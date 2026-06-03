HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

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HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

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Hillhurst United Church: Faith Finds - Metal Wall Sign

“Loved. Forgiven. Set Free. Dare to believe it.” Metal Sign item
“Loved. Forgiven. Set Free. Dare to believe it.” Metal Sign
$160

Bring inspiration and meaning into your space while supporting the work of Hillhurst United Church.


This beautifully crafted metal wall sign features the powerful message:


“Loved. Forgiven. Set Free. If you dare to believe it.”


Measuring 20” x 15.5”, this striking piece is both a statement of faith and a meaningful work of art, perfect for a church entryway, gathering space, office, prayer room, or other shared spaces.


Each sign is available for $160, with proceeds helping Hillhurst United Church continue its community programs, outreach, and ministry work.


Give a gift that offers hope, encouragement, and reflection while also supporting work in the community.


Please note: The “Hillhurst United” wording can be customized to suit your space.

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