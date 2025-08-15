Harrison Hot Springs Firefighters Charitable Society

Hosted by

Harrison Hot Springs Firefighters Charitable Society

About this event

HHS Firefighters Masquerade Charity Gala Sponsorships

Platinum Table Sponsor item
Platinum Table Sponsor
$5,000

●     Premier logo placement on all event materials

●     Recognition during Opening and Closing Ceremonies

●     Recognition on social media, newspapers & throughout the event

●     Complimentary Ticket Entry for 8 with prime reserved seating

●     Opportunity to display a banner at the event

●     Tabletop advertising

Recognition Plaque

Gold Table Sponsor item
Gold Table Sponsor
$2,500

●     Prominent logo placement on selected event materials

●     Complimentary Ticket Entry for 4

●     Recognition on social media, newspapers & throughout the event

●     Recognition during the event and Closing Ceremony

●     Tabletop advertising

Certificate of Appreciation

Silver Table Sponsor item
Silver Table Sponsor
$1,500

●     Logo displayed on shared sponsor signage

●     Complimentary Ticket Entry for 2

●     Recognition on social media, newspapers & throughout the event

●     Recognition in Closing Ceremony

●     Tabletop advertising

Certificate of Appreciation

Bronze Table Sponsor item
Bronze Table Sponsor
$1,000

●     Logo displayed on 1 table at the event, (business logo + QR code to direct guests to the website)

●     Recognition on social media, newspapers & throughout the event

Certificate of Appreciation

Program Sponsor 1 item
Program Sponsor 1
$500

●     Provide a logo, QR and ad to be printed on our evening program

Receive recognition on social media, newspapers & throughout the event

Program Sponsor 2 item
Program Sponsor 2
$275

●     Provide logo and QR code to be printed on our evening program

Receive recognition on social media, newspapers & throughout the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!