Hillhurst United Church: Faith Finds

These beautifully crafted metallic blue tumblers are engraved locally and designed to carry a message of meaning wherever you go. The rich blue finish gives a calm, reflective feel, complementing the Hillhurst United logo and the words “Loved, Forgiven, Set Free, Dare to Believe It,” carefully etched by a local artisan.





Both practical and personal, these tumblers are a simple way to stay connected to a message of hope in everyday moments, whether at home, at work, or on the go.





Sunday, May 31 is the last day to purchase