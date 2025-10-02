Heartland Dragons U9 Gold

About this raffle

Heartland Dragons U9 Gold's Raffle 2025

1 Ticket Tavares #91 Treasure Basket #1
$10

Features an authentic Toronto Maple Leafs jersey signed by #91 John Tavares, plus NHL collectible sticks & journals.

3 Tickets Tavares #91 Treasure Basket #1
$25
1 Ticket Radiance and Relaxation Gift Basket #2
$10

Fresito Orange Sparkling Wine, Bath & Body Works mists, scented candle, hand cream & body lotion, face masks, Marcelle Tinted Moisturizer, Touchland Hand Sanitizers (set of 3), hair conditioner & powder, hair turban towel, ceramic cup, instant coffee, Ghirardelli chocolate bar, Popping Rose Gourmet popcorn, and a $25 Winners/Home Sense gift card.

3 Tickets Radiance and Relaxation Gift Basket #2
$25
1 Ticket Ultimate Wine & Treats Gift Basket #3
$10

4 bottles of premium Italian & French red wine • Electric wine set • Tumblers • Hot chocolate • Truffle and shortbread cookies • Chocolate pretzels • Candle • $25 LCBO gift card

3 Tickets Ultimate Wine & Treats Gift Basket #3
$25
1 Ticket Niagara Wine & Cozy Night Basket #4
$10

Enjoy 2 bottles of Niagara red, 1 rosé, and 1 white wine, paired with wine glasses, tea, a scented candle, shortbread cookies, the Hues & Cues game, and a $25 LCBO gift card. The perfect mix of relaxation, fun, and local flavour!

3 Tickets Niagara Wine & Cozy Night Basket #4
$25
1 Ticket Spirits Gift Basket #5
$10

A perfect mix of luxury spirits, indulgent snacks, and immersive entertainment:

Crown Royal Limited Edition, Jägermeister, Forty Creek Butter Tart Cream, Santiago de Cuba Rum, Jamaican Lion Rum, 6 shot glasses, yogurt pretzels, candied fruit slices, and a Vodiac VR headset.

3 Tickets Spirits Gift Basket #5
$25
1 Ticket Boys' Adventure Basket #6
$10

Includes Wheels Build N Slam, Hot Wheels Toxic Creatures and Hot Wheels Mega Garage, plus Zulu Smashers Dino Island and a Vodiac VR headset.

3 Tickets Boys' Adventure Basket #6
$25
1 Girls' Dream Basket #7
$10

Includes Barbie Fashionistas, Barbie Skipper Babysitting Adventures, Barbie You Can Be Anything, Popstyle Bracelet Maker, Candy Land game, LEGO DOTS photo holder, and mini board.

3 Tickets Girls' Dream Basket #7
$25
1 Ticket Kids Discovery Basket #8
$10

Includes KidzRobotix, KidzLabs, 4D Galaxy VR, Creative Forts, Axe Throwing, and a Nerf gun.

3 Tickets Kids Discovery Basket #8
$25
1 Ticket Gilmour Legend & Game Night Basket #9
$10

Framed signed picture of Doug Gilmour, Tabletop Air Hockey, NHL collectible sticks & journals, plus the Hypershot game.

3 Tickets Gilmour Legend & Game Night Basket #9
$25
1 Ticket Tavares Collector's Ball Basket #10
$10

Features a lacrosse ball signed by John Tavares, NHL collectible sticks, and a journal.

3 Tickets Tavares Collector's Ball Basket #10
$25
1 Ticket Symphony of Warmth Basket #11
$10

Includes 2 tickets to the Trans‑Siberian Orchestra on December 28th at TD Coliseum (Hamilton) plus 2 mugs and hot chocolate.

3 Tickets Symphony of Warmth Basket #11
$25
1 Ticket LEGO Magic Basket #12
$10

A festive mix of creativity and fun featuring LEGO sets from Monkie Kid, Speed Champions, Harry Potter, Christmas Tree, and a charming Ballerina & Nutcracker scene — perfect for builders of all ages!

3 Tickets LEGO Magic Basket #12
$25
Add a donation for Heartland Dragons U9 Gold

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!