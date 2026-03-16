Heran and Sarah's BC Ministry Internship Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Receive one custom 9'' cake by Kim's Cakes (any theme, flavour, and occasion) valued at $75!
Starting bid
Receive pizza catering from No Michelangelo's for 8-10 people valued at $250.
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Vancouver International Film Festival!
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Vancouver International Film Festival!
Starting bid
Hand-painted postcards in a set of three!
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