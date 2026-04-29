Hillhurst United Church: Faith Finds

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These beautifully crafted metallic blue tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The rich blue finish gives a calm, reflective feel, complementing the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.
Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.
Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase
These beautifully crafted Rainbow tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The warm gold finish adds a sense of brightness and celebration, highlighting the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.
Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.
Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase
These beautifully crafted green tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The warm gold finish adds a sense of brightness and celebration, highlighting the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.
Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.
Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase
These beautifully crafted pink tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The warm gold finish adds a sense of brightness and celebration, highlighting the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.
Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.
Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!