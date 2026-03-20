High Tea with Anne Marie presented by Metro (2026)

About this event
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon at High Tea with Anne Marie! Enjoy a beautifully curated tea experience featuring delicious treats, warm conversation, and a vibrant atmosphere—all in support of a meaningful cause.
Celebrate together! Reserve a table for you and your guests and enjoy the High Tea experience as a group. Perfect for friends, families, or colleagues looking to share a special afternoon. Limited tables available—book early to avoid disappointment!
Grab your exclusive High Tea with Anne Marie Hand-Made-With-Love Fascinators, created by the ones Anne Marie loved, and add a little flair to your outfit while supporting her incredible legacy!
Available exclusively to event guests and offered by pre-purchase only. Pick-up will be at the venue and fulfilled on a first-come first-served basis.
Available while quantities last. No Refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!