Stanley Park Ecology Society

Hosted by

Stanley Park Ecology Society

About this event

Heron Highlights Webinar (November 26, 6:00 - 7:00 pm)

Reduced
$10

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Standard
$15

Fee covers basic program delivery costs

Supportive
$20

Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming

Pay-it-Forward
$25

Fee covers costs and covers the ticket of someone with financial barriers

Add a donation for Stanley Park Ecology Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!