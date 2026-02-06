Heart4Heart Bunny Yoga

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About this event
The mat is not included in the above ticket but can be rented at the venue. Book it by buying this ticket.
This ticket allows you to come Bunny Yoga with us from 9am to 10am ! This is a 50 minutes yoga session with including 25 minutes with de bunnies. The mats are not included in the ticket. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.
This ticket allows you to come Bunny Yoga with us from 10am to 11am ! This is a 50 minutes yoga session with including 25 minutes with de bunnies. The mats are not included in the ticket. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.
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