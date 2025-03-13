Heart 4 Heart McGill

Heart 4 Heart McGill

Heart4Heart - Soccer Tournament

680 Rue Sainte-Catherine floor 3

Montréal, QC H3B 1C2, Canada

General admission- Soccer Tournament
$15
This ticket guarantees you to play in the H4H Soccer Tournament, including food and drinks! It also comes with a Chef on Call discount!! All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.
