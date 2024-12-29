Did you call us to confirm your spot? Please do that first - refunds are a pain for everyone to deal with! Discover the art of crafting your own herbal teas in our immersive workshops at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre. Our Herbal Tea Workshops offer a unique opportunity to connect with nature, learn about the healing properties of various plants, and explore the rich flavors they offer. Whether you're a tea enthusiast or a curious beginner, our hands-on sessions provide a relaxing and educational experience. Join us to unlock the secrets of creating soothing and delicious teas, perfect for nourishing both body and spirit. Book your spot today and embark on a journey of taste and wellness! You have the choice between Wild Chamomile, Yarrow and Mint Teas depending on season. Minimum 2 People Other snacks available for purchase on site. Bannock, Fry Bread, tarts, muffins and other delicacies.

