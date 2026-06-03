Hillhurst United Church: Faith Finds - Metal Wall Sign

Bring inspiration and meaning into your space while supporting the work of Hillhurst United Church.





This beautifully crafted metal wall sign features the powerful message:





“Loved. Forgiven. Set Free. If you dare to believe it.”





Measuring 20” x 15.5”, this striking piece is both a statement of faith and a meaningful work of art, perfect for a church entryway, gathering space, office, prayer room, or other shared spaces.





Each sign is available for $160, with proceeds helping Hillhurst United Church continue its community programs, outreach, and ministry work.





Give a gift that offers hope, encouragement, and reflection while also supporting work in the community.





Please note: The “Hillhurst United” wording can be customized to suit your space.