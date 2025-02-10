Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District Inc.
Night Light Golf Sponsorship Opportunities 2025
Night Light Golf: Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Branded Golf Swag: Each team will receive golf-themed merchandise featuring your logo.
✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in press releases and event-related media.
✔ Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated post on our social media platforms highlighting your support.
✔ Event Visibility: Your business logo featured prominently on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a GOLD Level Sponsor on our website for one year.
✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.
Night Light Golf: Appetizer Sponsor
$2,500
As the Appetizer Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-branded Signage: Sponsors will be recognized at the appetizer station. ✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.* ✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.
Night Light Golf: Green Sponsor
$1,500
As the Green Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-branded Signage: Sponsors will be recognized on the greens. ✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.* ✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.
Night Light Golf: Glow Sponsor
$1,000
As the Glow Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-branded Signage: Sponsors will be recognized at the team tables with the glow packages. ✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.*
Night Light Golf: Beverage Sponsor
$750
As the Beverage Cart Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-Branded Beverage Cart: Your logo displayed prominently on the beverage cart.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.*
Night Light Golf: Hole Sponsor
$350
As the Hole Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Exclusive Sponsor Sign: A full-color sign featuring your logo placed at one of the holes.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a Friend of Crime Stoppers on our website for one year.*
Night Light Golf: Prize Sponsor
$300
As the Prize Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Event Recognition: Your business is announced during the event as prizes are awarded.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a Friend of Crime Stoppers on our website for one year.*
