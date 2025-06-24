High Stakes 2025: Double Down for Mental Health

Ticket includes two drinks, hors d'oeuvres, games and entertainment.
VIP Ticket includes reserved seating, exclusive access to a private VIP area featuring a dedicated bar, unlimited drinks, hors d’oeuvres, games, and entertainment.
Reserved table for 8 with table host signage, all guests will have exclusive access to a private VIP area featuring a dedicated bar, unlimited drinks, hors d’oeuvres, games, and entertainment.
Reserved table for 4 with table host signage, all guests will have exclusive access to a private VIP area featuring a dedicated bar, unlimited drinks, hors d’oeuvres, games, and entertainment.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing