Help Us Rebuild CISV London — And Win Big!

🎉 Auction Item: Keg Gift Card 🎉
Get ready to savor the flavor with this $150 gift card to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar! Whether you're craving a sizzling steak, succulent seafood, or a night out with friends, The Keg offers an unforgettable dining experience full of rich flavors and warm atmosphere.
Perfect for date nights, celebrations, or just treating yourself — don’t miss your chance to grab this delicious opportunity! 🍽️✨
Bid now and treat yourself to a meal you’ll remember!
🎉 Auction Item: Keg Gift Card 🎉
Get ready to savor the flavor with this $150 gift card to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar! Whether you're craving a sizzling steak, succulent seafood, or a night out with friends, The Keg offers an unforgettable dining experience full of rich flavors and warm atmosphere.
Perfect for date nights, celebrations, or just treating yourself — don’t miss your chance to grab this delicious opportunity! 🍽️✨
Bid now and treat yourself to a meal you’ll remember!
2X Beer Town Gift Card
$6
Starting bid
🍻 Auction Item: Beertown Gift Card 🍻
Cheers to good times! Raise your glass and bid on a 2x $25 Beertown Public House gift card — your passport to craft beer heaven, mouthwatering eats, and a vibrant atmosphere. With an incredible selection of local brews and unforgettable dishes, Beertown is the perfect spot for any night out!
Whether you're a craft beer lover or just looking for a fun night with friends, this is your ticket to a great time! 🍔🍺🎉
Place your bid and let the good times flow!
🍻 Auction Item: Beertown Gift Card 🍻
Cheers to good times! Raise your glass and bid on a 2x $25 Beertown Public House gift card — your passport to craft beer heaven, mouthwatering eats, and a vibrant atmosphere. With an incredible selection of local brews and unforgettable dishes, Beertown is the perfect spot for any night out!
Whether you're a craft beer lover or just looking for a fun night with friends, this is your ticket to a great time! 🍔🍺🎉
Place your bid and let the good times flow!
Single Estate Package (Will & Power of Attorney)- Spero Law
$72
Starting bid
📜 Auction Item: Single Estate Package (Will & Power of Attorney) 📜
Protect what matters most with this Single Estate Package, including a professionally prepared Will and Power of Attorney documents (worth $720).
This package provides peace of mind by ensuring your wishes are clearly documented and your loved ones are cared for. Expert legal guidance will help you navigate important decisions with confidence and ease.
A priceless gift for yourself or someone you love — because planning ahead is one of the greatest acts of care. 🖋️✨
Bid now and take a powerful step toward securing your future!
📜 Auction Item: Single Estate Package (Will & Power of Attorney) 📜
Protect what matters most with this Single Estate Package, including a professionally prepared Will and Power of Attorney documents (worth $720).
This package provides peace of mind by ensuring your wishes are clearly documented and your loved ones are cared for. Expert legal guidance will help you navigate important decisions with confidence and ease.
A priceless gift for yourself or someone you love — because planning ahead is one of the greatest acts of care. 🖋️✨
Bid now and take a powerful step toward securing your future!
Mandala Art- Raji's Mindfulness Corner
$10
Starting bid
🎨 Auction Item: $100 Mandala Art Piece 🎨
Bring beauty, balance, and inspiration into your space with this stunning $100 Mandala Art Piece! Handcrafted by Raja's Mindfulness Corner-with intricate detail and vibrant colour, this mandala is a true statement of creativity, harmony, and mindfulness.
Perfect for home, office, or a meaningful gift, this piece will add a touch of peace and elegance wherever it’s displayed. 🌀✨
Bid now and make this one-of-a-kind artwork yours!
🎨 Auction Item: $100 Mandala Art Piece 🎨
Bring beauty, balance, and inspiration into your space with this stunning $100 Mandala Art Piece! Handcrafted by Raja's Mindfulness Corner-with intricate detail and vibrant colour, this mandala is a true statement of creativity, harmony, and mindfulness.
Perfect for home, office, or a meaningful gift, this piece will add a touch of peace and elegance wherever it’s displayed. 🌀✨
Bid now and make this one-of-a-kind artwork yours!
Ladies Hair Cut & Style- All Star Cuts
$5
Starting bid
🌟 Auction Item: Ladies’ Haircut & Style 🌟
Valued at: $50.00
Get ready to turn heads! Enjoy a professional ladies’ haircut and expert styling session that will leave you looking and feeling fabulous. Whether you're going for sleek and sophisticated, bold and trendy, or soft and natural, the perfect look is just a salon chair away. ✂️✨
This is your moment to refresh your style, boost your confidence, and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering!
Place your bid and let your beautiful transformation begin!
