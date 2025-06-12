High Tea at Lower Fort Garry 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Saint Andrews, MB R1A 4A8, Canada
Full afternoon tea service at the Big House, admission to Lower Fort Garry site and buildings.
Includes shuttle from visitor centre to Big House if desired.
Tea includes:
Fancy sandwiches;
Pinwheels;
Cucumber bagels;
Scones with homemade jam;
Ham & chesse tea sandwiches;
Bacon cheddar egg bites; &
Fancy desserts
A smaller portion of the adult tea, plus historic site admission.
Those under five are free of charge and may eat off their parents plate.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!