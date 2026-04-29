HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

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HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

About this shop

Hillhurst United Church: Faith Finds

Engraved Tumbler - Metallic Blue item
Engraved Tumbler - Metallic Blue
$25

These beautifully crafted metallic blue tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The rich blue finish gives a calm, reflective feel, complementing the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.


Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.


Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase

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Engraved Tumbler - Rainbow item
Engraved Tumbler - Rainbow
$25

These beautifully crafted Rainbow tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The warm gold finish adds a sense of brightness and celebration, highlighting the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.


Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.


Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase

0
Engraved Tumbler - Green item
Engraved Tumbler - Green
$25

These beautifully crafted green tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The warm gold finish adds a sense of brightness and celebration, highlighting the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.


Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.


Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase

0
Engraved Tumbler - Pink item
Engraved Tumbler - Pink
$25

These beautifully crafted pink tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The warm gold finish adds a sense of brightness and celebration, highlighting the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.


Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.


Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!