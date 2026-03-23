Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

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Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

About this event

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Heart of Education Gala- Silent Auction

Movie Night out for 4! item
Movie Night out for 4!
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100
Donated by: Anona Adams Realty

4 Movie Tickets
4 Regular Popcorns
4 Regular Pops

Canadian Brewhouse Gift Basket item
Canadian Brewhouse Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $75.00
Canadian Brewhouse Gift Basket with $50 GC

Womens Designer Sungalsses item
Womens Designer Sungalsses
$75

Starting bid

Donated by FYI Okotoks
Value: $500

1 Pair of Womens GUCCI Sunglasses!

Calgary Flames signed Merchandise! item
Calgary Flames signed Merchandise!
$25

Starting bid

Value: $70

Signed Hockey Puck and Photo as well as officials Calgary Flames T Shirt and Hat!

Rogers Charity Classic Admission Tickets item
Rogers Charity Classic Admission Tickets
$75

Starting bid

4 Good-Any-Day General Admission Tickets
2026 Rogers Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta

August 21–23, 2026

Package Value: $140

Kids 17 & under are FREE!

Admission to watch the PGA TOUR Champions in action at this exciting charity golf tournament.

Rejuvenation Gift Basket item
Rejuvenation Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Rejuvantion Okotoks
Value: $480.00

Gift Basket includes:
~Vivier Radiance Serum (vitamin C serum) 

~Elta MD UV Daily SPF 

~Rejuv Enriched Moisture Creme 

~Rejuv Salicylic Face and Body Wash

~Hale Derma

~$50.00 Gift Certificate

Diamond Valley Dental Gift Basket item
Diamond Valley Dental Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200
Donated by: Dr Brock Hall (Diamond Valley Dental)
Phillips Sonic care Electric Toothbrush & Home whitening kit.

Keg Gift Card & Suncoast Swag! item
Keg Gift Card & Suncoast Swag!
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200+
Donated by: Suncoast Enclosures

a $100 Giftcard to The Keg along with Suncoast Swag. A warm Berne size small outwear jacket, Burgandy Hat, and two Suncoast long sleeve shirts!

Flying Squirrel Jump Passes item
Flying Squirrel Jump Passes
$20

Starting bid

Value: $48.00
2 60 minute Jump Passes

Clairvoyant Reading item
Clairvoyant Reading
$50

Starting bid

1 Hour Clairvoyant Reading with Riesah Prock. Value: $150

Okotoks DAWGS Game item
Okotoks DAWGS Game
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100
4 Tickets to an Okotoks Dawgs Home game!

Fountain Tire Gift Card item
Fountain Tire Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Gift Card for Fountain Tire Okotoks

Sobeys - Snack Basket item
Sobeys - Snack Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value: $300
Donated by: Okotoks Sobeys

approx $150 of non perishable lunch snack items, and a $150 Sobeys Gift Card!

An Evening of Music item
An Evening of Music item
An Evening of Music
$50

Starting bid

Value: $400

An Evening of Music with Herky Cutler

Pickleball Court Time item
Pickleball Court Time item
Pickleball Court Time
$15

Starting bid

Value: $63
Donated by: Lynnwood Ranch

2 hours of Pickleball court rental time!

Sweet Skin by Ivana item
Sweet Skin by Ivana
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift card & Candle and sample products from Sweet Skin by Ivana

City and Country Wine Package item
City and Country Wine Package
$20

Starting bid

Approx value $70
Donated by: Chris Fodor
Includes a self-guided flight of 4 wines per person & a bottle of C&C labelled wine.

Duration Approx 60 minutes. Reservation required

Calaway Park Passes item
Calaway Park Passes
$75

Starting bid

Value: $223+GST
4 Passes to Calaway Park- Valid for the 2026 Season.

Flourish with Foothills School Division item
Flourish with Foothills School Division
$5

Starting bid

Value: Priceless ;)

Flourish Crewneck sweater (size medium) Foothills school division cross body bag & Cute "I Dig Reading" T Shirt.

Ninja Foodi- Air Fry Oven item
Ninja Foodi- Air Fry Oven item
Ninja Foodi- Air Fry Oven
$50

Starting bid

Value: $270+GST
Donated by: Home Hardware Okotoks


The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warmall in one applianceand when you're done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.


Love- Home- Faith- Art Piece item
Love- Home- Faith- Art Piece
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50
Donated by: Finishing Touches Okotoks

Saskatoon Farms Gift Basket item
Saskatoon Farms Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200

Saskatoon Farms Gift Basket and Gift Certificate

Link Haus- Permanent Jewelry item
Link Haus- Permanent Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150
Donated by: Carly Sefcik- Link Haus

$150 Gift card

2 Tickets to the Calgary Stampede 2026 Evening Performance item
2 Tickets to the Calgary Stampede 2026 Evening Performance item
2 Tickets to the Calgary Stampede 2026 Evening Performance
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200

Brace yourself for the excitement of the 2026

Calgary Stampede Evening Show, featuring

the iconic Rangeland Derby, Relay Races

and Grandstand Show, all capped off with a

spectacular fireworks finale!

