horses, creating a scene that feels both grounded and timeless.
This framed limited‑edition print offers collectors the opportunity to own a striking example of Hamelin’s work at an accessible scale while retaining the richness of the original image.
About the Artist
Neil Hamelin is a Canadian realist artist known for his powerful depictions of western working heritage, draft horses, and rural life. A self‑taught painter, his work is inspired by lived experience and a deep connection to traditional ways of life. Hamelin has received national recognition, including releases with the Royal Canadian Mint, multiple Best of Show awards at the Calgary Stampede Western Showcase, and selection for prestigious western art auctions. His work is held in private and corporate collections internationally.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.neilhamelin.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $140
Three Sisters
16" x 20"
Limited edition print
Framed
Three Sisters by John F. Gerrard presents the iconic Rocky Mountain peaks through a balanced and contemplative composition. The familiar landscape is rendered with clarity and restraint, emphasizing rhythm, structure, and a quiet sense of place. As a framed limited‑edition print, this work offers an accessible way to bring a timeless Canadian scene into the home.
About the Artist
John F. Gerrard is a Calgary‑based artist whose work explores perception, structure, and the relationship between inner experience and the external world. Working primarily in painting and print, his practice emphasizes process, repetition, and reflection, creating images that invite viewers to slow down and engage with subtle shifts in form and meaning. Gerrard is also an author and mental‑health advocate, blending creative practice with dialogue and lived experience.
🔗 Artist website: http://johnfgerrard.com
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $425
Moss Series
3 1/4" H × 7" W
Clay sculpture
Moss Series by Marney Delver is a beautifully detailed clay sculpture inspired by the quiet abundance of the forest floor. Layered textures of moss, stone, and delicate organic forms are carefully hand‑built to create a miniature landscape that feels both grounded and alive. Small sculpted elements rise gently from the surface, inviting close inspection and a sense of discovery.
Balancing function and sculpture, this piece reflects Delver’s deep connection to nature and her ability to translate natural patterns into expressive, tactile form. It offers a calm, contemplative presence that brings the outdoors into intimate scale.
About the Artist
Marney Delver is an Alberta‑based ceramic artist who graduated with distinction from the Alberta College of Art, majoring in ceramics. Working full‑time from her studio south of Fort Macleod, Delver draws inspiration from the ever‑changing landscape, hand‑building each piece to reflect natural textures, patterns, and forms. Her work has been widely exhibited, collected by private and corporate collectors, and featured in galleries and exhibitions across Canada and internationally.
🔗 Artist website: http://www.marneydelver.net/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Quilt III
20" x 20"
Photographic collage
Framed in a black frame
Quilt III by Kim Payne is a striking photographic collage built from repeated geometric fragments of an industrial form. Arranged in a grid, the circular patterns and subtle tonal shifts create a rhythmic composition that invites close inspection. What initially appears decorative reveals itself as a carefully constructed exploration of pattern, texture, and transformation, turning an overlooked everyday object into a visually engaging surface.
The black frame provides a strong contrast that enhances the precision and structure of the work, making it a compelling contemporary piece for modern spaces.
About the Artist
Kim Payne is a Calgary‑based artist known for abstract photographic collages that explore line, colour, texture, and pattern. After a career in education, she returned to art full‑time, focusing on transforming mundane, industrial details—such as sidewalk fixtures and metal covers—into carefully composed works through repetition and geometric arrangement. Payne’s work has been widely exhibited and collected, drawing viewers in with its balance of familiarity and visual intrigue.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.squarepartsart.com/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Playful
14" x 14"
Mosaic and assemblage artwork
Framed
Playful by Kathy Stankievech is a vibrant mixed‑media mosaic built around a bold, dimensional purple flower layered against a lively yellow background. Carefully arranged fragments of upcycled materials create texture, movement, and depth, inviting viewers to explore the piece both visually and up close. The combination of colour and tactile elements gives the work a joyful, energetic presence that feels expressive and celebratory.
Framed and ready to display, this piece brings colour, warmth, and a sense of discovery to any space.
