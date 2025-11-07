Offered by

OSUDemocracy (Ottawa Supports Ukraine - Democracy)

About the memberships

Santa’s Language Quiz Subscription - HiBilingue

Christmas Quiz
Free

No expiration

Free Quiz

Christmas Prize
$5

Renews monthly

Support your child and help children in need with a monthly contribution — enjoy a newsletter, tax receipts, and the chance to win the monthly HiBilingue Prize for Kids!

Christmas ABC kit
$55

Valid for one year

Support your child and help children in need with an annual contribution — enjoy the ABC kit with your child, a newsletter, and the chance to win the monthly HiBilingue Prize for Kids!

Add a donation for OSUDemocracy (Ottawa Supports Ukraine - Democracy)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!