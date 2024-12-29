Herbal Tea Workshops

10121 93 St

Grande Prairie, AB T8V 1Y1, Canada

Because we are largely run by volunteers and because other organizations use our facility for thier experiences, please call us at 780-933-0182 or email us at [email protected] before you pay for your experience!
Did you call us to confirm your spot? Please do that first - refunds are a pain for everyone to deal with! Discover the art of crafting your own herbal teas in our immersive workshops at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre. Our Herbal Tea Workshops offer a unique opportunity to connect with nature, learn about the healing properties of various plants, and explore the rich flavors they offer. Whether you're a tea enthusiast or a curious beginner, our hands-on sessions provide a relaxing and educational experience. Join us to unlock the secrets of creating soothing and delicious teas, perfect for nourishing both body and spirit. Book your spot today and embark on a journey of taste and wellness! You have the choice between Wild Chamomile, Yarrow and Mint Teas depending on season. Minimum 2 People Other snacks available for purchase on site. Bannock, Fry Bread, tarts, muffins and other delicacies.
