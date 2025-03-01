Heart4Heart Puppy Yoga

This ticket allows you to come Puppy Yoga with us from 4pm to 5pm ! All the mats are furnished ! This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.
Puppy Yoga - Late Tier Ticket - 5pm/6pm
CA$30
This ticket allows you to come Puppy Yoga with us from 5pm to 6pm ! All the mats are furnished ! This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.
