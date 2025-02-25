Inclusion Foothills Association

Hosted by

Inclusion Foothills Association

About this event

Vendor Fees-High River Farmers Market 2025

4 Ave SW

High River, AB T1V, Canada

Table/Tent rental
$20

10x10 tent & 8ft table. $20/week

Sept 18 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 7 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 14 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

August 21 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Aug 28 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Sept 4 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

Sept 11 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

2025 HR Downtown Vendor
$400

10x10ft space for all Thursday dates of 2025. (Total 14 dates)

2025 HR Vendor
$420

10x10ft space for all of 2025. (Total 15 dates)
Includes all Thursday dates on 4th Ave
+ Tuesday, July 1st in George Lane Park.

July 10 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

July 17 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

July 24 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please also select that option

July 31 HR Vendor
$30

10x10ft space. If Tent/Table rental is required, please select next option

Add a donation for Inclusion Foothills Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!