High Tea at Lower Fort Garry 2026

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About this event
Saint Andrews, MB R1A 4A8, Canada
Full afternoon tea service at the Big House, admission to Lower Fort Garry site and buildings.
Includes shuttle from visitor centre to Big House if desired.
Tea includes a curated selection of signature Lower Fort Garry teas, featuring assorted tea sandwiches, savoury bites, freshly baked scones with homemade jam, pastries, and handcrafted desserts.
We try to meet dietary restrictions. Gluten friendly is available. Please note dietary restrictions in your purchase notes and we will reach out to explain what is possible.
This event runs rain or shine as it's under cover. No refunds.
If the event needs to be postponed, we will reach out to offer new tickets or refunds.
A smaller portion of the adult tea, plus historic site admission.
Those under five are free of charge and may eat off their parents plate.
$
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