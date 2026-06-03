Hillhurst United Church: Faith Finds - Metal Wall Sign

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Bring inspiration and meaning into your space while supporting the work of Hillhurst United Church.
This beautifully crafted metal wall sign features the powerful message:
“Loved. Forgiven. Set Free. If you dare to believe it.”
Measuring 20” x 15.5”, this striking piece is both a statement of faith and a meaningful work of art, perfect for a church entryway, gathering space, office, prayer room, or other shared spaces.
Each sign is available for $160, with proceeds helping Hillhurst United Church continue its community programs, outreach, and ministry work.
Give a gift that offers hope, encouragement, and reflection while also supporting work in the community.
Please note: The “Hillhurst United” wording can be customized to suit your space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!