About the Artist
Kathy Stankievech is a Calgary‑based mosaic and assemblage artist working under the name Daisy Lady Art. Her practice is centered on repurposing found and upcycled materials, transforming forgotten objects into richly textured artworks inspired by nature and the West Coast landscape. Through playful composition and layered detail, Stankievech’s work celebrates renewal, curiosity, and the beauty found in unexpected places.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.daisyladyart.ca/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $950
Last Days of Fall
12" x 18"
Oil on canvas
Last Days of Fall by Doug Levitt captures the fleeting transition between autumn and winter, where warm grasses and fading foliage contrast against cool mountain blues. Painted with confident, expressive brushwork, the scene reflects Levitt’s plein‑air roots, conveying both atmosphere and immediacy. The balance of cool and warm tones creates a sense of quiet anticipation, as the landscape settles into seasonal change.
This intimate oil painting offers a strong sense of place and mood, making it a compelling piece for collectors drawn to contemporary landscape work.
About the Artist
Doug Levitt is a Canadian artist best known for his expressive oil paintings created using the alla prima technique. An avid plein‑air painter, Levitt draws inspiration from painting directly from life, focusing on landscapes, western themes, and moments that evoke emotional resonance. He has received numerous awards at the Calgary Stampede Art Show, including Artist Choice and Collector Choice honours, and was selected to create the official image for the 2008 Calgary Stampede poster, which set a record auction price. Levitt’s work is widely collected in Canada and internationally.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.douglevitt.net/
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
There Is Beauty
12" x 12"
Acrylic on birch cradle board
There Is Beauty by Rachelle Kearl is a vibrant, expressive floral composition inspired by Alberta’s wildflowers. Painted in an intuitive, abstract style, the work features bold colour contrasts and energetic brushstrokes that convey both movement and resilience. Layers of green, yellow, pink, and purple interact dynamically, creating a joyful sense of growth and possibility.
This intimate 12" x 12" piece invites close viewing and reflection, offering a reminder of beauty found in everyday moments and natural spaces.
About the Artist
Rachelle Kearl is a Calgary‑based artist whose work is inspired by the wildflowers and landscapes of Alberta. Working primarily in acrylic, she explores the balance between representation and abstraction, allowing intuition and emotion to guide her process. Kearl’s paintings celebrate resilience, growth, and the quiet strength found in nature, creating works that feel uplifting and deeply personal. Her art is widely collected and exhibited in galleries and artist collectives across Alberta.
🔗 Artist website: https://www.rachellekearl.com
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500
Firestarter
Acrylic on canvas
24 × 36
Firestarter explores the moment where momentum begins. The work reflects tension and release, capturing the spark that appears just before action, change, or transformation takes hold. Through layered movement and texture, the painting invites viewers to consider beginnings, resilience, and the quiet power found in ignition rather than explosion.
The piece is open to interpretation, encouraging emotional connection rather than a fixed narrative.
About the Artist
Steve Rogers is a Calgary-based artist whose work is influenced by a long background in graphic design, photography, typography, and art direction. Drawn to collage and mixed visual language, Rogers approaches painting as a visual puzzle, layering texture, colour, and movement to create work that feels both intentional and intuitive.
After many years working collaboratively with clients, Steve shifted his focus to creating deeply personal work driven by experimentation and self-expression. His contemporary abstract pieces continue to evolve, blending strong design sensibilities with painterly freedom.
🔗 Artist website: https://steverogerscollage.com
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Veins of Silence
10" x 20"
Mixed media
Veins of Silence by Jefferson Kaine explores the layering of time and memory, where surfaces erode yet preserve traces of what came before. Vertical red forms cut through the muted field like wounds or truths surfacing, interrupting silence with presence. The composition reads simultaneously as a landscape of the earth and a map of the inner body, speaking to resilience and rupture coexisting within the same surface.
Textural and atmospheric, this work invites reflection on what is held beneath the surface and what inevitably emerges.
About the Artist
Jefferson Kaine is a Calgary‑based abstract artist working primarily in mixed media. His tactile, layered works are deeply informed by personal experience and an intuitive process that emphasizes emotion, texture, and contrast. Kaine began painting following a life‑altering diagnosis that changed the way he engages with the visual world, leading him to explore art as a space for reflection, resilience, and presence. His work has been exhibited locally and is recognized for its raw, evocative surfaces and strong emotional resonance.
🔗 Artist website: http://jeffersonkaine.com/
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