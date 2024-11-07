HINTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY Memberships

HHS Membership for an individual
Admission to the NRM for individual
Eligible to vote at general meetings
Discounts on ticketed events
10% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items.
HHS Membership for an individual
Admission to the NRM for individual
Eligible to vote at general meetings
Discounts on ticketed events
10% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items.
Senior Membership
$20
Renews yearly on: January 1
HHS Membership for a senior (60+)
Admission to the NRM for individual
Eligible to vote at general meetings
Discounts on ticketed events
10% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items.
HHS Membership for a senior (60+)
Admission to the NRM for individual
Eligible to vote at general meetings
Discounts on ticketed events
10% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items.
Family Membership
$40
Renews yearly on: January 1
HHS Membership for a family
Admission to the NRM for your family
Pre-registration for family related events
Eligible to vote at general meetings
Discounts on ticketed events
15% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
HHS Membership for a family
Admission to the NRM for your family
Pre-registration for family related events
Eligible to vote at general meetings
Discounts on ticketed events
15% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Contributor Membership
$100
Renews yearly on: January 1
A membership that contributes to the HHS financially ($75 tax receipt eligible)
Admission to the NRM for immediate family
Eligible to vote at general meetings
15% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Discounts on ticketed events
A membership that contributes to the HHS financially ($75 tax receipt eligible)
Admission to the NRM for immediate family
Eligible to vote at general meetings
15% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Discounts on ticketed events
Sustainer Membership
$250
Renews yearly on: January 1
A membership that makes a significant financial donation ($225 tax receipt eligible)
Eligible to vote at general meetings
15% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Discounts on ticketed events
Your name recognized on our website, if desired
A membership that makes a significant financial donation ($225 tax receipt eligible)
Eligible to vote at general meetings
15% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Discounts on ticketed events
Your name recognized on our website, if desired
Corporate Membership
$500
Renews yearly on: January 1
A way for your business to contribute to historical preservation in Hinton ($300 tax receipt eligible)
Annual recognition in a social media posts and newspaper advertisement
Admission to the NRM for immediate family
5 free passes to the museum for employees of your business.
2 complementary half-day rentals of our meeting space (total 8 hours)
Eligible to vote at general meetings
10% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Discounts on ticketed events
Your name recognized on our website, if desired
A way for your business to contribute to historical preservation in Hinton ($300 tax receipt eligible)
Annual recognition in a social media posts and newspaper advertisement
Admission to the NRM for immediate family
5 free passes to the museum for employees of your business.
2 complementary half-day rentals of our meeting space (total 8 hours)
Eligible to vote at general meetings
10% discount at museum gift shop, not including commission items
Discounts on ticketed events
Your name recognized on our website, if desired
Add a donation for HINTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!