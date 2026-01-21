Imperial Sovereign Court of the Wild Rose

Hearts Pageant Silent Auction

Artwork Bundle (Allison Tunis Art) item
Artwork Bundle (Allison Tunis Art)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Lisa Lunn

$40 value

Two stickers and limited edition print from @alisontunisart


Date Night Pack item
Date Night Pack
$25

Starting bid

Franks Pub Gift Card + Franks Pub Hat + Lazer Tag Games

Total Value: $116

Alien Bits & Bobs item
Alien Bits & Bobs
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Lisa Lunn

Total value: $25

Loud Mouth Tote Bag item
Loud Mouth Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: @loudmouth.__ Tote Bags are double sided

V.E Schwabs bundle item
V.E Schwabs bundle
$10

Starting bid

V.E. Schwab Books & Tea & Mug done 

$75 Total Value


BORT Bundle item
BORT Bundle
$15

Starting bid

BORT licence plate, Drag King Hat, Roy Kent Funko Pop, & Rainbow Pin Toy. $65 Total Value

Christian Siriano Books item
Christian Siriano Books
$15

Starting bid

Two Christian Siriano books $90 Value

Hypnosis Sessions item
Hypnosis Sessions
$40

Starting bid

4 x 1.5 hour sessions $700 Total Value

Rock Climbing & Evo Date Night item
Rock Climbing & Evo Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Rock Jungle Climbing Day passes for 2 & Evo Gift Card ($50)

$102 Total Value


Fringe Date Night item
Fringe Date Night
$15

Starting bid

Fringe (2 tickets) & The Next Act Gift Card ($25)

$95 Total Value


Drag Fest Meet & Greet item
Drag Fest Meet & Greet
$20

Starting bid

Meet a performer of your choice at Drag Fest Donated by: Meet with Pride Association

Rock Climbing & Spilt Date Night item
Rock Climbing & Spilt Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Rock Jungle Climbing Day Passes for 2 & Spilt mocktail tasting menu for 2 ($75)

$127 Total Value


Metro Cinemas Lovers Pack item
Metro Cinemas Lovers Pack
$15

Starting bid

Metro Cinema Lovers pack: Admit 2 pass, enamel pin, lanyard, koozie

Donated by: Metro Cinema

$55 Total Value


Metro Cinema & Arbour Date Night item
Metro Cinema & Arbour Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Metro Cinema Admit 2 & Arbour Gift Card ($75)

$103 Total Value


Two handcrafted mugs + tote bag item
Two handcrafted mugs + tote bag
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Ren

$175 Total Value 

Handcrafted from river valley clay, limited batch, only 20 made,


Hair Cut item
Hair Cut
$15

Starting bid

Complimentary haircut

Donated by: Studio Bang Bang (James/Rexy)

$80 Total Value


Leopard Clutch Bundle item
Leopard Clutch Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Insulated wine clutch, corkscrew & Saskatoon Earl Grey Lavender Teatotaller

Donated by: Lisa Lunn 

$65 Total Value


YETI 30oz Insulated Tumbler item
YETI 30oz Insulated Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Lisa Lunn

$35

YETI Rambler 30oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Mag Slider Lid


Hair Products Bundle item
Hair Products Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Studio Bang Bang

$120 Total Value


Spilt Bundle item
Spilt Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Tiki Glass, Spilt dehydrated lime wheels & Noa spiced rum (non alcoholic spirits)

Spilt

$45 Total Value


Hellfire Club Earrings & Pride Decal item
Hellfire Club Earrings & Pride Decal
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 Donated by: Lisa Lunn