Alberta Sweater Gift Basket item
Alberta Sweater Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $125

Donated by: R.J Sigurdson

Handmade- Sea Creatures Felt Set item
Handmade- Sea Creatures Felt Set
$30

Starting bid

Value: $125
Donated by: Felt and Thread
Insta: @felt.and.thread

Each piece is crafted from soft, high-quality felt with charming hand stitched details. Perfect for story telling, quiet play, nursery decor... the list goes on!

This one of a kind Sea creatures set is truly a handmade treasure!

2 Tickets to FORE EDUCATION Golf Tournament item
2 Tickets to FORE EDUCATION Golf Tournament
$150

Starting bid

Value: $450

2 Tickets to Friends of Foothills 3rd Annual Golf Tournament on August 20th 2026

Head Spa Treatment item
Head Spa Treatment item
Head Spa Treatment
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150
Donated by: The Beauty Atelier

Obsessions Chocolate Faberge Egg item
Obsessions Chocolate Faberge Egg
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Obsessions Handmade Chocolate
Value: $30

Car Detailing- Gold Package item
Car Detailing- Gold Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: $395
Donated by: Chrysler Murray Okotoks

Gold Detailing Package

Laser City Gift Card item
Laser City Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $65.94


A gift certificate for 6 free games of Laser Tag at Laser City

Young Living Cleaning Products item
Young Living Cleaning Products
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250
Donated by: Jarren Bennett with Young Living

Thieves Household Cleaning products provides peace of mind by using only plant-based and naturally derived ingredients to effectively clean your home without taking synthetic shortcuts or using potentially harsh ingredients. Ultra-concentrated and non-abrasive, Thieves Household products are perfect for just about any surface and is infused with Young Living's signature Thieves premium essential oil blend to fill your home with a rich, spicy aroma.

Stampeders Jersey item
Stampeders Jersey
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100
Donated by: Calgary Stampeders

Signed Calgary Stampeders Jersey size Large

Handmade Quilted Zipper Pouches item
Handmade Quilted Zipper Pouches
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80
Donated by: Sarah Gilchrist

These versatile, colorful handmade bags are perfect for organizing all your essentials!

Both bags are thoughtfully quilted for extra durability and structure and make excellent:
- Toiletry/travel bags
- Pencil Cases/ school supply holders
- Tech/accessory pouches
-Diaper Bag organizers

Or Anything you can think of!

Handmade- Mythical Creature Felt Set item
Handmade- Mythical Creature Felt Set item
Handmade- Mythical Creature Felt Set
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100
Donated by: Felt and Thread
Insta: @felt.and.thread

Each piece is crafted from soft, high-quality felt with charming hand stitched details. Perfect for story telling, quiet play, nursery decor... the list goes on!

This one of a kind mythical creatures set is truly a handmade treasure!

Handmade- House Pets Felt Set item
Handmade- House Pets Felt Set item
Handmade- House Pets Felt Set
$15

Starting bid

Value: $45
Donated by: Felt and Thread
Insta: @felt.and.thread

Each piece is crafted from soft, high-quality felt with charming hand stitched details. Perfect for story telling, quiet play, nursery decor... the list goes on!

This one of a kind House Pet set is truly a handmade treasure!

Couples Wills Package item
Couples Wills Package
$250

Starting bid

Value: $1000
Donated by: Olson Law Group Okotoks

Be prepared and protect what matters most with this valuable legal planning package for a couple. This basic couples wills package includes the professional drafting of a Last Will and Testament, Enduring Power of Attorney, and Personal Directive for each person.

You will receive draft documents for review, one round of revisions, a client meeting to properly execute and sign the documents, along with all necessary communication and final reporting.

Please note: This is a basic wills package intended for straightforward situations with standard assets and wishes. More complex estates, blended families, business interests, or additional customizations may require adjustments to scope, which could result in additional fees. The winner should discuss their specific situation directly with Olson Law Group to confirm the final scope and any potential extra costs.

Covet Cookies item
Covet Cookies
$50

Starting bid

Value: $172
Donated by: Covet Sips & Sweets

Three dozen custom order flavours Cookies from Covet Sips & Sweets

Okotoks Cinema's- Family Night Out item
Okotoks Cinema's- Family Night Out
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Okotoks Cinemas
Estimated Value: $75
Gift Basket Including 4 movie tickets, candy, & Popcorn.

Spring Jilly Box item
Spring Jilly Box item
Spring Jilly Box item
Spring Jilly Box
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Jillian Harris & Shannon Long
Estimated Value: $400

Includes:
Smash & Tess Rosalie Cardigan (cherry), Matt & Nat Raye Vegan Wallet, Avène Dermabsolu Night Cream, Fulton Umbrellas Umbrella, Orijin Jewelry Pearl Earrings, The Cross Design Coupes, and ORA Lip Repair Serum.

Two paintings from Homeworks item
Two paintings from Homeworks item
Two paintings from Homeworks
$50

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!