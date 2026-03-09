Help Contain the Monsters TRIVIA NIGHT

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About this event
Friday, April 10 - the Elora Legion
Doors open at 6 pm, Trivia starts at 7 pm
Prizes, silent auction, cash bar
Mingle with Monsters
Friday, April 10 - the Elora Legion
Doors open at 6 pm, Trivia starts at 7 pm
Prizes, silent auction, cash bar
Mingle with Monsters!
Friday, April 10 - the Elora Legion
Doors open at 6 pm, Trivia starts at 7 pm
Prizes, silent auction, cash bar
Mingle with Monster!
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