Vendor Fees-High River Farmers Market 2025

About this event
10x10 tent & 8ft table. $20/week
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space for all Thursday dates of 2025. (Total 14 dates)
10x10ft space for all of 2025. (Total 15 dates)
Includes all Thursday dates on 4th Ave
+ Tuesday, July 1st in George Lane Park.
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option
10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option
$
