Heart and soul dog and cat rescue society's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
lot includes
Valued at: aprox $40.00
Donated By: An amazing foster mom
Starting bid
2 bottles of smart earth Camelina oil for cats or dogs
Valued at: $60.00
Donated By: Smart Earth
Starting bid
Bag of Hills dental food and a free nail trim at Fraser Valley Animal Hospital
Valued at: $75.00
Donated By: Fraser Valley Animal Hospital (Abbotsford)
PS - check out Heart and Souls adoptable cats that will be visiting there adoption room from time to time
Starting bid
Bag of Hills Small breed dental food and a free nail trim at Fraser Valley Animal Hospital
Valued at: $75.00
Donated By: Fraser Valley Animal Hospital (Abbotsford)
PS - check out Heart and Souls adoptable cats that will be visiting there adoption room from time to time
Starting bid
4 pairs of Ed Hardy mens thick socks
Valued at: $25.00
Donated By: An amazing supporter
Starting bid
Lot includes
Valued at: $40.00
Donated By: A wonderful foster dad
Starting bid
3 bags of Smack dog food
Valued at: $75.00
Donated By: Smack
Starting bid
3 bags of Smack dog food
Valued at: $75.00
Donated By: Smack
Starting bid
2 bags of Smack cat food
Valued at: $50.00
Donated By: Smack
Starting bid
2 bags of Smack cat food
Valued at: $50.00
Donated By: Smack
Starting bid
Lot includes
Valued at: $35.00 ???
Donated By: A wonderful foster dad
Starting bid
Lot includes
Valued at: $45.00???
Donated By: A wonderful foster dad
Starting bid
case of cars and bath time toy
Valued at: $25.00
Donated By: Treasures Landing
Starting bid
Ceramic Dog Mom cup with lid and a I Love My Rescue magnet.
Donated by an amazing Foster Mom
Starting bid
This lot includes a VIP 2 week prepaid certificate (new members only)
As well as a super cute woman's small zip up.
check out full list of classes here https://oxygenyogaandfitness.com/
Valued at $200.00
Donated by: Maple Ridge Oxygen Yoga & Fitness
Starting bid
Hot sauce kit
Valued at: $25.00 ???
Donated By: A supporter
Starting bid
Build a racer?
Valued at: $35.00
Donated By: A supporter
Starting bid
Info:
Step into a personalized, one-on-one experience with Professional Stylist and Colour Analyst Christina. In this 75 min session, we will guide you through an in depth color analysis, helping you discover the tones and shades that bring out your best.
What you walk away with
Valued at: $340.00
Donated By: Revival (Vancouver)
Starting bid
Disney Beauty and the beast tea pot
Alice in Wonderland canister
Value: Unknown
Donated By: A long time volunteer
Starting bid
Bracelet and positivity cards ( Stregth, Perseverance, Endurance)
Valued at: $50.00
Donated By: Phoenix Rising
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