Heart and soul dog and cat rescue society's Silent Auction

Info:

Step into a personalized, one-on-one experience with Professional Stylist and Colour Analyst Christina. In this 75 min session, we will guide you through an in depth color analysis, helping you discover the tones and shades that bring out your best.





What you walk away with

your ideal colour pallet

styling strategies tailed to you

tips on wardrobe that align with your life style

insight on how to simplify your shopping and boost your confidence





Valued at: $340.00

Donated By: Revival (Vancouver)