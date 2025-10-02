Heartland Dragons U9 Gold's Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Features an authentic Toronto Maple Leafs jersey signed by #91 John Tavares, plus NHL collectible sticks & journals.
Fresito Orange Sparkling Wine, Bath & Body Works mists, scented candle, hand cream & body lotion, face masks, Marcelle Tinted Moisturizer, Touchland Hand Sanitizers (set of 3), hair conditioner & powder, hair turban towel, ceramic cup, instant coffee, Ghirardelli chocolate bar, Popping Rose Gourmet popcorn, and a $25 Winners/Home Sense gift card.
4 bottles of premium Italian & French red wine • Electric wine set • Tumblers • Hot chocolate • Truffle and shortbread cookies • Chocolate pretzels • Candle • $25 LCBO gift card
Enjoy 2 bottles of Niagara red, 1 rosé, and 1 white wine, paired with wine glasses, tea, a scented candle, shortbread cookies, the Hues & Cues game, and a $25 LCBO gift card. The perfect mix of relaxation, fun, and local flavour!
A perfect mix of luxury spirits, indulgent snacks, and immersive entertainment:
Crown Royal Limited Edition, Jägermeister, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream, Santiago de Cuba Rum, Jamaican Lion Rum, 6 shot glasses, yogurt pretzels, candied fruit slices, and a Vodiac VR headset.
Includes Wheels Build N Slam, Hot Wheels Toxic Creatures and Hot Wheels Mega Garage, plus Zulu Smashers Dino Island and a Vodiac VR headset.
Includes Barbie Fashionistas, Barbie Skipper Babysitting Adventures, Barbie You Can Be Anything, Popstyle Bracelet Maker, Candy Land game, LEGO DOTS photo holder, and mini board.
Includes KidzRobotix, KidzLabs, 4D Galaxy VR, Creative Forts, Axe Throwing, and a Nerf gun.
Framed signed picture of Doug Gilmour, Tabletop Air Hockey, NHL collectible sticks & journals, plus the Hypershot game.
Features a lacrosse ball signed by John Tavares, NHL collectible sticks, and a journal.
Includes 2 tickets to the Trans‑Siberian Orchestra on December 28th at TD Coliseum (Hamilton) plus 2 mugs and hot chocolate.
A festive mix of creativity and fun featuring LEGO sets from Monkie Kid, Speed Champions, Harry Potter, Christmas Tree, and a charming Ballerina & Nutcracker scene — perfect for builders of all ages!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!