HEChange - WELCOME WEEK AND CHALET

About this event
🎟 Ultimate Week Package (Full Experience) What’s included: Everything in the Welcome Week Package: All 4 days of activities (January 3rd, 8th, 11th, and 12th). Your integration kit and a great start to your exchange semester. PLUS: The Chalet Trip (January 17th to 19th): A 3-day, all-inclusive escape to the countryside with cozy vibes, fun activities, and amazing memories.
🎟 Welcome Week Package (First Part Only) What’s included: 4 days of exciting activities to kick off the semester: January 3rd: School Visit, Welcome Cocktail, Poutine Dinner, and the Karaoke Party. January 8th: A party at one of Montreal’s top clubs for the Integration Party. January 11th: A thrilling trip to one of Quebec’s biggest sliding mountains. January 12th: Axe throwing and the Rallye to wrap up the week. Your integration kit and a warm welcome to your exchange journey!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!