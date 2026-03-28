Heartbeet Bucks 2026

A single bill of Heartbeet Bucks is worth $5 of farm products at the farm stand or at the market. You are buying dollar for dollar. as long as you spend your bucks on local, organic vegetables this season or next, you are not losing any money :) This is also the minimum amount of your purchase when you use Heartbeet Bucks as they are not exchangeable for cash. If you would like to buy $25-worth, buy 5 Heartbeet Bucks.

A single bill of Heartbeet Bucks is worth $5 of farm products at the farm stand or at the market. You are buying dollar for dollar. as long as you spend your bucks on local, organic vegetables this season or next, you are not losing any money :) This is also the minimum amount of your purchase when you use Heartbeet Bucks as they are not exchangeable for cash. If you would like to buy $25-worth, buy 5 Heartbeet Bucks.

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