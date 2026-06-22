Heart and soul dog and cat rescue society
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four assorted-color tabby kittens on brown basket

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Heart and soul dog and cat rescue society

About this event

Sales closed

Heart and soul dog and cat rescue society's Silent Auction

Travel lot item
Travel lot
$10

Starting bid

lot includes

  • stuffed dog toy
  • travel water bottle and food dish
  • leash


Valued at: aprox $40.00

Donated By: An amazing foster mom

2 bottles smart earth Camelina oil item
2 bottles smart earth Camelina oil
$20

Starting bid

2 bottles of smart earth Camelina oil for cats or dogs


Valued at: $60.00

Donated By: Smart Earth

Dental food and free nail trim item
Dental food and free nail trim
$30

Starting bid

Bag of Hills dental food and a free nail trim at Fraser Valley Animal Hospital


Valued at: $75.00

Donated By: Fraser Valley Animal Hospital (Abbotsford)


PS - check out Heart and Souls adoptable cats that will be visiting there adoption room from time to time

Dental food and nail trim item
Dental food and nail trim
$30

Starting bid

Bag of Hills Small breed dental food and a free nail trim at Fraser Valley Animal Hospital


Valued at: $75.00

Donated By: Fraser Valley Animal Hospital (Abbotsford)


PS - check out Heart and Souls adoptable cats that will be visiting there adoption room from time to time

4 pairs Ed Hardy socks item
4 pairs Ed Hardy socks
$8

Starting bid

4 pairs of Ed Hardy mens thick socks


Valued at: $25.00

Donated By: An amazing supporter

Nightmare Before Christmas lot item
Nightmare Before Christmas lot
$10

Starting bid

Lot includes

  • stuffed toy
  • flat (no stuffing toy)
  • 3 balls
  • pair of human socks

Valued at: $40.00

Donated By: A wonderful foster dad

smack lot #1 dog item
smack lot #1 dog
$30

Starting bid

3 bags of Smack dog food


Valued at: $75.00

Donated By: Smack

Smack lot #3 dog item
Smack lot #3 dog
$30

Starting bid

3 bags of Smack dog food


Valued at: $75.00

Donated By: Smack

Smack Lot #4 cat item
Smack Lot #4 cat
$15

Starting bid

2 bags of Smack cat food


Valued at: $50.00

Donated By: Smack

Smack lot #5 cat item
Smack lot #5 cat
$15

Starting bid

2 bags of Smack cat food


Valued at: $50.00

Donated By: Smack

Scooby lot item
Scooby lot
$10

Starting bid

Lot includes

  • 2 toys
  • travel water botte and dish

Valued at: $35.00 ???

Donated By: A wonderful foster dad

Chuck it lot item
Chuck it lot
$15

Starting bid

Lot includes

  • chuck it stick
  • chuck it ball launcher
  • travel water bottle and dish

Valued at: $45.00???

Donated By: A wonderful foster dad

Cars and bath toys item
Cars and bath toys
$8

Starting bid

case of cars and bath time toy


Valued at: $25.00

Donated By: Treasures Landing

Ceramic coffee cup and magnet item
Ceramic coffee cup and magnet
$8

Starting bid

Ceramic Dog Mom cup with lid and a I Love My Rescue magnet.


Donated by an amazing Foster Mom

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness (Maple Ridge) item
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness (Maple Ridge)
$50

Starting bid

This lot includes a VIP 2 week prepaid certificate (new members only)

As well as a super cute woman's small zip up.


check out full list of classes here https://oxygenyogaandfitness.com/


Valued at $200.00


Donated by: Maple Ridge Oxygen Yoga & Fitness

Hot sauce kit item
Hot sauce kit
$8

Starting bid

Hot sauce kit


Valued at: $25.00 ???

Donated By: A supporter

Car item
Car
$15

Starting bid

Build a racer?


Valued at: $35.00

Donated By: A supporter

Revival Analysis & Style item
Revival Analysis & Style
$75

Starting bid

Info:

Step into a personalized, one-on-one experience with Professional Stylist and Colour Analyst Christina. In this 75 min session, we will guide you through an in depth color analysis, helping you discover the tones and shades that bring out your best.


What you walk away with

  • your ideal colour pallet
  • styling strategies tailed to you
  • tips on wardrobe that align with your life style
  • insight on how to simplify your shopping and boost your confidence


Valued at: $340.00

Donated By: Revival (Vancouver)

Mini tea pot and canister item
Mini tea pot and canister
$10

Starting bid

Disney Beauty and the beast tea pot

Alice in Wonderland canister


Value: Unknown

Donated By: A long time volunteer

Bracelet and positivity cards item
Bracelet and positivity cards
$12

Starting bid

Bracelet and positivity cards ( Stregth, Perseverance, Endurance)


Valued at: $50.00

Donated By: Phoenix Rising

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!