🌟 Auction Item: Ladies’ Haircut & Style 🌟
Valued at: $50.00
Get ready to turn heads! Enjoy a professional ladies’ haircut and expert styling session that will leave you looking and feeling fabulous. Whether you're going for sleek and sophisticated, bold and trendy, or soft and natural, the perfect look is just a salon chair away. ✂️✨
This is your moment to refresh your style, boost your confidence, and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering!
Place your bid and let your beautiful transformation begin!
Mens wash, hot towel, and cut
$4
Starting bid
🧼✂️ Auction Item: Men’s Wash, Hot Towel, and Haircut 🧼✂️Valued at: $40.00
Experience the ultimate grooming refresh! This men’s wash, hot towel treatment, and professional haircut package will have you looking sharp and feeling relaxed. Enjoy a rejuvenating wash, a classic hot towel service, and a precision cut tailored to your style. 🔥💈
Perfect for a fresh start or a polished new look — because you deserve to look and feel your best!
Bid now and upgrade your grooming game!
🧼✂️ Auction Item: Men’s Wash, Hot Towel, and Haircut 🧼✂️Valued at: $40.00
Experience the ultimate grooming refresh! This men’s wash, hot towel treatment, and professional haircut package will have you looking sharp and feeling relaxed. Enjoy a rejuvenating wash, a classic hot towel service, and a precision cut tailored to your style. 🔥💈
Perfect for a fresh start or a polished new look — because you deserve to look and feel your best!
Bid now and upgrade your grooming game!
Case of Wine- Pillitteri Estates Winery
$15
Starting bid
🍷 Auction Item: Case of Red Wines (12 bottles)🍷
Valued at: $150
Uncork something special with this case of premium wine! Whether you're hosting, gifting, or simply treating yourself, this wine is perfect for any occasion🍾✨
Raise your glass to great moments and even better wine — bid now and bring home the celebration!
🍷 Auction Item: Case of Red Wines (12 bottles)🍷
Valued at: $150
Uncork something special with this case of premium wine! Whether you're hosting, gifting, or simply treating yourself, this wine is perfect for any occasion🍾✨
Raise your glass to great moments and even better wine — bid now and bring home the celebration!
Spa Gift Card-Enhanced Esthetics
$10
Starting bid
🌿 Auction Item: Spa Gift Card 🌿
Valued at: $100
Treat yourself — or someone special — to pure relaxation with this spa gift card! Enjoy luxurious treatments like massages, facials, and more, all designed to melt away stress and leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. 🧖♀️✨
Whether it’s a soothing escape or a well-deserved self-care day, this is the perfect way to relax, recharge, and glow from within.
Bid now and give the gift of bliss!
🌿 Auction Item: Spa Gift Card 🌿
Valued at: $100
Treat yourself — or someone special — to pure relaxation with this spa gift card! Enjoy luxurious treatments like massages, facials, and more, all designed to melt away stress and leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. 🧖♀️✨
Whether it’s a soothing escape or a well-deserved self-care day, this is the perfect way to relax, recharge, and glow from within.
Bid now and give the gift of bliss!
Selkirk Pickleball Bag & Balls
$6
Starting bid
🎾✨ Auction Alert! ✨🎾
Valued at: $60
Get ready to elevate your game with our Selkirk Pickleball Bundle! 🏓🔥
Up for grabs:
1 Selkirk Pickleball Bag – stylish, durable, and perfect for carrying all your gear! 🎒
Set of Pickleballs – because you can never have too many! 🎯
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, this bundle will have you court-ready in style. 🙌
Don't miss your chance to bid and WIN!
📣 Bidding starts at [starting price] — let the games begin! 🏆
🎾✨ Auction Alert! ✨🎾
Valued at: $60
Get ready to elevate your game with our Selkirk Pickleball Bundle! 🏓🔥
Up for grabs:
1 Selkirk Pickleball Bag – stylish, durable, and perfect for carrying all your gear! 🎒
Set of Pickleballs – because you can never have too many! 🎯
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, this bundle will have you court-ready in style. 🙌
Don't miss your chance to bid and WIN!
📣 Bidding starts at [starting price] — let the games begin! 🏆
2 Hrs. of Smash Pickleball
$12
Starting bid
🏓💥 Auction Item: 2 Hours of Smash Pickleball💥🏓
Ready to take your pickleball skills to the next level? 🎯 Grab 2 full hours of court time with a talented team at Smash Pickleball! (This game is against another team already set)
Whether you want to sharpen your serve, master your dinks, or just smash it out with friends, this is your chance to experience top-level play and coaching. 🚀
Perfect for all skill levels — come to play, train, and have a blast! 🎉
📍 Location: Smash Pickleball
🕒 Time: 2 hours of fast-paced fun
🏆 Bidding starts at $12.00 — don't miss out!
