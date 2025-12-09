Reserve your Exhibitor spot at our 2026 Festival Day at the WDM and secure your Membership in the Heritage Festival of Saskatoon Inc.

Registration Includes:

8’ Table & up to 4 Chairs.

Membership in the Heritage Festival of Saskatoon.

Note: Requests for extra tables (max 2) or additional floor space are NOT guaranteed and depend on room capacity. The Festival reserves the right to determine final booth placement.

Available until 11:55 PM Jan 23, 2026.