Heart of Education Gala- Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Anona Adams Realty
4 Movie Tickets
4 Regular Popcorns
4 Regular Pops
Starting bid
Value: $75.00
Canadian Brewhouse Gift Basket with $50 GC
Starting bid
Donated by FYI Okotoks
Value: $500
1 Pair of Womens GUCCI Sunglasses!
Starting bid
Value: $70
Signed Hockey Puck and Photo as well as officials Calgary Flames T Shirt and Hat!
Starting bid
4 Good-Any-Day General Admission Tickets
2026 Rogers Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
August 21–23, 2026
Package Value: $140
Kids 17 & under are FREE!
Admission to watch the PGA TOUR Champions in action at this exciting charity golf tournament.
Starting bid
Donated by: Rejuvantion Okotoks
Value: $480.00
Gift Basket includes:
~Vivier Radiance Serum (vitamin C serum)
~Elta MD UV Daily SPF
~Rejuv Enriched Moisture Creme
~Rejuv Salicylic Face and Body Wash
~Hale Derma
~$50.00 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Dr Brock Hall (Diamond Valley Dental)
Phillips Sonic care Electric Toothbrush & Home whitening kit.
Starting bid
Value: $200+
Donated by: Suncoast Enclosures
a $100 Giftcard to The Keg along with Suncoast Swag. A warm Berne size small outwear jacket, Burgandy Hat, and two Suncoast long sleeve shirts!
Starting bid
Value: $48.00
2 60 minute Jump Passes
Starting bid
1 Hour Clairvoyant Reading with Riesah Prock. Value: $150
Starting bid
Value: $100
4 Tickets to an Okotoks Dawgs Home game!
Starting bid
Value: $250
Gift Card for Fountain Tire Okotoks
Starting bid
Value: $300
Donated by: Okotoks Sobeys
approx $150 of non perishable lunch snack items, and a $150 Sobeys Gift Card!
Starting bid
Value: $400
An Evening of Music with Herky Cutler
Starting bid
Value: $63
Donated by: Lynnwood Ranch
2 hours of Pickleball court rental time!
Starting bid
$50 Gift card & Candle and sample products from Sweet Skin by Ivana
Starting bid
Approx value $70
Donated by: Chris Fodor
Includes a self-guided flight of 4 wines per person & a bottle of C&C labelled wine.
Duration Approx 60 minutes. Reservation required
Starting bid
Value: $223+GST
4 Passes to Calaway Park- Valid for the 2026 Season.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless ;)
Flourish Crewneck sweater (size medium) Foothills school division cross body bag & Cute "I Dig Reading" T Shirt.
Starting bid
Value: $270+GST
Donated by: Home Hardware Okotoks
The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warmall in one applianceand when you're done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Donated by: Finishing Touches Okotoks
Starting bid
Value: $200
Saskatoon Farms Gift Basket and Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: Carly Sefcik- Link Haus
$150 Gift card
Starting bid
Value: $200
Brace yourself for the excitement of the 2026
Calgary Stampede Evening Show, featuring
the iconic Rangeland Derby, Relay Races
and Grandstand Show, all capped off with a
spectacular fireworks finale!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $125
Donated by: R.J Sigurdson
Starting bid
Value: $125
Donated by: Felt and Thread
Insta: @felt.and.thread
Each piece is crafted from soft, high-quality felt with charming hand stitched details. Perfect for story telling, quiet play, nursery decor... the list goes on!
This one of a kind Sea creatures set is truly a handmade treasure!
Starting bid
Value: $450
2 Tickets to Friends of Foothills 3rd Annual Golf Tournament on August 20th 2026
Starting bid
Value: $150
Donated by: The Beauty Atelier
Starting bid
Donated by: Obsessions Handmade Chocolate
Value: $30
Starting bid
Value: $395
Donated by: Chrysler Murray Okotoks
Gold Detailing Package
Starting bid
Valued at $65.94
A gift certificate for 6 free games of Laser Tag at Laser City
Starting bid
Value: $250
Donated by: Jarren Bennett with Young Living
Thieves Household Cleaning products provides peace of mind by using only plant-based and naturally derived ingredients to effectively clean your home without taking synthetic shortcuts or using potentially harsh ingredients. Ultra-concentrated and non-abrasive, Thieves Household products are perfect for just about any surface and is infused with Young Living's signature Thieves premium essential oil blend to fill your home with a rich, spicy aroma.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Calgary Stampeders
Signed Calgary Stampeders Jersey size Large
Starting bid
Value: $80
Donated by: Sarah Gilchrist
These versatile, colorful handmade bags are perfect for organizing all your essentials!
Both bags are thoughtfully quilted for extra durability and structure and make excellent:
- Toiletry/travel bags
- Pencil Cases/ school supply holders
- Tech/accessory pouches
-Diaper Bag organizers
Or Anything you can think of!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by: Felt and Thread
Insta: @felt.and.thread
Each piece is crafted from soft, high-quality felt with charming hand stitched details. Perfect for story telling, quiet play, nursery decor... the list goes on!
This one of a kind mythical creatures set is truly a handmade treasure!
Starting bid
Value: $45
Donated by: Felt and Thread
Insta: @felt.and.thread
Each piece is crafted from soft, high-quality felt with charming hand stitched details. Perfect for story telling, quiet play, nursery decor... the list goes on!
This one of a kind House Pet set is truly a handmade treasure!
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Donated by: Olson Law Group Okotoks
Be prepared and protect what matters most with this valuable legal planning package for a couple. This basic couples wills package includes the professional drafting of a Last Will and Testament, Enduring Power of Attorney, and Personal Directive for each person.
You will receive draft documents for review, one round of revisions, a client meeting to properly execute and sign the documents, along with all necessary communication and final reporting.
Please note: This is a basic wills package intended for straightforward situations with standard assets and wishes. More complex estates, blended families, business interests, or additional customizations may require adjustments to scope, which could result in additional fees. The winner should discuss their specific situation directly with Olson Law Group to confirm the final scope and any potential extra costs.
Starting bid
Value: $172
Donated by: Covet Sips & Sweets
Three dozen custom order flavours Cookies from Covet Sips & Sweets
Starting bid
Donated by: Okotoks Cinemas
Estimated Value: $75
Gift Basket Including 4 movie tickets, candy, & Popcorn.
Starting bid
Donated by: Jillian Harris & Shannon Long
Estimated Value: $400
Includes:
Smash & Tess Rosalie Cardigan (cherry), Matt & Nat Raye Vegan Wallet, Avène Dermabsolu Night Cream, Fulton Umbrellas Umbrella, Orijin Jewelry Pearl Earrings, The Cross Design Coupes, and ORA Lip Repair Serum.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!