2026 Hibernate Festival

Only 17 spaces available! Start your Saturday morning with a gentle, restorative yoga class at Feel Good Company, led by Ryanne McGee. This family-friendly practice focuses on releasing tension, improving flexibility, and supporting physical, mental, and soulful well-being. Designed to work with every level of fitness, the class invites participants to move, breathe, and stretch together. Bring your mat, water bottle, and all the good vibes. Advance sign-up required.