Heart 4 Heart McGill

Hosted by

Heart 4 Heart McGill

About this event

Heart4Heart Bunny Yoga

372 Rue Sainte-Catherine O suite 118

Montréal, QC, Canada

Rent your mat - same ticket for both slots
$2

The mat is not included in the above ticket but can be rented at the venue. Book it by buying this ticket.

Bunny Yoga - Regular - 9am to 10am
$25

This ticket allows you to come Bunny Yoga with us from 9am to 10am ! This is a 50 minutes yoga session with including 25 minutes with de bunnies. The mats are not included in the ticket. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.

Bunny Yoga - Regular - 10am to 11am
$25

This ticket allows you to come Bunny Yoga with us from 10am to 11am ! This is a 50 minutes yoga session with including 25 minutes with de bunnies. The mats are not included in the ticket. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.

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