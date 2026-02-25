Hosted by

6UP Volleyball Club

About this raffle

Help Send Gravity to Nationals!! Raffle

One (1) chance to win
$20

Note - on the email and info screen, be sure to change the optional donation amount to "other" and then $0 so you aren't charged an additional fee.

Three (3) chances to win
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Note - on the email and info screen, be sure to change the optional donation amount to "other" and then $0 so you aren't charged an additional fee.

Ten (10) chances to win
$100
This includes 10 tickets

Note - on the email and info screen, be sure to change the optional donation amount to "other" and then $0 so you aren't charged an additional fee.

Add a donation for 6UP Volleyball Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!