🏓💥 Auction Item: 2 Hours of Smash Pickleball💥🏓
Ready to take your pickleball skills to the next level? 🎯 Grab 2 full hours of court time with a talented team at Smash Pickleball! (This game is against another team already set)
Whether you want to sharpen your serve, master your dinks, or just smash it out with friends, this is your chance to experience top-level play and coaching. 🚀
Perfect for all skill levels — come to play, train, and have a blast! 🎉
📍 Location: Smash Pickleball
🕒 Time: 2 hours of fast-paced fun
🏆 Bidding starts at $12.00 — don't miss out!
Gold Wall Lamp
$3
Starting bid
✨🏡 Auction Item: Elegant Gold Lamp 🏡✨
Valued at: $30
Light up your space with timeless style! 🌟
This beautiful gold lamp adds the perfect touch of warmth and sophistication to any room — whether it’s a cozy reading nook, a chic living room, or a stylish office. ✨
Stunning gold finish
Soft, inviting glow
A perfect blend of modern and classic design
🛋️ Don’t miss the chance to bring home this gorgeous piece!
🏷️ Bidding starts at $3.00 — brighten up your world!
✨🏡 Auction Item: Elegant Gold Lamp 🏡✨
Valued at: $30
Light up your space with timeless style! 🌟
This beautiful gold lamp adds the perfect touch of warmth and sophistication to any room — whether it’s a cozy reading nook, a chic living room, or a stylish office. ✨
Stunning gold finish
Soft, inviting glow
A perfect blend of modern and classic design
🛋️ Don’t miss the chance to bring home this gorgeous piece!
🏷️ Bidding starts at $3.00 — brighten up your world!
OEV Merchants Gift Card- Valid at 25 Locations
$10
Starting bid
🛍️✨ Auction Item: OVE Merchants Gift Card! ✨🛍️
Valued at: $100
Treat yourself to something special! 🎁
With this OVE Merchants Gift Card, you’ll have the freedom to shop for stylish home goods, trendy decor, and more. Whether you’re refreshing a room or finding the perfect gift, OVE has you covered! 🛒🏡
Great selection of quality products
Perfect for home makeovers or thoughtful gifts
Spend it your way!
🎉 Bidding starts at $10.00 — don’t miss out on the chance to shop ‘til you drop!
🛍️✨ Auction Item: OVE Merchants Gift Card! ✨🛍️
Valued at: $100
Treat yourself to something special! 🎁
With this OVE Merchants Gift Card, you’ll have the freedom to shop for stylish home goods, trendy decor, and more. Whether you’re refreshing a room or finding the perfect gift, OVE has you covered! 🛒🏡
Great selection of quality products
Perfect for home makeovers or thoughtful gifts
Spend it your way!
🎉 Bidding starts at $10.00 — don’t miss out on the chance to shop ‘til you drop!
Downtown London Merchants Gift Card- Valid at 195 locations
$10
Starting bid
🛍️🌟 Auction Item: Downtown Merchants Gift Card! 🌟🛍️
Valued at: $100
Explore the best of downtown with this Downtown Merchants Gift Card! 🎉
From boutique shopping and cozy cafés to unique local finds, you’ll have endless ways to treat yourself — all while supporting amazing local businesses. 💙🏙️
Shop, dine, and discover downtown gems
Perfect for a day out or a special treat
Flexibility to use at multiple locations!
Roll the dice on something truly local!
Bid to win your London, Ontario MONOPOLY game today!
🛍️🌟 Auction Item: Downtown Merchants Gift Card! 🌟🛍️
Valued at: $100
Explore the best of downtown with this Downtown Merchants Gift Card! 🎉
From boutique shopping and cozy cafés to unique local finds, you’ll have endless ways to treat yourself — all while supporting amazing local businesses. 💙🏙️
Shop, dine, and discover downtown gems
Perfect for a day out or a special treat
Flexibility to use at multiple locations!
Roll the dice on something truly local!
Bid to win your London, Ontario MONOPOLY game today!
London Monopoly
$10
Starting bid
Auction Item: London Ontario Monopoly Game
Calling all board game enthusiasts, collectors, and proud Londoners!
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a limited-edition London, Ontario MONOPOLY game—a unique twist on the classic board game featuring beloved landmarks, local businesses, and iconic streets from The Forest City!
Auction Item: London Ontario Monopoly Game
Calling all board game enthusiasts, collectors, and proud Londoners!
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a limited-edition London, Ontario MONOPOLY game—a unique twist on the classic board game featuring beloved landmarks, local businesses, and iconic streets from The Forest City!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!