Estimated Value: $650





Go West Young Man

20" x 20"

Acrylic on canvas





This vibrant abstract work by Connie Christensen features bold layers of crimson, orange, and gold, anchored by a cool blue horizon. Subtle texture and expressive colour create a sense of openness and movement, evoking a landscape without defining it. The result is a piece that feels both expansive and grounded, inviting viewers to bring their own interpretation to the scene.





With its balanced composition and rich palette, this painting makes a striking statement in contemporary, creative, or minimalist spaces.





About the Artist

Connie Christensen is a contemporary abstract artist whose work explores atmosphere, colour, and emotional resonance. Drawing inspiration from landscape and place rather than literal representation, her paintings focus on mood, balance, and the quiet power of simplicity. Through layered acrylics and intuitive mark‑making, Christensen creates works that invite reflection and personal connection.





🔗 Artist website: https://conniechristensen.ca