About this event

2026 Hibernate Festival

Downtown Port Hope

Irish Millie @ Dwellissimo • Sat. Feb. 14th - 1:15 p.m.
Free

Saturday February 14th at 1:15 p.m.

Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope


Doors open at 12:45 p.m.

Harry Hannah @ Dwellissimo • Sat. Feb. 14th - 2:45
Free

Saturday February 14th at 2:45

Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope


Doors at 2:15 p.m.

Piner @ Dwellissimo • Sat. Feb. 14th - 4:15 p.m.
Free

Saturday February 14th at 4:15 p.m.

Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope


Doors at 3:45 p.m.

Cale Crowe @ G.B.C • Sat. Feb. 14th at 2:00 p.m.
Free

Saturday February 14th at 2:00 p.m.

Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope


Doors at 1:30 p.m.

lilydipper @ G.B.C • Sat. Feb. 14th - 3:30 p.m.
Free

Saturday February 14th at 3:30 p.m.

Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope


Doors at 3:00 p.m.

Alyson McNamara @ G.B.C • Sat. Feb. 14th - 5:00 p.m.
Free

Saturday February 14th at 5:00 p.m.

Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope


Doors at 4:30 p.m

A Bluegrass Valentines @ G.B.C • Sat. Feb. 14th - 8 p.m.
Free

Saturday February 14th at 8:00 p.m.

Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope

Featuring an all-star lineup of Ian McKeown (Union Duke, Samantha Martin, Brooks & Bowskill), Kyler Tapscott (Amanda Rheaume, Logan Staats), Aaron Hoffman (Ptarmigan), and the electrifying Mike T Kerr.


Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Derek Downham @ GBC • Sun. Feb. 15th - 12:30 p.m.
Free

Sunday February 15th at 12:30 p.m.

Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope


Doors at 12:00 p.m

Rayleigh @ Dwellissimo • Sun. Feb. 15th - 1:15 p.m.
Free

Sunday February 15th at 1:15 p.m.

Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope


Doors at 12:45 p.m.

Darren Roy Clarke @ Dwellissimo • Sun. Feb. 15th - 2:45p.m.
Free

Sunday February 15th @ 2:45 p.m.

Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope


Doors at 2:15 p.m.

Mike T. Kerr @ Dwellissimo • Sun. Feb. 15th - 4:15 p.m.
Free

Sunday February 15th @ 4:15 p.m.

Dwellissimo - 78 Walton St, Port Hope


Doors at 3:45 p.m.

Evan Redsky+Nickola Magnolia @ GBC • Sun. Feb. 15th - 8 p.m.
Free

Sunday February 15th at 8:00 p.m.

Ganaraska Brewing Company - 33 Mill St S, Port Hope


Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Family Day Fun Time @ Lion's Centre • Feb. 16th - 12p.m.
Free

Monday February 16th - 12:00 p.m.

The Lion's Centre - 29 Thomas St, Port Hope


A high-energy afternoon variety show.


Programming includes:


12 - 12:45 p.m. - Family Dance Party with DJ Jasper

1 - 1:45 - Pop-Up Choir with S.O.N.G

2 - 2:45 - Folk Dancing

3 - 4:00 - Live music from West End Riverboat Band

+ Smashed Patties, Latte Da Mobile Coffee, arts and crafts, sledding, s’mores, and more!


Doors at 11:30 a.m.

The Indredibles @ Port Hope Library • Feb. 14th - 2:30 p.m.
Free

Settle in for a cozy afternoon at the Port Hope Library as Port Hope's Vintage Film Festival brings Pixar’s The Incredibles to Hibernate. This action-packed, family-friendly favourite is perfect for kids, parents, and caregivers alike.

Yoga @ Feel Good Company • Feb. 14th - 10:00 a.m.
Free

Only 17 spaces available! Start your Saturday morning with a gentle, restorative yoga class at Feel Good Company, led by Ryanne McGee. This family-friendly practice focuses on releasing tension, improving flexibility, and supporting physical, mental, and soulful well-being. Designed to work with every level of fitness, the class invites participants to move, breathe, and stretch together. Bring your mat, water bottle, and all the good vibes. Advance sign-up required.

$25 Donation
$25

You will receive a tax receipt for this donation.

$50 Donation
$50

You will receive a tax receipt for this donation.

$100 Donation
$100

You will receive a tax receipt for this donation.

