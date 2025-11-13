2026 Hibernate Festival

Hosted by
Saturday February 14th at 1:15 p.m.
Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope
Doors open at 12:45 p.m.
Saturday February 14th at 2:45
Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope
Doors at 2:15 p.m.
Saturday February 14th at 4:15 p.m.
Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope
Doors at 3:45 p.m.
Saturday February 14th at 2:00 p.m.
Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope
Doors at 1:30 p.m.
Saturday February 14th at 3:30 p.m.
Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope
Doors at 3:00 p.m.
Saturday February 14th at 5:00 p.m.
Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope
Doors at 4:30 p.m
Saturday February 14th at 8:00 p.m.
Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope
Featuring an all-star lineup of Ian McKeown (Union Duke, Samantha Martin, Brooks & Bowskill), Kyler Tapscott (Amanda Rheaume, Logan Staats), Aaron Hoffman (Ptarmigan), and the electrifying Mike T Kerr.
Doors at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday February 15th at 12:30 p.m.
Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope
Doors at 12:00 p.m
Sunday February 15th at 1:15 p.m.
Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope
Doors at 12:45 p.m.
Sunday February 15th @ 2:45 p.m.
Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope
Doors at 2:15 p.m.
Sunday February 15th @ 4:15 p.m.
Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope
Doors at 3:45 p.m.
Sunday February 15th at 8:00 p.m.
Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope
Doors at 7:30 p.m.
Monday February 16th - 12:00 p.m.
The Lion's Centre - 29 Thomas St, Port Hope
A high-energy afternoon variety show.
Programming includes:
12 - 12:45 p.m. - Family Dance Party with DJ Jasper
1 - 1:45 - Pop-Up Choir with S.O.N.G
2 - 2:45 - Folk Dancing
3 - 4:00 - Live music from West End Riverboat Band
+ Smashed Patties, Latte Da Mobile Coffee, arts and crafts, sledding, s’mores, and more!
Doors at 11:30 a.m.
Settle in for a cozy afternoon at the Port Hope Library as Port Hope's Vintage Film Festival brings Pixar’s The Incredibles to Hibernate. This action-packed, family-friendly favourite is perfect for kids, parents, and caregivers alike.
Only 17 spaces available! Start your Saturday morning with a gentle, restorative yoga class at Feel Good Company, led by Ryanne McGee. This family-friendly practice focuses on releasing tension, improving flexibility, and supporting physical, mental, and soulful well-being. Designed to work with every level of fitness, the class invites participants to move, breathe, and stretch together. Bring your mat, water bottle, and all the good vibes. Advance sign-up required.
You will receive a tax receipt for this donation.
