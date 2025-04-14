Highland's Annual Christmas Coffee Sale

This coffee supports the kids in the bot shop! Twice a week these bright students work with other kids from all three schools to compete in a world wide STEM sporting event. They need money to buy metal and hydrolics throughtout the year. Wanna learn more? Check out this video by one of the teams that went to Worlds last year! https://youtu.be/_zY0FJIU3tg?si=sihULXXJGQX0SQOK
This coffee supports the kids in the bot shop! Twice a week these bright students work with other kids from all three schools to compete in a world wide STEM sporting event. They need money to buy metal and hydrolics throughtout the year. Wanna learn more? Check out this video by one of the teams that went to Worlds last year! https://youtu.be/_zY0FJIU3tg?si=sihULXXJGQX0SQOK
The Art of the Brew
$16
Designed by art student Tessie, this coffee will help the art students go an a trip to Vancouver to see the art exhibit on Banksy. Thanks to Tessie for this gorgeous design!
Designed by art student Tessie, this coffee will help the art students go an a trip to Vancouver to see the art exhibit on Banksy. Thanks to Tessie for this gorgeous design!
Teacher Slush fund
$16
Want to support our amazing teachers? This coffee brand will support a slush fund for when a teacher wants to do something really cool, but it would just be easier if there was money there. ( I'm tired right now, but the idea would be that each coffee is fun to read about and people get some say in what they are supporting)
Limited edition. Only 15 bags available.
Want to support our amazing teachers? This coffee brand will support a slush fund for when a teacher wants to do something really cool, but it would just be easier if there was money there. ( I'm tired right now, but the idea would be that each coffee is fun to read about and people get some say in what they are supporting)
Limited edition. Only 15 bags available.
Cooking Coffee
$16
The Culinary Arts program makes delicious foods. Teaching creativity and independence, this club is in dire need of more bacon. You'd be surprised how much bacon goes into gourmet cuisine.
The Culinary Arts program makes delicious foods. Teaching creativity and independence, this club is in dire need of more bacon. You'd be surprised how much bacon goes into gourmet cuisine.
Goat Droppings
$16
The climbing club brought back this rare amazing brew from the top of Mount Washington. What makes it special? This beans were first eaten and ten pooped out by mountain goats.
(You think I'm kidding... but this is a real thing.)
Proceeds will help the club buy more ropes.
The climbing club brought back this rare amazing brew from the top of Mount Washington. What makes it special? This beans were first eaten and ten pooped out by mountain goats.
(You think I'm kidding... but this is a real thing.)
Proceeds will help the club buy more ropes.
Add a donation for Highland Secondary PAC (Non-Gaming)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!