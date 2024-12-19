Heritage Lodge 2025 Black-Tie Banquet

Welcome to the 2025 Heritage Lodge Black-Tie Banquet, Being held at: The School of Fine Dining, 4121 14th Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 0J2 on: Saturday February 22, 2024. Reception at 5:30 pm, Dinner at 6:30 pm. Help us welcome the William J. Dunlop Award Recipient: W. Bro. Istvan Horvath and our Guest Speaker, the Deputy Grand Master: R.W. Bro. Arthur M. DiCecco

Welcome to the 2025 Heritage Lodge Black-Tie Banquet, Being held at: The School of Fine Dining, 4121 14th Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 0J2 on: Saturday February 22, 2024. Reception at 5:30 pm, Dinner at 6:30 pm. Help us welcome the William J. Dunlop Award Recipient: W. Bro. Istvan Horvath and our Guest Speaker, the Deputy Grand Master: R.W. Bro. Arthur M. DiCecco

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