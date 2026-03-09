Sensational Elora Festival of the Senses

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Sensational Elora Festival of the Senses

About this event

Help Contain the Monsters TRIVIA NIGHT

110 Metcalfe St

Elora, ON N0B 1S0, Canada

Trivia Night Individual Ticket
$25

Friday, April 10 - the Elora Legion

Doors open at 6 pm, Trivia starts at 7 pm

Prizes, silent auction, cash bar

Mingle with Monsters

Team of 4
$100

Friday, April 10 - the Elora Legion

Doors open at 6 pm, Trivia starts at 7 pm

Prizes, silent auction, cash bar

Mingle with Monsters!

Trivia Team of 6
$150

Friday, April 10 - the Elora Legion

Doors open at 6 pm, Trivia starts at 7 pm

Prizes, silent auction, cash bar

Mingle with Monster!

Add a donation for Sensational Elora Festival of the Senses

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