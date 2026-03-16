Hosted by

Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship

About this event

Sales closed

Heran and Sarah's BC Ministry Internship Silent Auction

Custom Cake item
Custom Cake
$80

Starting bid

Receive one custom 9'' cake by Kim's Cakes (any theme, flavour, and occasion) valued at $75!

Pizza Party Catering item
Pizza Party Catering
$300

Starting bid

Receive pizza catering from No Michelangelo's for 8-10 people valued at $250.

2 Vancouver Film Festival Tickets item
2 Vancouver Film Festival Tickets
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Vancouver International Film Festival!

2 Vancouver Film Festival Tickets (Copy) item
2 Vancouver Film Festival Tickets (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Vancouver International Film Festival!

Hand-Painted Postcards item
Hand-Painted Postcards
$20

Starting bid

Hand-painted postcards in a set of three!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!